When I originally reviewed Sonic X Shadow Generations on the Switch, I went bold and called it “the very best 3D Sonic game so far” – a statement I very much stand by. The combination of the nostalgia-fueled Sonic Generations and the thrillingly dark, Shadow-focused expansion made it an experience that comfortably outranks even my beloved Sonic Adventure 2: Battle. This remains the case on Switch 2.
So what’s changed with the new release? Well, hardly anything, to be honest. In terms of content, this is the exact same game you might have played back in 2024. That’s still quite a bit, mind you, with both Sonic and Shadow campaigns taking around five or six hours or so to reach the credits; more if you go for full completion. But still, if you’re hoping for a sprinkling of bonus content to justify the move to Nintendo’s new console, you won’t find it here.
What has changed is the performance and resolution. On the Switch 1, Sonic Generations managed to reach 1080p when docked, while Shadow Generations capped out at 720p. Both, however, are locked at 30fps. On the Switch 2, Sonic Generations defaults to 60fps while boasting much crisper visuals, bringing it more in line with the release on PS5 and Xbox.
Shadow Generations, on the other hand, offers up two choices. Quality mode keeps the 30fps gameplay from Switch 1 and bumps up resolution, while performance mode doubles the frame rate. When docked, the visuals in performance mode still look pretty nice, resulting in a good balance between attractive graphics and smooth gameplay. In handheld mode, however, the characters and world definitely look a little muddy.
I’m not usually one to opt for prettier visuals over higher frame rates, but coming from the Switch 1 version took the sting out of the 30fps performance somewhat, and the bump in visuals felt like a nice upgrade in comparison. Performance mode feels perfectly fine for docked play, but I’ve no qualms switching over to quality mode for when I’m out and about.
The biggest issue with all of this is that Sega has opted to completely shaft those who bought the game on Switch 1, with no upgrade path to the Switch 2 version at all. Given the minimal enhancements, it feels like a proper kick in the teeth for fans - I can’t imagine many current owners are keen on parting with £45 / $50 for performance enhancements. Look to Fantasy Life i for an idea of how this should be done.
So, whether you take a punt on Sonic X Shadow Generations for the Switch 2 will very much depend on whether you already own it or not. If you don’t, add two points to the score below and jump in: it’s a great game and this is undoubtedly the best way to play it on Nintendo systems. If you do, however, you should think twice about double-dipping. It’s already a splendid game on Switch 1, and with no upgrade path or new content, you're missing out on very little if you skip it.
Comments 19
The thing is... if you buy the Switch 1 version, it's more versatile because you can play it on Switch 1 or Switch 2 as you like. Whereas if you buy the Switch 2 version, you've only got one option on which console to play it on.
And if both your consoles are paired to each other and you're using the same account, it's easy to get the latest save data from the cloud, so swapping back and forth between consoles is actually surprisingly not an issue.
I don't plan to discontinue using my Switch 1 just because I got a Switch 2 - it's lighter and has a better battery life, so it's more suited for longer days out compared to Switch 2.
I dunno. This would have been nice if it was handled like how Pokémon was - just an update patch rather than an entire new version. Or if sega really wanted to skeeve us out of our money, an upgrade pack like Zelda. ... But an entire full-price standalone rerelease is asking too much.
Thanks for the review, unfortunately as someone who did get Sonic X Shadow Generations on Switch I won't get it on Switch 2 anytime soon if ever (still looking forward to playing the game itself though) - how I wish Sega provided an upgrade like even themselves are doing for CrossWorlds!
I skipped this game on Switch due to the poor performance and would have loved to get a physical copy on Switch 2. But with Sega making it key card only, there's zero chance I'm paying MORE for a WORSE digital version of the game then I could get on my PC.
PS4 version managed Sonic Generations at 60fps, I bought it there digitally (which also gets you the PS5 version I believe). I also bought digitally on Switch, and though I don't own a Switch 2, the lack of an upgrade path seems like a poor decision. Particularly when Digital Foundry showed footage of the original Switch port of Sonic Generations running at 60fps with a resolution drop to 720p.
I haven't bought this game, so I'll have no problem buying it on my Switch 2.
I do feel bad for the Switch 1 owners, though, and Sega should've provided an "upgrade pack" for this game (among others in their catalog) as a result.
Thanks for the review!
I'm not buying this again at full price but I definitely would have given them $10-20 for an upgrade path. Oh well.
@TheExile285 That and the Switch 2 edition is a mere game key card.
Yeah, this port's a hard pass for me since the Switch 1 version runs fine enough for my tastes anyway. Maybe if it were like a $10 upgrade but it's not at all worth paying $50 again.
Looking forward to when they inevitably pull the same thing with Persona 5 in the coming months.
It would be convenient if it could be listed somewhere in the Switch 2 reviews whether a game has a proper physical release or if it’s a game-key version.
I think this is crucial information for many gamers, and I always find myself having to google for it or browse through the comments.
No upgrades path?! Hahahaha no. Just no, Sega.
Seriously? It's still muddy in handheld mode? What a joke. SEGA is really greedy too, not only ATLUS.
@8bit-Man I appreciate there's no obvious link on this review, so apologies for that, but we do disclose this on all of our game pages for Switch 2. Check out the 'Overview' section and there will be information for the physical release. In this case, 'Game-Key Card'.
https://www.nintendolife.com/games/nintendo-switch-2/sonic-x-shadow-generations
@Olliemar28 Thanks, I wasn’t aware of that!
Ya Sega can go fk themselves. They truly did shaft their customer base with this half-a**ed port. Their is no reason other than pure greed not to have an upgrade option.
Sega has increasingly been calling to ea and Unisys levels of bs and after this, and the only supporting game key cards it looks like I'm never buying another Sega game.
I don't support game key cards, so any company using only those won't get my business and I'll ignore those games ever on the shop. Not having an upgrade for the Switch 1 is low and their greed hopefully will be their downfall.
shame Sega are so greed, I would have paid £10-20 for an upgrade but not buying the same game again with minimal improvements!
if it every cost £10-20 buy might pick it up in a sale lol
Tempted to go out and get it right now.
@Vyacheslav333 Shadow Generations didn't even have an option for 60fps on PS4 Pro. We're fortunate to even have one on Switch 2 in handheld
So, unaddressed elephant in the room; does the Switch 1 version benefit at all from being run on Switch 2?
Whilst I fundamentally agree with the shafting of early adopters with no upgrade path, you reviewed this as a 9/10 on Switch 1.
Objectively speaking (as pointed out in the review) this is the better version of the two so really the score should remain EXACTLY the same across both consoles.
Buyers remorse and keycard aside, if you are a new adopter you are getting a better experience than Switch 1 owners, so the scoring makes no sense to be lower (unlike how the Zelda BOTW Switch 2 edition was handled, there was a good case put forward for how that edition was reviewed ) - in comparison, there is no real justification here, in my humble opinion of course.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...