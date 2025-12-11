A couple of months ago, Sega released Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds for the Switch 1, bringing a generally solid kart racer that gave Mario Kart a run for its money. Yet, what held it back from greatness was the overall poor performance, whether you played it on Switch 1 or via backwards compatibility on Switch 2, with each system having its own visual quirks that led to a generally subpar experience. Fortunately, Sega has now put out a native Nintendo Switch 2 Edition that comfortably fixes the graphical and performance problems.
So, what exactly does the new version bring? Along with a slew of post-launch balance adjustments, some new Gadgets, and an online ranking leaderboard for the truly elite players, the headlining new feature is improved performance across the board: 1440p resolution docked and 1080p resolution portable, with a smooth 60fps for either mode when playing single player or two-player split-screen. This all comes in addition to the mix of free and paid updates that have been steadily releasing, adding new characters like SpongeBob and Joker to the lineup.