Our good friends over at Digital Foundry have delivered their tech review of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, which shadow dropped onto Switch 1 and 2 last week, and it's something of a mixed bag.

Starting on a positive note, the Switch 2 version of the game sets out to hit 60fps, and it does so consistently. DF's Thomas Morgan notes that he noticed "barely any drops" when playing in either handheld or docked modes, so that's a big bonus for fans of smoothness.

What's more, the Switch/Switch 2 'Definitive Edition' boasts many of the re-release 'pros' over the PS3 original — upgraded textures, foliage placement, colour grading, etc. — and renders at 1920x1080p resolution in docked (similarly hits 1080p in handheld). Nice.

Unfortunately, there are some pretty glaring visual omissions in the Switch version to get things running at the specs outlined above. Shadow density is pulled way back, foliage thickness is reduced, the advanced TRESSFX for Lara's hair is MIA, and many of the cutscenes' cinematics are dialled down for simplicity.

It falls behind the Definitive Edition's PS4 release, in this instance, but strangely, there are select points where the Switch 2 version is even a step back from the PS3 original. There are no screen-splat rain effects, the geometry is more simplistic, and even shadow coverage is a bit of a downgrade. It should be noted that these cutbacks also apply to the PS4 re-release, but, as the DF video states, "the drawbacks are disappointing, given the multi-generational divide between the systems".

For those wondering about the Switch 1 version, the older system runs things at 30fps (sometimes dipping into the 20s in demanding cutscenes), with a "surprisingly respectable" 864p-900p. Many of the visuals are matched between the systems, and while Switch 1 does see a further drop in shadow quality, it "holds up much better than you might expect," according to DF.

You'll find the full Digital Foundry tech review in written form, as well as our thoughts on Lara's latest, down below.