There's barely any story to speak of, which perhaps is the game's one drawback (although I'm all for the "let's get down to business" approach sometimes). Each island contains a secret TOWA tower you'll need to uncover and unlock, before heading inside to complete a conundrum or two and obtain a magic core. Collect all cores and deliver them to win the day. As you go, you're entertained by minigames and silly side missions. The Touryst delivers all the good things, without laborious cutscenes or unnecessary drama.

All of this is presented not just in a wonderfully stylish way but in an eminently playable one, too. Your tourist avatar is a capable fellow, despite appearances, with a steady stream of new moves to unlock from the hub island's surf shop. He feels perfect to control as he wobbles carefully and/or speed boosts around locations, and each of the dinky dungeons is so painstakingly crafted that you can't help but be drawn in. Yes, I'm enjoying it all over again.

For this Deluxe Switch 2 update, you get an excellent new island to mess on (no spoilers from moi), so more side missions and a whole new tower to explore. It also can't be underestimated how much nicer it looks and plays. No jaggy edges, pristine performance and resolution, and they've added ambient occlusion, improved rain effects, global illumination, and all that fancy stuff. More exciting, though, is the new Fast Zero arcade machine in the game's arcade (a little tribute to Shin'en's excellent anti-grav racers), which you're gonna love.

So, The Touryst: Deluxe gives us Shin'en's excellent 2019 adventure, plus a new island, fun new minigames and missions, and a new arcade game that may well be worth the price of entry alone. With snazzy Switch 2 graphical effects and super smooth performance, it's perfect if you've yet to play it. And with a reduced price point for seasoned travellers — returning players are presented with a 75% discount on the eShop — this is a return trip that's very hard to knock.

Looks and sounds fantastic on Switch 2

Lots of very nice graphical touches and voxel fun to enjoy

New island, side content, quests and a side-scrolling anti-gravity racer!

Puzzles are well-pitched; clever but not frustrating

Hugely atmospheric Not much in terms of storyline to sink your teeth into

Perhaps not challenging enough for seasoned puzzle fans