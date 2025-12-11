As you’d expect, the resolution and frame bumps make this feel like a new game in certain respects, as the whimsical art style and madcap action now pop in a way that the choppy frame rate and blurry resolution couldn’t do justice. Sega clearly did more than just a simple up-res job, too. I noticed many textures have been replaced with more detailed variants and there are more environmental details like foliage that help to liven up the area around the main road.

With this version, I’d honestly say that Nintendo has a competitor on Switch 2 that is at the very least equal to Mario Kart World if not better in certain respects. Though there’s no half-baked open-world mode to really drive home the comparison, the tight mechanics, smartly designed tracks, and a wealth of content all come together to make for a pretty compelling alternative, even if there’s a certain classic quality to Nintendo’s evergreen kart racer that’s hard for any other company to emulate. And also, it’s really weird that SpongeBob and Patrick don’t have any voices.

All told, I’d say that this version is certainly worth the punt if you’re invested in playing this on Nintendo platforms - the Switch 2 Edition fixes the issues that were holding this game back from being truly great. Unfortunately, owners of just the Nintendo Switch won’t benefit from these optimisation improvements, but if you already own this game and have a Switch 2, the $10 upgrade feels like a reasonable price to pay for such a notable leap over the old version. I’d suggest picking this up, if only to experience what a great kart racer not made by Nintendo can be like.

Graphical updates look great

A nice, smooth 60fps

Various updates since the original launch add a decent amount of extra content

Now a compelling alternative and competitor to MKW 'Free' would have been very nice (although $10 for the NS2 upgrade isn't terrible)