When I originally reviewed Sonic X Shadow Generations on the Switch, I went bold and called it “the very best 3D Sonic game so far” – a statement I very much stand by. The combination of the nostalgia-fueled Sonic Generations and the thrillingly dark, Shadow-focused expansion made it an experience that comfortably outranks even my beloved Sonic Adventure 2: Battle. This remains the case on Switch 2.

So what’s changed with the new release? Well, hardly anything, to be honest. In terms of content, this is the exact same game you might have played back in 2024. That’s still quite a bit, mind you, with both Sonic and Shadow campaigns taking around five or six hours or so to reach the credits; more if you go for full completion. But still, if you’re hoping for a sprinkling of bonus content to justify the move to Nintendo’s new console, you won’t find it here.

What has changed is the performance and resolution. On the Switch 1, Sonic Generations managed to reach 1080p when docked, while Shadow Generations capped out at 720p. Both, however, are locked at 30fps. On the Switch 2, Sonic Generations defaults to 60fps while boasting much crisper visuals, bringing it more in line with the release on PS5 and Xbox.

Shadow Generations, on the other hand, offers up two choices. Quality mode keeps the 30fps gameplay from Switch 1 and bumps up resolution, while performance mode doubles the frame rate. When docked, the visuals in performance mode still look pretty nice, resulting in a good balance between attractive graphics and smooth gameplay. In handheld mode, however, the characters and world definitely look a little muddy.

I’m not usually one to opt for prettier visuals over higher frame rates, but coming from the Switch 1 version took the sting out of the 30fps performance somewhat, and the bump in visuals felt like a nice upgrade in comparison. Performance mode feels perfectly fine for docked play, but I’ve no qualms switching over to quality mode for when I’m out and about.

The biggest issue with all of this is that Sega has opted to completely shaft those who bought the game on Switch 1, with no upgrade path to the Switch 2 version at all. Given the minimal enhancements, it feels like a proper kick in the teeth for fans - I can’t imagine many current owners are keen on parting with £45 / $50 for performance enhancements. Look to Fantasy Life i for an idea of how this should be done.

So, whether you take a punt on Sonic X Shadow Generations for the Switch 2 will very much depend on whether you already own it or not. If you don’t, add two points to the score below and jump in: it’s a great game and this is undoubtedly the best way to play it on Nintendo systems. If you do, however, you should think twice about double-dipping. It’s already a splendid game on Switch 1, and with no upgrade path or new content, you're missing out on very little if you skip it.