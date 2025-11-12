Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are seemingly on a mission to bring as many Yakuza games to the Switch 2 in as short a time span as possible. With Kiwami and Kiwami 2 joining Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, we’re already at three within five months of the console’s release. Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties next February will make it four. Damn, Sega – keep going!

Kiwami 2 was originally released in 2017, and while that seems like a lifetime ago at this point (just ask Metroid fans), the underlying Dragon Engine makes it comfortably the most technically demanding entry on Switch 2 yet. I’m thrilled to confirm, then, that it’s a joyous experience from start to finish. It’s easily one of the best entries in the series, one that comes dangerously close to the highs of Yakuza 0.

So once again, you step into the shoes of protagonist Kazuma Kiryu who, after a short period of peace and quiet, is brought back into the criminal fold following a growing conflict between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Kiwami 2 features the familiar sights and sounds of the Tokyo-inspired Kamurocho, but a good chunk of the game also takes place within the Osaka-inspired Sotenbori.

Wielding the might of the Dragon Engine, which made its debut in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, both main locations look absolutely incredible. Neon lights shine brighter than ever, buildings reflect accurately off Sotenbori’s main river, and streets are filled to the brim with well-rendered residents going about their day.

By keeping the literal size of these cities in check, RGG Studio is able to pack them with things to see and do, and in combining this with realistic diegetic sounds like distant arcade music and the casual chatter of NCPs, it makes for one of the most vividly alive settings I’ve ever seen in a game. Take note, Game Freak.

The notable improvement to visuals does come with one potential drawback: 30fps performance. Both Yakuza 0 and the original Kiwami reach a stable 60fps with the previous engine on Switch 2, and while moving directly from Kiwami to Kiwami 2 did make the drop much more apparent at first, it didn’t bother me at all once I actually started playing properly.

It remains stable throughout, even during effects-heavy action sequences, and the improvements elsewhere more than make up for any initial disappointment. Not only does Kiwami 2 look much better, but transitions into fights and (most) interior locations are seamless, making for a significantly more modernised experience.

General gameplay is a familiar mix of exploration, minigames, and melee combat, with a sprinkling of RPG mechanics thrown in for good measure. Yakuza games have a remarkable ability to distract you from completing your primary objectives at every turn. So one moment you might be laying the smackdown on a formidable boss before watching the dramatic aftermath in a couple of sumptuous cutscenes, and two minutes later you’ll somehow find yourself in the men’s toilets having a literal peeing contest. It’s absurd, and I love it.

That’s just one of the many minigames. You can play darts, win prizes on claw machines, master mahjong, sing karaoke, clean up in a game of poker, and more. A true highlight was stumbling upon a Club Sega arcade joint, which houses fully playable versions of Virtua Fighter 2 and Virtual On: Cyber Troopers.

The authenticity really helps the overall setting sing, and you can also buy real-life beverages like The Yamazaki and Hibiki, or dine in at a real-world eatery like Zuboraya. Stocking up on food and drink is encouraged to maintain your health, but I hardly need the excuse to browse Kiwami 2’s extensive, hunger-inducing range.

Watching your health is vital, mind you, since you’ll be getting into fights left, right, and centre. Naturally, a lot of scraps will take place as you progress through the main story, but the streets of Kamurocho and Sotenbori are also riddled with gangs of thugs who won’t hesitate to start wailing on you at any given moment.

Unlike previous entries, Kiwami 2 doesn’t feature multiple fighting styles to switch between. You’ve only got the one here, but as someone who never really bothered with the Beast style much in the first Kiwami, I appreciate the more streamlined approach. You still have melee weapons like knives and baseball bats, while upgrades add whole new abilities to your arsenal.

Each fight grants a bunch of experience points, which you can spend on general stats, battle skills, heat actions, and life skills. Overall, it feels far less fiddly than previous entries' overwhelming upgrade paths, and you’ll find yourself purchasing upgrades at frequent intervals. Once you’ve added a few new moves to your belt, powered up your heat meter, and unleashed a blistering flurry of combos, you’ll feel just like a dragon.

Of course, none of this would matter one lick if it weren’t for the story at Kiwami 2’s core. It’s full of wild twists and turns, but the exceptional performances from Takaya Kuroda, Aya Hisakawa, Satoshi Tokushige, and more wonderful voice actors help keep everything grounded. RGG Studio's team are masters at storytelling, and they're only getting better with each new entry.

Finally, if you’re particularly fond of the fan-favourite Goro Majima, you can play as the character once again with a short but sweet side campaign accessed via the main menu after a certain point in the main game. This covers what Majima was up to after the first game, and it proves to be a strong, albeit inessential detour.