It feels like absolutely ages ago that I first reviewed The Touryst on Switch, and returning to it so far down the line, and on the Switch 2 no less, I've been excited to see just how it's held up in the six years since I last took a vacation. Seriously, though.
I was bowled over back in the day, giving Shin'en's adventure a whopping great 9/10. I loved its voxel graphics and oh-so-lovely controls, its clever puzzles and breezy, beautiful vibes. It's all about the tiny details in this one and, in much the same way as the remake of Link's Awakening — also 2019 — the devs (as usual with Shin'en) have got another real looker out of Nintendo's console, with each of the islands you visit presented as gorgeous bespoke miniatures of the likes of Ibiza, with its beach parties, or an idyllic Greek island replete with rooftops to clamber across. Half the fun here really is in just gawping at everything.