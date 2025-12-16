I'm not sure how many times I've played through the opening hours of Divinity: Original Sin 2, but it's a lot, and it's been across a long period of time via various platforms.

What I'm saying is that I've experienced this all-timer during phases of janky performance, and whilst it's a game that still shines, no matter the technical issues at hand, it's one that's all the more dreamy when it runs well and is, most importantly, easy to parse at all times.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a busy old thing in how it utilises every inch of your screen to convey info about everything that's going on at any given time, you see. There's a lot to digest, and having a nice crisp resolution, coupled with a frame rate that's smooth, really brings it all home as a remarkable achievement in gaming that everyone should dive into.

I gave the Switch 1 port a 9/10 in my review of that version back in 2019, remarking that "beyond a quite understandable drop in resolution and texture quality, this is [...] running at a solid and dependable 30fps". Ah, yes, that's right, this one already ran surprisingly well, so we're on easy street. Sort of.

Yes, we can put an end to a streak of properly awful Switch 2 ports (that's right, Skyrim and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, I am talking about you guys) by rejoicing in the fact that Larian has delivered a free update that, whilst bare-bones, gives us a much-improved experience overall. And that's what actually matters.

Whilst it's definitely a disappointment that we've only got 30fps in portable, and with no mouse mode added in to boot (I mean...why?!), the handheld 30fps here is the smooth-feeling sort, and it's also not the type of game that critically needs to be at 60fps, at the end of the day.

In docked mode, it does now hit 60fps, though. Hooray! And it's stuck resolutely to 60fps throughout all of my time playing. It also — thanks to a resolution bump to 1080p — looks way clearer on-screen whilst benefitting from some lighting and shadow touch-ups. Oh, and loading times, thankfully, are way down here, so that's a very nice bonus. These are meaningful quality-of-life upgrades for players who've grown accustomed to long waits and blurry visuals on Switch 1 or anyone who's likely to pump a lot of time into this gem in the near future.

And so, overall, whilst this is as bare bones as these things get, it is free if you own the game already, and you can't argue that it ain't prettier, crisper, and better to play now, can you? Also, given that it's an all-timer for all times, well, they get away with it.

Now, where's Baldur's Gate 3? Didn't you guys know I gave that a 10? Make with the mind-flayers already.

What score would you give Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection