It’s going on seven years since the first chapter of Deltarune became available and after the release of Chapter 2 in 2021, we’re now finally past the halfway mark of the story with the simultaneous release of Chapters 3 and 4. To mark the occasion, Toby Fox has decided to give the game an ‘official' paid release, including all chapters to this point, plus the final upcoming chapters whenever they complete development, and it feels like it was the right choice to do so now. Deltarune is an incomplete, but ultimately satisfying experience that already feels like a worthy successor to the legacy of Undertale.

The story follows Kris, a quiet teenager living in a small town populated mostly with monsters, and their adventures in a mysterious Dark World they discover in the hall closet at their school with their friend, Susie. The two are told that they are prophesied heroes who will restore balance between the Light and Dark Worlds, and they soon learn that their main means of doing so is through finding and sealing various Dark Fountains that act as a sort of source of power for the Dark World. Joined by Ralsei, a native of the Dark World, the heroes set out to battle the forces defending the Dark Fountains and ultimately fulfil their destiny as the prophecy lays out.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

It may sound like a rather clichéd premise, but Deltarune excels in defying expectations and keeping the player guessing. This is the kind of narrative that you quickly realise isn’t actually as simple as it initially appears, but answers about what’s really going on are trickled out slowly while new mysteries are continually introduced left and right.

Perhaps best of all, a sardonic and satirical sense of humour permeates the writing, keeping the tone lighthearted and airy until another sudden heel-turn where things get real fast. And while the jury’s still out on how this is all going to resolve, the latest chapters start building some welcome momentum as this narrative hurtles towards a conclusion.

Gameplay could be most closely described as that of a JRPG, but Deltarune bucks genre trends with some remarkably interesting and fresh gameplay ideas. For example, the turn-based battles you find yourself often drawn into not only include rhythm-based elements (like you’d find in something like Super Mario RPG) but also include creative bullet hell segments when your party is on the defensive. Here, you must manoeuvre a heart around a small box as enemy attacks come at it from all sides.

Second Opinion With each new chapter, Deltarune has gone on to carve its own identity more and more. Sure, it's still full of absurd humour and bursting with heartfelt moments of friendship, but what other game lets you play a Zelda-like clone, a rhythm game, and a series of other minigames in a fight for survival? I've yet to get through Chapter 4 yet, but 3 is my favourite so far, with the stakes set higher and anticipation building towards some kind of narrative resolution. Susie continues to be my favourite character, but gosh if Tenna didn't give her a run for her money. If you love Undertale, play Deltarune. If you don't, you should probably play it anyway — eventually. It's one of the most clever and inventive turn-based RPGs out there Alana Hagues Deputy Editor, Nintendo Life

Then there’s the matter of how pacifism is still pitched as a legitimate response to enemy encounters—you can choose to spare your foes instead of killing them, and this can even have later implications for the story.

It may be borrowing a lot of its combat elements from Undertale, but Deltarune generally does a great job of giving you plenty of combat agency while keeping you on your toes in those bullet hell sections. This certainly isn’t the kind of RPG that you mostly do on autopilot, dealing with the same enemies in the same boring ways, and the dynamism in battles is what helps the experience stay interesting and innovative.

To keep things fresh, Chapter 3 also introduces some minigames that totally change up the gameplay. Here, you can do arcade-like activities like dishing out food to hungry customers, defending a statue from waves of attacking foes, or exploring a brief and weird version of a top-down Zelda game. Though Chapter 3 itself had some mild pacing issues, I really enjoyed the gameplay gimmicks that it explored and appreciated the variety that it injected into the overall loop.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

Visually, Deltarune employs a very basic, but charming art style that ultimately goes for a lot of sight gags that play into the comical nature of most of the writing. My particular favourite instance was Tenna, a game show host with a TV for a head introduced in Chapter 3. Not only do most of his sentences contain phrases written in WordArt and accompanied by goofy sounds, but the character himself is drawn and animated in a completely different style from the world around him that intentionally clashes with everything else. Deltarune doesn’t necessarily impress with its otherwise simple visuals, but there’s something about its rudimentary spritework that fits well with the script's often silly tone.

As for the soundtrack, Toby Fox proves himself yet again to be a master of creating atmosphere. Whether it be the eerie ambient sounds that play when exploring a desolate hallway in the dark world or the intense chiptune tracks that punctuate many of the battle sequences, this is an effective soundtrack that manages to be both deep and varied.

Though it now feels like Deltarune has finally begun to establish for itself a more distinct identity from its predecessor with the addition of Chapters 3 and 4, the biggest issue with it at the time of writing is simply that it clearly isn’t yet a finished game. It feels like the available content certainly justifies the sticker price now being charged, yet there’s a lingering feeling of dissatisfaction upon reaching the end of Chapter 4 and recognising that it’ll be who knows how long before the concluding chapter is finally completed.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

I wouldn’t say this is reason enough to skip playing Deltarune now, but just keep in mind that it’ll probably be years before development finally reaches completion.

As for the Switch 2 port itself, one of the key headlining features is a special room that allows you to utilize the new Mouse Mode for some cute mini-games. Here, you save a couple “Maice” from a cat statue, eventually leading to a battle with a cat in which you use both Joy-Con to move the pointers around to do things like dodge attacks or play a version of Simon Says.

It’s not particularly innovative or game-changing, but this special room is a fun little distraction and it gives the Switch 2 version a bit of distinctive content to differentiate it from other versions.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

Those of you who have played the earlier chapters on the original Switch will be pleased to note, too, that there’s a built-in save import feature for this full release of Deltarune. If your old save data is loaded on the same console as Deltarune when you first boot it up, this will be automatically detected and you’ll be given the option to carry over your save data for chapters three and four. Alternatively, you can simply start fresh and play any of the four available chapters in any order you want.

I appreciated that Toby Fox thought to include this feature, as it ensures the transition to new hardware and the ‘full’ release goes as smoothly as possible.