I'm not sure how many times I've played through the opening hours of Divinity: Original Sin 2, but it's a lot, and it's been across a long period of time via various platforms.

What I'm saying is that I've experienced this all-timer during phases of janky performance, and whilst it's a game that still shines, no matter the technical issues at hand, it's one that's all the more dreamy when it runs well and is, most importantly, easy to parse at all times.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a busy old thing in how it utilises every inch of your screen to convey info about everything that's going on at any given time, you see. There's a lot to digest, and having a nice crisp resolution, coupled with a frame rate that's smooth, really brings it all home as a remarkable achievement in gaming that everyone should dive into.

I gave the Switch 1 port a 9/10 in my review of that version back in 2019, remarking that "beyond a quite understandable drop in resolution and texture quality, this is [...] running at a solid and dependable 30fps". Ah, yes, that's right, this one already ran surprisingly well, so we're on easy street. Sort of.