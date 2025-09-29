Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

Whether you're a long-time fan or just curious, it’s natural to approach the release of a new JRPG with measured expectations. These games often build on rich lore and deep series history, rewarding those who enjoy exploring vast worlds and narratives. On the surface, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter might seem like just another drop in the genre ocean, especially since it belongs to The Legend of Heroes, where the Trails cycle alone spans 13 games. However, this reboot benefits from the clean narrative slate of a series opener and a generous modernisation that will appeal to fans and newcomers across the board. This may be the beginning of a long remake series, but it’s a hell of an intro.

The story takes place in Liberl, a technologically advanced region of a much larger world. Here we meet two siblings, who are beginning their training as freelance guardians of the land. Estelle and Joshua are engaging dual protagonists; their endearing relationship and playful bickering are the heart of the story. As they rise through the ranks of a peacekeeping force called the Bracers, they are joined by a huge cast of characters and a constantly shifting roster of party members. There are too many to list here, but aside from the Bright siblings, I was especially fond of the musical fop Oliviere (voiced by Matt Mercer in the English audio track).

Liberl feels like a living, breathing world, with bustling population centres and NPC dialogue that shifts based on the story's events. Dialogue choices offer a sense of narrative agency and it always feels worth chatting up locals when you frequent a town. In true JRPG fashion, the story takes a while to really breathe (you can easily spend a dozen hours in the prologue), but there is plenty to do from the outset, so you won’t be stuck in stop-start dialogue or endless tutorials.

There will be many an info screen in the opening hours, however, largely thanks to a pleasingly complex battle system. As trainee Bracers, Estelle and Joshua spend much of their time completing missions that pit them against a wide variety of monsters. Fighting the fauna of Liberl is both flexible and accessible. While the systems on offer aren’t unique, the sheer number of options available to your party keeps combat exciting.

Ability sets are built using a slotting system called Quartz, crafted from a material known as Sepith. These materials drop from enemies in several types, and combining them to fill gear slots unlocks different spells and abilities. Beyond quartz-based magic, your party also has a suite of melee and ranged techniques that can be chained, overcharged, and combined for devastating critical damage. Each party member has utility and can support their companions with elemental boosts.

Combat can play out in real time or switch to a queue-based tactical variant. Most battles will require the strategic turn-based mode, while traversing the open world is a breeze with the real-time system.

It takes some time to get comfortable with the options at your disposal, but once it all clicks the fighting is a blast. For anyone familiar with the series, these mechanics are a mix of ideas from earlier entries, which is just part of the modern overhaul this remake provides.

Falcom’s update shifts the perspective away from an isometric, polygonal style to a fully animated 3D Liberl. The world is bright and colourful, while combat feels fluid and looks spectacular. The industry may currently lean in favour of remasters, but this is a ground-up remake with some generous quality-of-life updates included.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

Newly recorded Japanese and English audio tracks are solid, though the Japanese voices edge out their counterparts thanks to some especially endearing performances, particularly Tomoyo Takayanagi as Estelle. On the music side, the option to switch between three different suites is a welcome addition. The arranged option is particularly stunning.

As for gameplay, high-speed mode will be a blessing for returning players and a boon for anyone looking to grind XP without the drag. Difficulty settings cover a wide spectrum, from casual mode to the punishing nightmare, a series staple that makes its return here.

The game releases on both Switch 1 and 2, with a cheap upgrade pack for those that might invest in the new console at a later date. Performance-wise, the original Switch outputs in a noticeable 30fps with an impact to the quality when compared to its big brother. The journey of our sibling Bracers is most impressive on Switch 2, which targets 60fps.

Undocked is notably the best mode and runs with what feels like flawless stability in combat and wandering the open world. Docked is also strong, but there is the odd frame hiccup in population centres and during visually busy battles. The game isn’t a visual powerhouse by any means, but it’s nice to see the characters adventure through lovingly designed environments without any compromises on the newer console.

1st Chapter is an exciting start to what may become a successful series of remakes. Its engaging, emergent story and wealth of charming characters deserve to be experienced anew or discovered for the first time. Most of all, it revitalised my love affair with JRPGs, a saturated genre of which this feels like a refreshing new high-water mark.