In 2013 (!), Square Enix released a game in Japan for the 3DS called Bravely Default: Flying Fairy, which (after a modest update) eventually received a Western release as just Bravely Default. At the time, the company had been focusing development resources much more heavily on games it believed would appeal more strongly to Western audiences, and the developers were shocked when fans responded with overwhelming positivity to a release that they expected to flop overseas. Now that a handful of direct and spiritual sequels have since been made, Square Enix returns to where it all began with Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster. Though not exactly a comprehensive overhaul, this remaster stands as a solid refresh of this JRPG classic.
Bravely Default takes place in the world of Luxendarc, which sits on the brink of chaos as the four elemental crystals that maintain balance have been consumed by a mysterious darkness. You begin the adventure as a boy named Tiz, whose entire village was destroyed in the devastating cataclysm that followed the crystals falling to darkness, and soon pair up with Agnes and her cutesy flying fairy companion. As a member of the crystal orthodoxy, Agnes shares that she’s on a mission to cleanse the darkness from the crystals and restore balance to the land, kicking off a quest to save the world while evading capture from the forces of the Eternian Duchy.
What begins as a rather rote JRPG plot slowly becomes something much more interesting with the introduction of certain controversial plot twists later in the game. Suffice it to say, the story isn’t what it initially appears to be, and while the execution of those controversial plot elements could have perhaps been done better, I appreciate how the developers sought to upend expectations. It is, at the very least, a memorable plot, which is far more than many ‘inoffensive’ JRPGs can say.
Gameplay in Bravely Default draws heavy inspiration from the classic era of Final Fantasy, but with a dash of modern polish and tweaks to make things flow more smoothly. Case in point, enemy encounters are still random when you’re out in dungeons or the overworld, but you can easily adjust the encounter rate on a variable scale to either double the norm if you want to go all out while grinding or to zero if you just want to explore without being interrupted every few minutes by another gang of mooks.
The blueprint is familiar in that you still explore an overworld, battle enemies in turn-based combat, develop your party, and delve into dungeons for loot and boss fights, yet the developers clearly considered how they could modernise certain aspects of the loop.
The combat system is arguably the most lauded aspect of Bravely Default, largely due to the fun and creative way that it approaches playing with the economy of a standard turn-based battle system. On any character’s turn, you can choose to 'Brave' to borrow up to three extra turns (and thus three extra actions) from your character’s future self to utilise right now, but doing so will create a deficit in which that character then spends up to three turns completely idle and open to any enemy retaliation.
On the other end, the standard ‘defend’ option is replaced with the 'Default' command, in which your character defends and stores an extra turn action that can then be spent later via Defaulting.
In practice, this leads to a dynamic battle system that rewards careful planning and strategy as you cautiously weave between pressing the attack and falling back on defence. A random encounter with a pack of low-level goons can be easily wiped in one turn by having every character Brave and go all-in on the offensive before your foes even get a chance to respond.
Meanwhile the opening minutes of a boss fight may be best navigated by having your designated healer Default for the first few turns to stock up on extra actions to use later for when the whole party gets damaged by a strong AoE attack. I appreciated the increased agency that this combat system affords, as it leads to much more interesting battles with mightier foes as you carefully balance the turns that each character stores and spends.
Another standout feature here is the Job system, which quickly gives you quite a bit of material to work with for teambuilding. As you progress the story and complete side content, you’ll collect ‘asterisks’ that each grant you a new Job that brings with it a unique blend of new commands, support abilities, equipment aptitude, and stat allocations. Each party member can independently level each of the Jobs, growing their proficiency and unlocking more powerful abilities as they progress.
But the real interesting bit comes in when you realise that you can effectively equip a secondary job to a character, allowing them to mix the skills and abilities between jobs that they’ve gained proficiency in.
For example, the Spiritmaster has an ability that diminishes damage output, but bolsters recovery magic. Pair this with the recovery magic casts of a White Mage, and you can have a designated healer who can punch quite a bit above their weight in terms of the heals they can put out.
The Job system was clearly designed for players to find exploitable synergies like this to abuse, and pairing this with the leeway that the brave and default system offers leads to combat that continuously feels fresh as you find new ways to ‘break’ the game.
As a re-release of a decade-old game, both the best and worst part of Bravely Default HD is probably that not a whole lot has changed about it. Aside from things like the expected visual bumps and some cute new minigames that use the Switch 2’s mouse mode, this is almost exactly the same game that you could play on your 3DS all those years ago.
On one hand, it speaks to its timeless quality that there wasn’t a whole lot the developers felt they needed to change—it was a great game back then and it’s still a great game now. On the other, there’s a lingering feeling that more could’ve been done to make this remaster more of a definitive version, perhaps through the inclusion of something like the extra side story or epilogue Monolith Soft has added to its recent Xenoblade remasters.
Even so, those minigames are kind of cool, and they do a good job of demonstrating some of the Switch 2 mouse controls' possibilities. The first, Luxencheer Rhythm Catch, acts as a rhythm game in which you control two cursors (one in each hand) that you manoeuvre around the screen to catch beats as they pop up. The other one, Ringabel’s Panic Cruise, places you behind the complicated controls of the airship and challenges you to juggle multiple tasks as you steer the ship, repair occasional damage to various parts, and adjust things like the AC and radio according to party member requests.
Both minigames reminded me a bit of the kind of side content that you’d find in most modern mainline Kirby games—they’re fun, bite-size distractions that offer up a nice palate cleanser from the base game. They clearly aren’t the main draw and there’s a rather limited amount of content to explore here, but they also have more depth than you may initially think and take a fair amount of time to master everything.
Plus, they aren’t totally isolated from the main game—although you can initially jump into the minigames from the title screen, progress in the campaign eventually leads to you unlocking new content in each one. And once you’ve passed a certain point in the story, your performance in these minigames is rewarded with currency you can use to buy special equipment and items.
Visually, Bravely Default HD does a modest job of updating the memorable visuals of the original, although this is hardly a massive overhaul. Everything runs at a smooth frame rate and the bite-sized worlds look great in HD, particularly the richly detailed, painterly look of many towns and dungeons. Yet it’s also clear that the same squat and simplistic character models from the original release were reused here, and they can look a bit basic when blown up on the big screen of even the Switch 2 handheld screen.
Bravely Default HD isn't an ugly game, but it’s also far from a showcase of the added power of the new Switch 2, and we can’t help but wonder why a version of this remaster couldn’t have been produced for the original Switch.
Conclusion
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster is a solid update of one of Square’s finest modern turn-based RPGs. Its combination of a flexible job system, dynamic combat, and unexpectedly interesting story makes for an adventure that no fans of the JRPG genre will want to miss out on, especially any such fans that enjoyed Team Asano’s more recent work on the Octopath Traveler duology.
That in mind, there isn’t really anything new in this remaster that justifies the price of a double dip—if you already put a lot of time into this one on the 3DS back in the day, I’d caution you to first consider just how badly you want to spend your money on what ultimately amounts to little more than a nice visual bump. All the same, Bravely Default was and still is a great RPG; if you haven’t had the chance to give this one a shot yet, this port is a great way to see what the fuss is about.
Haven't started it yet. I kind of just bought it because it was S2 exclusive and there hasn't been many of those at launch.
I have so many JRPGs in the backlog.
The only game I bought with my switch 2 and enjoying it a good bit. It is however much much much grindier than BD2...
Having played the original last summer, I don't think I'll feel the need to revisit it anytime soon. Still, despite its obvious faults - which I can't really list here, as they would contain too many spoilers - I can't say I wouldn't recommend it to newcomers. Maybe I'd suggest to wait for a price drop.
I hope we get Bravely Second: End Layer.
And give us a patch for BD2 to make it look like the PC version somewhat (the PC version looks crisp!)
characters look basic.... you know what? you look basic.
NINTENDO PUBLISHED IT THEMSELVES?!
AND IT STILL ONLY GOT A DIGITAL RELEASE?!
Welp, time to go spiraling again
Thank you for review!
I plan to pick this up in the next month or so. I loved the game on 3DS so having it available on Switch 2 with both handheld and TV methods of play would be ideal.
I am also hoping we get Bravely Second: End Layer as I never got around to playing that one even though I do own it on 3DS as well. That would also make the entire Bravely Default series available on Switch 2 in some format.
Thanks for the review, looking forward to finally playing Bravely Default myself thanks to this version (already got it) when I have the time for it - not sure when that will be between the games I'm already playing and other Switch 2 titles, but still!
The models and faces of the DS remakes of FF III and IV have so much more character than these where they seem to be stuck looking like permanently uninterested, is the plot about them all being heavily depressed?
I picked it up, but I’ve got a gnawing feeling that I won’t like it.
And I’ve got the Ryza trilogy, Trails to Azure, Yumia, Cold Steel-series and I haven’t even finished Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma yet…
Too many games, not enough time.
Models haven't been updated, game runs at 1080p, and aside from a new minigame involving the mouse, there's no reason why this couldn't have run on the original Switch; at least on that system, it wouldn't be released on a Game Key Card.
All I have to say about this release is...
Mrgrgr.
@Zeebor15 I'm not sure about other regions but Square Enix is listed as the publisher for US.
I know that Nintendo was the publisher for the original 3DS version but I wonder if this is a mistake.
I never played the original and I wanted something other than Mario Kart to play, so I grabbed this. Only 5 hours in but I'm having a great time so far. It's just the lighthearted chill JRPG I've been looking for to unwind with after the comparatively intense Xenoblade X
They easily could have made this is a cross-compatible Switch 1 game and issue a proper physical release without breaking the bank.
As it stands, the Switch 2 retail release is just sad and pathetic.
And no 4K visuals for a game that looks like this? Seriously?!
Whilst I am really glad this exists (especially for its platinum tier soundtrack to escape the 3DS speakers) ...I think Square shot themselves in the foot not releasing this on Switch 1.
Since the announcement I was excited because I thought there is no way Square would release this as a Switch 2 only game considering this is merely a (competently made) HD Remaster.
What world are we living in that they don't want all the money from their main install base of users. Wild decision making.
@SillyG i'm not sure what you expect with a low price release like this.
It cost me £34. The rumoured cost of a full Switch 2 cart is around £15, Nintendo have their cut, retailers have their cut, then there is marketing and distribution not to mention whatever it cost to develop.
There is just no margin in this game as a full cartridge for SE unless of course they sell it for £50 and everyone complains that it isn't worth the price and they will just wait for a sale.
I remember seeing this in the Switch 2 direct and seeing people thinking it was Final Fantasy 9 because the character looked like Garnet. That was fun.
Anyway not buying until it's heavily discounted because you know why.
I'm enjoying the game a lot. I played the first two chapters years ago on 3ds so I can barely remember it. Though it probably helps that I got it for less than £10 (after mucking about with some Argos vouchers).
Certainly wish the visuals were upgraded more though. Does feel like I'm playing a 3ds game, just in hd to be frank.
How unsure of this release Nintendo was to make it digital only? MRGRGRGR!
There's nothing that stops it from running on Switch 1. It's just a pathetic exclusivity for the sake of exclusivity.
@Vyacheslav333 Yep. This is as lazy as a port can be. It looks absolutely horrid. Especially considering they could have easily ported the PC version, which looks 10 times better.
The audacity to make it a Switch 2 exclusive and still look this bad and outdated, it could have easily run on the Switch 1 too. But I guess they got some nice extra cash from Nintendo to make it a Switch 2 exclusive.
Seems like I'm sticking with my 3DS copy of Bravely Default if there's not much new. Not to mention the game is fully on the cartridge. No complaints about allowing this game to find a wider audience - if anything, this could drum up interest in Bravely Second, which I consider an improvement - but I'll admit I don't understand why this wasn't released on Switch 1 as well.
The most interesting thing for me was to be able to see its world in 3D on 3DS. It's something that impressed me at the time.
First time I consciously check a review in ages to check one thing (dual audio or dub only like the original?) and remain none the wiser about it, but "a bit middling visuals" get a whole paragraph.
@Princess_Lilly to dare a guess... "eh, Square Enix will eventually take over this one, too" levels of unsure?😅
Why is this 3DS remaster key card?
I mean I'll take it over the Cloud Kingdom Hearts games (not forgiving you for that Square), but this is embarrassing.
GameKeyCard should be a con point
Didn't like it on the 3DS and kind of a weird choice for a remaster (if you can call it that).
I don't understand why this game could not be bundled with its sequel, huge missed opportunity
Well it looks like these comment sections are ever so slowly moving toward the focus of the actual game instead of how it’s distributed. Guys, we all know it’s a key cart. It’s not magically changing anytime soon, just move on. You’ll either play the game or you won’t but do we really need the exact same comment section for every review?
@Jeronan There is no PC version. PC has only ever received Bravely Default 2. This the highest resolution version of this game released at this point.
One of the launch games I picked up. Not exactly a huge game to show off the graphics of Switch 2 but it has been a stellar RPG so far. I give it a 9/10 maybe 8
@chanimpa
I completely agree, like the time to argue about it was when that was first announced. No need to protest over it.
@Vyacheslav333 You literally the just described 99% of exclusives…
I tried Bravely Default 2 on Switch, and did not get very far. It seemed too "tropey," having just come off Triangle Strategy (which I would give a 8/10). I also started Bravely Default in 3DS, but it seemed like a big committment. I don't know if/ where to begin anew.
@Filthy
Dear "Filthy".... I hate to ask... but based on your moniker, I imagine you have considered "toilet time" to help clear the backlog, as it were? I am interested in Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, but I don't know if I would ever get to it.
@kmtrain83 This had not crossed my mind.
I thank you kindly. With this extra time I will surely clear my backlog in no time!
Weirdly, the biggest detriment to me getting this is having the demo version on my 3DS loaded with street passes, and I still want to transfer that to the full game.
I don't give a Flying Fairy about remasters anymore.
I love this game. Easily on my best games list. Looking forward to playing through it again!
I've played this game on the 3DS and it is a good, good RPG. I'd recommend to anyone even with a passing interest in the genre and of course based on this review content (thank you NL for that).
There isn't enough at all for me to double dip from the 3DS version, mind you. So it's a pass from me. This one is my fav in the series of games because it had that pure refinement and new novelty factor at the time with the system
I'll be real, I HATED this game on 3ds, genuinely despised the dialogue. 😅
It's a good thing I still got my 3DS copy.
@AverageGamer Seems to be the case. 😎
Abomination to be a game key card, as this game is on full cart on the 3ds. This should not even be on the switch 2 alone, should be on the original switch as well.
Game key-card means I'll pick it up at $20 or under, otherwise it's a no go.
Second half of the game is the most drawn out stuff I''ve ever experienced in a game and serves only to pad the playtime. It was excruciating. Don't get how anyone could have greenlit that.
Played and beat this on the 3DS. It was super difficult for me even on "story" mode. It was my first turned-based RPG and, my goodness, it was a tough slog. Finally beat it and was happy to read that others who were much more versed in RPGs also struggled. I get RPG PTSD when I see the cover art.
It's like they just threw the 3DS assets into an AI upscaler and called it a day.
I need to really dig into it. Been wanting to replay the game for awhile but only really pecked at the Switch 2 version, mostly because I'm still kind of coming down from what a timesink Hundred Line was.
I played the original few years ago and if they ever release the physical game of this one, I will buy it.
This release reminded me that I haven't got this game in my collection, so I've ordered a 3DS version. I think nobody considers buying a game key card seriously.
No true cartridge, no money. S-E are cheapskates.
@Kostan Sadly, many did. Because they do not care.
Wish we got the full game on cartridge, maybe a special $60 version with the full game and manuals. I mean, if $25 evercade cartridge can get full colour manual, full game on cartridge and colour manual for $60 is fair.
Oh well, maybe I'll buy it on the first discount on eshop since the cartridge is the same as digital.
It looks like it's really pushing the Switch 2 to it's limits.😐 I know graphics aren't everything but there's no reason why this couldn't be a cross gen title.
For me I have mixed feelings about the game. The first half of the game I thought was excellent then it loses steam and becomes a chore to finish near the end. The twist is interesting sure but the way it's executed is poorly done in my opinion by forcing the player to refight bosses and becomes a grind.
I'm going to imagine, given Square Enix stating they were stepping away from exclusives last year, that this was a contract locked down before that point in time. No brainier recommendation once it hits Steam, but agreed this is something that could have easily been on the Switch 1.
The Game-Key card is both a complaint at Square Enix and Nintendo. The issue obviously isn't that the game is too big, but that it's too small. Nintendo needs to offer Cartridge sizes below 64gb is games significantly smaller than that are going to use them.
On the game itself, I think the visuals are fine? This is pretty much how I expected and wanted the multiplatform version to look, if this does eventually get ported to PC and presented to a wider audience like Octopath and BD2 before it I would prefer it to be pretty faithful to the game I initially liked and not bogged down with filters or poor choices in creative changes. My only complaint with this release was pushing the ability to turn off encounters to Chapter 2.
@nhSnork The game has both Japanese and English audio.
@Balta666 too bad. I loved BDII myself. But never finished it, even on easy. It got too hard towards the very end there and I moved on. Supposed ill hold off on this game then.
@Polvasti thanks! Sounds like a fairly probable double-dip for me now, although I might still take my time until I get through 4HoL.
How is the soundtrack not a "pro"? Damn
Played it on 3DS. Although it was hailed by some at the time as a return to form for SE on a Nintendo platform, I found it to be a rather forgettable experience. One of those games you couldn’t wait to just finish and get on to something better.
Is it strange to have the 3DS cover as the thumbnail? Or is this a case of different covers in different regions?
@NicolausCamp I agree. I gave up when it seemed like I was doing stuff that I had already done.
@NintendoByNature
if you're talking about BDII getting to hard at the end, know that this one doesn't have the Counter mechanics that BDII does. That whole counter system was what dragged the game down for me at the end as some builds were needlessly punished cause just "screw you" I guess.
That said, played both games on Hard so my idea of difficult can be different than yours.
@Jade37 well that's reassuring then. Im playing through botw again, so maybe ill grab it after that and DK when there's not much else to play. Thank you.
