It only feels like yesterday that Yakuza Kiwami finally made its way onto the Switch, and yet here we are with a beefed-up Switch 2 version. This new release is effectively the same game, but Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have taken advantage of the newer console’s specs for a much smoother, crisper experience.

Crucially, the frame rate has been greatly improved here, sticking to 60fps that (to my eyes, at least) never falters. It makes exploring Kamurocho all the more enjoyable, and even the busiest scraps with Yakuza thugs run smoothly. The resolution has been bumped up considerably in docked and handheld, bringing it more in line with launch title Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut. It looks wonderful.

And yes, the game itself is still the same, which, in my opinion, is a good thing. There’s really nothing else quite like Yakuza, except maybe, well… other Yakuza games. You’ve got this super-compelling narrative at its core involving backstabbing criminals, corrupt politicians, and devoted friends that succumb to darkness, and it does a great job at keeping you engaged with superb Japanese voice performances (no Western dub here, though).

It’s stuffed with utterly ridiculous moments that, in anything else, would undoubtedly detract from the overarching plot, but it just works so well here. You can play bowling, pool, darts, and even sing karaoke. The juxtaposition between the serious narrative and the ludicrous sidequests is sublime – it’s just such a video game.

A lot of the focus is on melee combat, and with the combination of several distinct fighting styles with the option to purchase a plethora of upgrades throughout, it never quite loses its edge. Swapping between Rush, Brawler, Beast, and Dragon styles provides ample variety, and if you don’t fancy using your fists, you can always just pick up a bicycle and smash it into your foes' faces. Lovely stuff.

Some aspects can be a little grating, for sure. Boss fights go on for a little too long at times, while the overall pacing isn’t quite as satisfying as the aforementioned Yakuza 0. This is fundamentally a 2016 remake of a 2005 game, and the developers have taken great strides in subsequent years to polish the series further and ditch the features and mechanics that don’t quite work.

With that in mind, I’d still recommend starting with Yakuza 0 if you’re completely new to the series, but Kiwami is a perfectly fine place to dive in, too. It doesn’t feel quite so bloated as some of the later entries, yet it still flexes a peerless sense of style at every opportunity. Playing Kiwami portably on Switch 2 is a joy, and I sincerely hope Sega brings the entire series to the console. It’s found itself a great home.