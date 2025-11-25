As a person who grew up on the original Tomb Raider games back on the PS1, I eagerly anticipated the ‘new era’ of Lara Croft promised by publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics for the 2013 reboot. Seemingly inspired by the success of the Uncharted franchise (which itself was inspired by Tomb Raider), the first game in this reinvention strips back the years of character development and delivers a young woman yet to build the skills and charisma her older counterpart emits.
Instead, a young Lara is swept up in a dangerous adventure that lands her marooned on a remote island named Yamatai, and battling both hired goons and the wilderness itself for survival. It's a little dated now (prepare for lots of QTEs), but back in 2013, this gritty new take on Tomb Raider was a reinvigoration, and thanks to some smart combat changes shamelessly ripped from Nathan Drake’s outings, it still feels fresh today.
Tomb Raider (2013) is a quasi-open-world entry that splits the gameplay between third-person action and platforming to explore. Lara and her team aboard the Endurance find themselves stranded, and quickly Croft is battling not just the elements, but also hoards of mercenaries (and plenty of other enemies) in a desperate struggle to survive and escape. Plus, you’ll also be doing some good-ol’ plundering, with small hidden Tombs littered across the map, not unlike the Shrines in modern Zelda.
The world of Yamatai is surprisingly open, and while the platforming here is nothing like the style of exploration we’d get just a few years later with titles like Breath of the Wild, the playground surrounding Lara is wide enough to feel intimidating.
Stripping the protagonist back to the essentials also makes her vulnerable, and the world surrounding Lara is absolutely out to take advantage of that. We find Croft beaten, bloodied, and generally put through absolute hell, and while it can occasionally feel gratuitous (seriously, those kill screens are wild), it does a fairly good job of showing the very first trials that forged our hero.
Mixing platforming with occasional stealth, sprinkling some light RPG elements with a skill tree, and some basic but satisfying combat, this Tomb Raider is a cocktail that tastes much better than the sum of its parts, largely thanks to execution. Revisiting it for the first time in many years, it's remarkable that while it certainly does ape the Uncharted formula (and perhaps even a little Resident Evil 4), there’s a cohesion and thrill to the gameplay that makes it impossible to put down.
The third-person action still feels tight, and while your weapon selection isn’t huge, the ways you can improve them are plentiful. Earning XP from combat or scavenging weapon parts slowly unlocks more options, and alongside finding relics and other collectibles, there’s plenty to uncover and many reasons to do so. Even when inspecting some of your pilfered relics, spinning them around to find hidden secrets is a joy and even earns you more XP. Though on Switch, the rumble goes a bit wild when you are looking at these relics and are close to a new clue.
Ultimately, original developer Crystal Dynamics did a good job of helping you care about Lara’s progression and making it feel earned. Whether you’ve played it before or are hoping to finally experience this story, there are dozens of hours to enjoy here if you want to explore everything on this godforsaken island.
Aspyr is responsible for this particular port, bringing this Definitive Edition to our greedy little mitts quite out of the blue. But, while some of the other ‘Definitive Edition’ ports on recent hardware boast gorgeous visuals and lighting effects, instead, this feels like the very original 2013 release given a quick polish.
Everything runs great, but stopping to look at textures or some of the character models reveals that this is a version of the game that has omitted visual fidelity in favour of performance, to quite a dramatic degree. I loaded up my PC copy of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition just to play around and try to find a similar graphical benchmark, and cannot say I was impressed with the results. At a glance, Switch 2 feels comparable to the Normal PC graphics settings, and we’re definitely not getting the advanced TRESSFX for Lara’s hair.
Thankfully, frame rate performs much better, with my tests showing a rock-solid 60fps on Switch 2 in docked mode while visuals were running at 2560x1440, with handheld mode looking to run at a comparable level frame-wise. Gameplay is key here, and this is not an ugly game by any means. A lush jungle is strengthened with dense foliage and inquisitive wildlife. Weather effects and running water add to the immersion and the great sound design. A lit torch and its flickering flames illuminate the dank caves and many tombs you must explore, smartly using shadows and beams of light to great effect.
Meanwhile, a vantage point reveals the large scope of this gorgeous island, as well as the many dangers within. Ideally, the world would also have a greater variety of visual identity, because there’s a lot of PS3-era grey/brown design here, with even an occasional smearing of dirt on the screen. Lara spends the game covered in filth and surrounded by the elements, and the visuals convey that well.
For those picking it up on Switch 2, there are a couple of nice additions to sweeten the deal. One of those promised by Aspyr is gyro controls, and they appear as an option, but seem to only move specific menus instead of your sights with guns or bows. This, if intentional, is a wild choice and a complete waste - we've reached out for clarification and will update if/when we hear back. Hopefully, actual motion controls will be implemented with an update in the future.
Faring slightly better are the mouse controls, which at least work, but are very sensitive and a bit wonky. Even when holding the Joy-Con sideways, you have to use 'ZR' to pull your arrow, and then 'R' on the same Joy-Con to release it. This is just a very weird layout, and doesn't ever feel comfortable, especially when the controller version of this is the standard 'ZL' to pull, and 'ZR' to release.
Finally, this Definitive Edition of Tomb Raider also includes a treasure trove of additional content, including concept artwork, character models, and even the return of the surprisingly fun multiplayer. If you ever played the Uncharted 3 online mode, this might be the closest thing we have today.
Conclusion
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is sadly not as Definitive as the title might imply. While Aspyr has done the work to make a title from 2013 run at a solid 60fps on a handheld, and with 1440p resolution, it seems the cost was graphical fidelity at almost every turn. Not to mention the bizarre implementation (or lack thereof) of motion controls, and unwieldy mouse options.
Thankfully, this entry in the Tomb Raider mythos remains one of the very best, and clever visual design means that your trip through Yamatai is far from ugly, as long as you don’t inspect too closely. Crystal Dynamics’ 2013 reinvention of Lara Croft just might be the best entry in this decades-old franchise, and for the asking price, you’re getting a thrilling action romp that’ll keep you hooked until the credits.
I think it’s a really solid port and in handheld looks and performs superbly well. Am loving playing it again and taking it on the go. A few issues I agree but for less than £15 I think it’s a no brainer!
Nice review! This is easily one of my favorite Tomb Raider games as well. Will definitely give this a go 😊
Play it undocked and it looks and runs great
Loved this on my PS3. Will definitely love it on the go.
The price stacking discount never showed up for me.
Interesting that this is released exclusively on Switch 2, no Ps5 or Xbox series X versions planned. I guess developers are abandoning the other two consoles completely because Nintendo is superior!
Frame rate over visuals any day. I actually got this for free on Steam 5 years ago but never played it since I hardly ever game on PC. Don't think I'll be picking this up because my backlog is infinite but glad to see it here.
Aspyr is kind of spotty, so I figured it would look "meh," but since I have this on Xbox I don't need to buy it for Switch 2. Here's hoping the sequels come relatively soon because I do want those.
Thanks for the review, doubt any of those cons will particularly bother me - especially the "visual fidelity" and even more so considering all the other technical aspects and low starting price that can be even lower thanks to discounts day one, sorry but again I can't help feeling that some want to have their cake and eat it, too - while practically everything else mentioned throughout this review definitely appeals to me so I'm looking forward to finally playing this game myself when I have the time for it properly (have only watched friends partially playing it back in the day) even more than I already was!
An excellent port of a great game. The only downside is that there are two different versions for Switch 1 and Switch 2, with no upgrade option. And the Switch 2 version seems to be identical to the Switch version, aside from the boost in resolution and FPS. Too bad.
I still don't like the modern Tomb games, but at least it's finally a W for THQNordic's most embattled cousin.
Sounds like they've reversed the gyro activation trigger, it should come on when the menus are closed and switch off when the menu is open! 😅 Should be an easy fix for them.
I love this game, and at this price it's pretty much a no-brainer for me. Borrowing elements from the TV show Lost and the film The Descent just worked so well. It's such a shame the two sequels somehow lost what made this one special.
Runs well, look nice, though admittedly, i dont really care much about graphics or frame rates.
After the initial "wow" factor, I found the game pretty bland and wished i hadn't purchased:
-QTEs just kinda suck
-The "tombs" are infantile and very basic.
-The progression economy is too well funded, meaning that you can basically buy every upgrade; player choice is pretty meaningless because you can buy it all.
-Story elements are ludicrous: these valuable artifacts are just lying around, untouched by the cult? Seemingly hundreds of cult members? This all seems nonsensical.
-At times, the absolute and graphic brutalization of LC felt a big misogynistic.
-Gyro aim for the artifact viewer, but not for weapon aiming???
People and their gyro aiming... I blame Splatoon for this.
The first and best in the reboot trilogy.
Second was pretty good as well, but the third one...ugh...
@N8tiveT3ch The thing that is always on by default and I have to turn off.
A review of the Switch 1 version would be nice.
Although it's really only a curiosity for me; I beat this game on PS3 and had had enough of it well before I was done. It definitely does the Uncharted thing where it frequently locks you in an area until you have killed 200 people. With the added fun of QTE rollercoasters that are thinly veiled excuses for torture p*rn.
It was a fine game and glad I have it played before, but so much gun blazing that just goes on and on. I have been wondering whether it's worth a replay but considering I was put off playing the others due to this one, I think I should pass. I think it was the third one that had a more traditional feel, so if ever that arrives I will try that one.
loved this game. $20 is an easy sell. Here's hoping the other two modern games come over too
Good game for the first half, then, sigh, it devolves into a truly infuriating shoot em up. Literally just waves and waves of enemies through to the end of the game. A tragedy. Wait for Rise, the best of the new trilogy.
@Aswannsong Yeah, the game does "suffer" from being very similar to the Uncharted series. Which also comes with a lot of waves of enemies.
But the survival aspect of it is decent, the atmosphere is great, and honestly it's still an awesome game. Even for being 12 years old.
This may seem fine, but for reference, the Switch 2 version is sginificantly inferior to the PS3 version. This is not a good port.
They basically did a port for Switch 1 based on the PS3 version and bumped it up - it looks void of detail and shadows that the PS4 version and even the PS3 version have.
For switch 2 they should have ported the PS4 version - this feels like lazy work honestly. Not a good port at all.
@maulinks It’s not at PS3 levels all! There are a few minor concessions from the PS4 version but other than that it’s so good. I agree that they did a Switch 1 port first and then added the Switch 2 so it could maybe have a bit more, but undocked in particular it plays really well, looks great and is so smooth.
Comparable to versions on Steam Deck and that should be the benchmark rather than anything else.
Why on earth any game on Switch 2 is being compared to PS5 is beyond me.
It’s all about opinions of course but I think the PS3 comparison is very harsh indeed.
@N8tiveT3ch Have used gyro aiming and never liked it at all. Not for me. The mouse controls are actually really good but only if you alter the sensitivity settings as otherwise they are a bit twitchy!
Great review. I have to agree with your sentiments completely. I’ve been having a blast with this game. I really hope the subsequent games in the series gets ported.
So I caved and bought it. While the graphics aren’t current game level they are still pretty decent for a game of its age. Gameplay is solid and story and action are beautifuly balanced.
I played it back then and love it, and replaying hasn’t disappointed!
You wouldn't believe how many are trashing this version online. Saying it looks like a PS2 game or it's got bad framerate or not actually the remastered version. I think it's fine but hating on anything Nintendo is what's in these days i guess.
Children will be Children.
The PS3 version still looks better in some ways, in shadows and mood and lighting and all that. The PS4 version definitely looks better.
I’ll buy it the minute it gets gyro aiming, or mouse sensitivity options.
@BaldB3lper78 that is what I hear. I might have to try mouse controls just to try them.
@N8tiveT3ch They are just too sensitive and the trigger settings are bizarre but I hope for Metroid Prime 4 they are really spot on.
Great game, but one of those I'd rather play on Steam.
Loved this on ps3, then again on ps4. Not sure I want another play-through but for the price I’ll probably bite at some point.
Glad they prioritised frame rate over everything else.
