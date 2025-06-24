It’s going on seven years since the first chapter of Deltarune became available and after the release of Chapter 2 in 2021, we’re now finally past the halfway mark of the story with the simultaneous release of Chapters 3 and 4. To mark the occasion, Toby Fox has decided to give the game an ‘official' paid release, including all chapters to this point, plus the final upcoming chapters whenever they complete development, and it feels like it was the right choice to do so now. Deltarune is an incomplete, but ultimately satisfying experience that already feels like a worthy successor to the legacy of Undertale.
The story follows Kris, a quiet teenager living in a small town populated mostly with monsters, and their adventures in a mysterious Dark World they discover in the hall closet at their school with their friend, Susie. The two are told that they are prophesied heroes who will restore balance between the Light and Dark Worlds, and they soon learn that their main means of doing so is through finding and sealing various Dark Fountains that act as a sort of source of power for the Dark World. Joined by Ralsei, a native of the Dark World, the heroes set out to battle the forces defending the Dark Fountains and ultimately fulfil their destiny as the prophecy lays out.
It may sound like a rather clichéd premise, but Deltarune excels in defying expectations and keeping the player guessing. This is the kind of narrative that you quickly realise isn’t actually as simple as it initially appears, but answers about what’s really going on are trickled out slowly while new mysteries are continually introduced left and right.
Perhaps best of all, a sardonic and satirical sense of humour permeates the writing, keeping the tone lighthearted and airy until another sudden heel-turn where things get real fast. And while the jury’s still out on how this is all going to resolve, the latest chapters start building some welcome momentum as this narrative hurtles towards a conclusion.
Gameplay could be most closely described as that of a JRPG, but Deltarune bucks genre trends with some remarkably interesting and fresh gameplay ideas. For example, the turn-based battles you find yourself often drawn into not only include rhythm-based elements (like you’d find in something like Super Mario RPG) but also include creative bullet hell segments when your party is on the defensive. Here, you must manoeuvre a heart around a small box as enemy attacks come at it from all sides.
Then there’s the matter of how pacifism is still pitched as a legitimate response to enemy encounters—you can choose to spare your foes instead of killing them, and this can even have later implications for the story.
It may be borrowing a lot of its combat elements from Undertale, but Deltarune generally does a great job of giving you plenty of combat agency while keeping you on your toes in those bullet hell sections. This certainly isn’t the kind of RPG that you mostly do on autopilot, dealing with the same enemies in the same boring ways, and the dynamism in battles is what helps the experience stay interesting and innovative.
To keep things fresh, Chapter 3 also introduces some minigames that totally change up the gameplay. Here, you can do arcade-like activities like dishing out food to hungry customers, defending a statue from waves of attacking foes, or exploring a brief and weird version of a top-down Zelda game. Though Chapter 3 itself had some mild pacing issues, I really enjoyed the gameplay gimmicks that it explored and appreciated the variety that it injected into the overall loop.
Visually, Deltarune employs a very basic, but charming art style that ultimately goes for a lot of sight gags that play into the comical nature of most of the writing. My particular favourite instance was Tenna, a game show host with a TV for a head introduced in Chapter 3. Not only do most of his sentences contain phrases written in WordArt and accompanied by goofy sounds, but the character himself is drawn and animated in a completely different style from the world around him that intentionally clashes with everything else. Deltarune doesn’t necessarily impress with its otherwise simple visuals, but there’s something about its rudimentary spritework that fits well with the script's often silly tone.
As for the soundtrack, Toby Fox proves himself yet again to be a master of creating atmosphere. Whether it be the eerie ambient sounds that play when exploring a desolate hallway in the dark world or the intense chiptune tracks that punctuate many of the battle sequences, this is an effective soundtrack that manages to be both deep and varied.
Though it now feels like Deltarune has finally begun to establish for itself a more distinct identity from its predecessor with the addition of Chapters 3 and 4, the biggest issue with it at the time of writing is simply that it clearly isn’t yet a finished game. It feels like the available content certainly justifies the sticker price now being charged, yet there’s a lingering feeling of dissatisfaction upon reaching the end of Chapter 4 and recognising that it’ll be who knows how long before the concluding chapter is finally completed.
I wouldn’t say this is reason enough to skip playing Deltarune now, but just keep in mind that it’ll probably be years before development finally reaches completion.
As for the Switch 2 port itself, one of the key headlining features is a special room that allows you to utilize the new Mouse Mode for some cute mini-games. Here, you save a couple “Maice” from a cat statue, eventually leading to a battle with a cat in which you use both Joy-Con to move the pointers around to do things like dodge attacks or play a version of Simon Says.
It’s not particularly innovative or game-changing, but this special room is a fun little distraction and it gives the Switch 2 version a bit of distinctive content to differentiate it from other versions.
Those of you who have played the earlier chapters on the original Switch will be pleased to note, too, that there’s a built-in save import feature for this full release of Deltarune. If your old save data is loaded on the same console as Deltarune when you first boot it up, this will be automatically detected and you’ll be given the option to carry over your save data for chapters three and four. Alternatively, you can simply start fresh and play any of the four available chapters in any order you want.
I appreciated that Toby Fox thought to include this feature, as it ensures the transition to new hardware and the ‘full’ release goes as smoothly as possible.
Conclusion
Deltarune is a game that can feel odd to recommend, as it’s both difficult to convey in words what makes this game feel special and… well, it still isn’t done. Its goofy and subversive narrative, innovative battle mechanics, and killer soundtrack all combine to make this one worth the purchase in its current state, even if it is unfinished and the visuals still feel a tad underwhelming.
At any rate, I’d suggest you pick this one up; there’s no telling when the story will finally wrap up, but the release of the latest two chapters has done a lot to round out what once felt a little anaemic.
Played Chapter 1 an hour after it released. Lost interest by the time the rest released. Sorry Toby, Quirk Chungus is dead.
I love undertale, and honestly comparing deltarune to undertale is a disservice. This game stands on its own as something very special, and I’m so excited to see what Toby has in store next year for the last 3 chapters.
I'm still just patiently waiting for it to be fully finished before jumping in.
Thanks for the review, looking forward to playing Deltarune myself (have only watched others playing the first two chapters so far) when I have the time for it - considering that but also in general, personally I don't mind waiting for the remaining chapters, I'll just play those whenever they come out!
@AlanaHagues There's a typo in your Second Opinion (unless it's intentional although I don't get why going for a pun there if that's the case), "a rune for her money" - that said, thanks for sharing your thoughts about Deltarune, too!
@BenAV Yeah, same — i'll happily pick it up to support the creator, but knowing that there is still more to come really dampens my enthusiasm to go in on it just yet
Good write up, even if I sit at odds with most of the sentiments. Chapter 1 definitely felt like doing things on autopilot, with zero progression in battles from start to finish. Rude Buster is the only thing that saves it from being a total slog. The whole mystery box and here comes something ultra dark and shocking following a lighthearted setup was also very tiring. That stuff was played out with Lost long ago (not that other media isn't still doing it all over the place). Like Undertale, I've played way worse games but Deltrarune also didn't hook me in any significant way. The characters just shout motivations and serve as vessels for fairly okay jokes which at times feel like a waiter doing their aspiring stand up routine for a captive audience. Funny these games get compared to Earthbound, which was a masterclass in brevity and something Toby Fox's writing style could never approach. Music is mostly solid though,I'll check out the music even if I don't play the later chapters. I'm also probably not the right player. I lived and loved the glory days of 8 & 16-bit RPGs. Playing games that are like when Porky made his Earthbound museum in Mother 3 just puts me off and makes me want to play the real deal. To that end, the music is probably only great to my ears because it's like chewed up repurposed material from Shimomura/Kikuta/Mitsuda/Ito/etc. But the guy clearly found his audience and good on him for that and his success.
I got “bullied” into getting the full release by some friends. I didn’t care for the initial demo chapters all that much, but I figured I’d give it a shot anyways.
It finally clicked for me. The content in Ch3 and Ch4 retroactively make the setup in Ch1 and Ch2 a lot more impactful. Very excited for the complete experience.
Buying this game now is a bit like buying the Game of Thrones series and still having to wait for the last book to be written and released. I'm not sure I'm a big fan of that concept and that's why, after reading the updated review that I'll probably hold off from buying this game now.
So are the graphics underwhelming compared to previous chapters and Undertale or other releases? I mean the previous releases weren't exactly powerhouses but they had a style. As for unfinished, yeah, not a problem if it gets finished. I've been waiting for Half Life 2 Episode 3 for near 20 years (obviously it's never happening)
chapter 4 alone makes the whole purchase worthwhile it's such a a highpoint for the series
@Warioware The graphical style is better than undertale imo. Far more polished and fluid, with it improving every chapter.
Some of the stuff in chapter 4 literally feels impossible in quality compared to the stuff they showed in Chapter 1.
I played the first two chapters of Deltarune when they came out and I remember them being fantastic! I do want to play chapters 3 & 4 at some point, but knowing that they are paid makes me just wanna wait until the full game is released. Well, here's to waiting potentially another 6-7 years! I really don't mind waiting for the full release of Deltarune. Silksong on the other hand...
absolutely adored chapters 3 and 4, completely subverted and then blew away my expectations. the step up in art and sprites alone is baffling its great
Undertale is one of my favorite games of all time, and I enjoyed the first chapter of Deltarune. Like others have said, I’m excited to try out this game once it is complete!
Honestly, I feel like the people waiting for it to be finished before jumping in are doing themselves a disservice. While the game is unfinished, it is made for an episodic release and waiting for each part to come out. The community aspect is something I genuinely couldn’t imagine not being apart of the over-all experience. Waiting for each chapter while speculating about what will happen next is pretty thrilling. Making memes about the game as well.
Also people think it’ll be 6-7 years before it’s finished, but it feels like they’re aiming for at least a chapter per year.
@SwitchVogel I’ve been playing Undertale as well and now this and wow. What incredibly immersive and gripping games. Just goes to show that you don’t need super realistic graphics - what you always need is brilliant gameplay!
I saw the review posted and got excited that this meant the game was complete, but it sounds like it's still a work in progress. I don't love this approach to releasing the game in bursts, tbh. It feels kinda confusing to market it this way, especially if you're more of a casual type gamer not up to date with gaming news. Happy to hear it's as good as it looks though, and looking forward to when it's complete!
