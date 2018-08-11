I don't have an issue with your rankings, but your descriptions for half of these games have too many errors. I'm convinced you haven't played Fusion, Federation Force and Corruption.

"Metroid Fusion bears more than a passing resemblance to Super Metroid, and that's likely its biggest fault. Though it's an excellent game in its own right, it didn't really do much to distinguish itself from other Metroids." <- This is incorrect. At the time, Fusion was the biggest departure from the formula Metroid had. Even today, it still stands out as it's more narrative driven and is more linear in design. The only Metroid game even close to being like Fusion is Other M.

"Putting them in order is particularly difficult, but we've popped the third entry last because it doesn't really do an awful lot to distinguish itself from the other Primes." <-Corruption has a linear design compared to Prime 1 and 2, which are a bit more open. It's a completely different game especially when compared to the original Prime and Echoes since it also had motion controls. The inclusion of Hyper Mode and beam stacking changed up the mechanics of Corruption as well. None of the Primes really play like another overall.

"It's difficult to understand quite what Nintendo was thinking in making a Metroid game that doesn't feature Samus as the playable character or, like, anything that makes a Metroid game a Metroid game." <- Next Level Games and Nintendo did make a Metroid game that features quite a bit of what makes a Metroid game a Metroid game. The only thing Federation Force lacks that nearly every other entry has is item based progression in terms of accessing new areas. Other M also lacked that element, yet cracks the Top 10.

I don't feel acquiring items to progress to new areas is a make or break concept to lock in for a Metroid game to be a Metroid game as there are plenty of games that do well with that concept that don't carry the label and don't feel like a Metroid experience. Federation Force fully succeeded in connecting itself to the Metroid universe by incorporating gameplay, atmosphere and lore that fits right in with the series.

How the game plays is straight from the original Metroid Prime, and it arguably improved on the original's control with the inclusion of gyro free aim. The arsenal used in Federation Force is very similar to series' staple weapons: Power, Wave, Ice and Plasma Beams, via the Power, Shock, Freeze and Flame Shot respectively. There are Missiles and Super Missiles. I can achieve Spazer Beam-like effects for Missiles and the Flame Shot through the War Head and Fuel Injector MODs respectively. Between the ability to stack MODs and cycle through the player's selected arsenal means that Federation Force is the first Metroid game since Super to include both stacking and switching for weapons. Getting the MODs offers the exploration that is standard for a Metroid experience from simply blasting through a wall with a Missile to having to access areas that are completely optional for the main mission: It's there.

Atmospherically, Federation Force feels like a Metroid Prime game. There are abandoned outposts, Space Pirate labs, remnants of ancient civilizations, intense skirmishes with hostile organisms and Space Pirates...The music, sound, visuals and lighting are there. Going by the trailers for the game, that likely wouldn't be the impression with the simplified art style and push of a co-op multiplayer. It is at its best in my opinion when playing alone, taking advantage of the isolation and relying on your own understanding of the environment and arsenal to complete the mission. When I played the game as opposed to watching trailers, it clicked. I highly recommend Mission 17 for anyone that doubts this game's atmosphere.

Lore and atmosphere tend to go together in Metroid games. Most of the lore in Federation Force is given to the player through mission briefings and is used to set up the atmosphere for the upcoming mission. In that way, it's more like Other M, Fusion and Corruption as opposed to a Metroid Prime or Metroid Prime 2. The game also leaves tidbits within each mission via terminals associated with the Federation, Space Pirates and ancient Bion race. Those tidbits can be about the structures present in extreme weather regions of Bion or about a Metroid's attachment after it hatches. I appreciate the connectivity of the game's lore, not just within itself, but with the chronological entries around it. Its intro connects to the ending of Corruption by doubling down on the eradication of Phazon and Phaaze's destruction and a terminal in Mission 17 ties into the events that happen in Metroid: Samus Returns and Super Metroid with the infant Metroid. It likely connects with Prime 4 with that ending unlocked from bringing the Federation a Metroid egg. I don't see how the game doesn't fit in with the series.

Federation Force overall may be my favorite game in the Metroid Series and it stands above nearly every entry due to having more interesting options. It's a game I can get immersed in solo or have a more lighthearted experience with through co-op. I can approach a mission with exploration in mind or with speed running in mind and be rewarded with either approach. I can pick how I am equipped for any mission and so can take on missions in numerous ways. I don't have to wait to play Federation Force the way I want to play Federation Force. Having 100% completion and every MOD, the game has become very addictive solo.