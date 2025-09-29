Whether you're a long-time fan or just curious, it’s natural to approach the release of a new JRPG with measured expectations. These games often build on rich lore and deep series history, rewarding those who enjoy exploring vast worlds and narratives. On the surface, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter might seem like just another drop in the genre ocean, especially since it belongs to The Legend of Heroes, where the Trails cycle alone spans 13 games. However, this reboot benefits from the clean narrative slate of a series opener and a generous modernisation that will appeal to fans and newcomers across the board. This may be the beginning of a long remake series, but it’s a hell of an intro.
The story takes place in Liberl, a technologically advanced region of a much larger world. Here we meet two siblings, who are beginning their training as freelance guardians of the land. Estelle and Joshua are engaging dual protagonists; their endearing relationship and playful bickering are the heart of the story. As they rise through the ranks of a peacekeeping force called the Bracers, they are joined by a huge cast of characters and a constantly shifting roster of party members. There are too many to list here, but aside from the Bright siblings, I was especially fond of the musical fop Oliviere (voiced by Matt Mercer in the English audio track).
Liberl feels like a living, breathing world, with bustling population centres and NPC dialogue that shifts based on the story's events. Dialogue choices offer a sense of narrative agency and it always feels worth chatting up locals when you frequent a town. In true JRPG fashion, the story takes a while to really breathe (you can easily spend a dozen hours in the prologue), but there is plenty to do from the outset, so you won’t be stuck in stop-start dialogue or endless tutorials.
There will be many an info screen in the opening hours, however, largely thanks to a pleasingly complex battle system. As trainee Bracers, Estelle and Joshua spend much of their time completing missions that pit them against a wide variety of monsters. Fighting the fauna of Liberl is both flexible and accessible. While the systems on offer aren’t unique, the sheer number of options available to your party keeps combat exciting.
Ability sets are built using a slotting system called Quartz, crafted from a material known as Sepith. These materials drop from enemies in several types, and combining them to fill gear slots unlocks different spells and abilities. Beyond quartz-based magic, your party also has a suite of melee and ranged techniques that can be chained, overcharged, and combined for devastating critical damage. Each party member has utility and can support their companions with elemental boosts.
Combat can play out in real time or switch to a queue-based tactical variant. Most battles will require the strategic turn-based mode, while traversing the open world is a breeze with the real-time system.
It takes some time to get comfortable with the options at your disposal, but once it all clicks the fighting is a blast. For anyone familiar with the series, these mechanics are a mix of ideas from earlier entries, which is just part of the modern overhaul this remake provides.
Falcom’s update shifts the perspective away from an isometric, polygonal style to a fully animated 3D Liberl. The world is bright and colourful, while combat feels fluid and looks spectacular. The industry may currently lean in favour of remasters, but this is a ground-up remake with some generous quality-of-life updates included.
Newly recorded Japanese and English audio tracks are solid, though the Japanese voices edge out their counterparts thanks to some especially endearing performances, particularly Tomoyo Takayanagi as Estelle. On the music side, the option to switch between three different suites is a welcome addition. The arranged option is particularly stunning.
As for gameplay, high-speed mode will be a blessing for returning players and a boon for anyone looking to grind XP without the drag. Difficulty settings cover a wide spectrum, from casual mode to the punishing nightmare, a series staple that makes its return here.
The game releases on both Switch 1 and 2, with a cheap upgrade pack for those that might invest in the new console at a later date. Performance-wise, the original Switch outputs in a noticeable 30fps with an impact to the quality when compared to its big brother. The journey of our sibling Bracers is most impressive on Switch 2, which targets 60fps.
Undocked is notably the best mode and runs with what feels like flawless stability in combat and wandering the open world. Docked is also strong, but there is the odd frame hiccup in population centres and during visually busy battles. The game isn’t a visual powerhouse by any means, but it’s nice to see the characters adventure through lovingly designed environments without any compromises on the newer console.
1st Chapter is an exciting start to what may become a successful series of remakes. Its engaging, emergent story and wealth of charming characters deserve to be experienced anew or discovered for the first time. Most of all, it revitalised my love affair with JRPGs, a saturated genre of which this feels like a refreshing new high-water mark.
Conclusion
Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is a comprehensive audio-visual update of a classic series opener, with great characters, a world that you’ll want to explore, and deep combat with a wealth of options. The updated style runs best on Switch 2, with only the odd stumble in docked performance.
Comments 23
Are the rumors true that they censored the script?
I haven't seen a ton of sites post reviews of the NS2 version so it's good to see this turned out well.
I'm about ten hours in and enjoying it so far!
I will play the game on PS5. Currently there is no reason for me to buy a Switch2. All those price tags, ports and game key cards.
Maybe if I find a AAA game worth buying a Switch2, but currently there is no need. They should build a boxed version. A static console for those people never play away from the television. This version would be cheaper, too. No JoyCons, no batteries, no display, no dock. Just a box to put the game card in and connect to the television. and for the ones argumenting that such device would not be a switch, should take a look onto the SwitchLite, which is also not "switchable". I just want the opposite.
Anyway without interesting games there is no need to update. Even Metroid comes for the Switch1. The Mario Galaxy games are Switch1, two. I would rather spend my money on those, than on a Switch2.
Nice that there's a review and that it's good, this is one I'm definitely looking forward to playing at some point if I find the time for it (even though unfortunately, this one is seemingly another victim of self-censorship to be more politically correct, which is not great in my opinion, but thankfully in this one's case it doesn't seem to be too bad).
Though I still got the PSP and PC original, it's nice to finally get this remake for Switch.
Sounds like a good one for the wishlist!
@Geit_de This was like 7 words relevant to the game/review, and a whole unrelated post explaining why you're not interested in the Switch 2 for now. It felt a bit off-topic.
Thanks for the review!
Thankfully, I wasn't planning on playing this day one as Best Buy really messed up my pre-order and won't have it available until next Tuesday.
I am looking forward to playing this. Hopefully this and Ys Nordics are a good sign of more optimized Switch 1/2 releases from Falcom in the future.
Thanks for the review, looking forward to playing this as my first Trails game even more than I already was - funnily enough my copy has arrived earlier today so now it's exclusively a matter of finding the time for it (will try to do so as soon as possible)!
Last month, I just finished playing the Steam version of the original. Absolutely fell in love with the story and characters, the depth of the world and the huge script that made the NPCs and world all come alive. The combat was fun and the end game challenging. The visual style while dated of course, was charming, clean and had an appealing vintage look that I'm glad I played.
I really don't know if this update will top the original playthrough I just completed, but it looks fantastic and excited to play through it, will definitely pick this up. I think though, that I'm going to play through the original versions of the next two games in the series first. I loved the retro version of Chapter 1 so much that I'd like to continue that way first, then try the remakes after. Will still grab my physical copy of this in the near future though and glad it turned out well!
Playing the original only a year ago, I figured I wouldn't need/want to play it again. I messed around with the demo though and thought it might be worth playing again this way. It felt like it was done very well.
And yes... the story can reeeeeeallly drag at times.
Ah nice, finally, thanks for the review!
Yes, the game is great. I've never played the original, so I'm new to the series, and this one is awesome! I'm enjoying it a lot.
I can't wait for Ys X Proud Nordics on the Switch 2 too.
It makes me sad but they lost me as a customer as long as Falcom stops that game key card madness...
I have been playing the game on my Switch Lite, but it is very blurry. I’m not typically adverse to these types of things, but it is pretty jarring. I think I’ll put the game on hold until I get a Switch 2. Aside from that, from a pure game it is fantastic, albeit a slog in the opening hours.
I thought the Switch 1 vers had an unlocked framerate?
Thank God EA isn't making this game series. They show way too much hair and skin here.
I got the demo and I am very intrigued to actually buy the game. Seems well made, the games is smooth and visually appealing and the characters and world seems interesting.
@BrazillianCara He’s just yapping to yap.
I've been playing on PC so I can't comment on how it looks/runs on Switch/Switch 2 but I'm about 20 hours in and having a blast so far.
Just started the demo of this yesterday — really digging it so far, and will likely make the plunge with the full game once I'm done.
I've been having a lot of fun with the game on my Switch 2, but I'm experiencing a lot of framerate hiccups in handheld mode, especially when the camera is panning in cutscenes. This definitely needs another update or two.
Got this digitally, but will probably double dip with a GKC copy to support more Trails on Switch.
Won't be getting around to playing for a while though, but from what I've seen looks really promising!
