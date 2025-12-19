Nintendo has been rolling out updates for many of its games in the lead up to the end of the year, and today it's released new patches for Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official Nintendo support pages This update improves the experience on the Switch and Switch 2. Notably the patch notes are the same, but if anything is else is revealed about what's specifically been improved in each title, we'll let you know.

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience on both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: The software must be updated to Ver. 1.2.0 or later to play on Nintendo Switch 2.

General

So, if you own either or both of these titles - be ready for an update next time you play them.