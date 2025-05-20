Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

When Onimusha: Warlords launched for Switch all the way back in 2019, we had optimistically assumed that its sequel would be right around the corner. How naïve. A bit of patience has been required, but now, more than six years later, Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny has finally been given the same remaster treatment. We can’t be too mad at the long wait, mind you; with Capcom looking to fully revive the series with Onimusha: Way of the Sword in 2026, now might be the best time to remind players of what could well be the best entry.

In terms of what’s new with the Switch remaster, you can look to the original for a pretty solid benchmark. Visuals have been given a nice boost, and while there are no enhancements here akin to what the Resident Evil franchise has enjoyed in the past, the bump up to HD is still pretty nice. Certain areas can look a little muddy in handheld mode, but it’s a fine-looking game for the most part, bolstered by strong art design.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

One area that did stick out to us, however, was the aspect ratio. By default, the game is presented at a widescreen 16:9 display, but you can switch this to the original 4:3 display via the options menu. We opted for the latter for most of our playthrough, since widescreen mode cuts off a huge chunk of the environment and action by simply zooming in to fill the space. It’s not like the game takes any cues from the HD port of the Resident Evil remake by panning the camera as you move to compensate for the missing content; for a lot of shots, it’s just gone. If you can stomach the black bars on the sides, stick to 4:3.

Gameplay has received a revamp, with ‘modern’ movement mapped to the analogue stick, and the traditional ‘tank controls’ mapped to the D-pad. It would’ve been nice to have the option to switch these for the purists out there, but with only two control configurations available, the only thing you’re going to be altering is which analogue stick can be clicked to initiate a quick turn. Not the end of the world, but a bit more customisation would be welcome.

The modern controls feel pretty good for the most part. Since we’re still dealing with fixed camera angles, there are brief moments where holding in one direction will result in protagonist Jubei jerking to the left or right as you recalibrate your movement with a sudden camera change. Tank controls simply have you pushing ‘up’ to move forward, so these don’t suffer from the same problem, but there’s no doubt that they feel generally more cumbersome in comparison.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

To illustrate the gameplay and visuals a bit better, Onimusha 2 feels like a stepping stone between the rigid limitations of classic Resident Evil and the more free-flow setup of Devil May Cry, despite the latter launching a year prior to Onimusha 2. There are no sweeping camera movements here, which is a shame since the game's fixed angles felt dated back in 2002, but the gameplay certainly feels more agile and responsive than anything you’d find in those early RE games.

The story itself stars Jubei Yagyu, who takes over from Samanosuke as the only surviving member of a clan wiped out by the evil Nobunaga Oda. We’ll be honest, Jubei is kind of a boring protagonist with a typically gruff voice, but his lack of wit is compensated for by the surrounding cast, including the charmingly boisterous Ekei Ankokuji and the delightfully flamboyant demon Gogandantess.

Gameplay is a mix of sword-fighting action and light puzzle solving. Jubei can wield several unique weapons as you proceed through the story, starting with a basic samurai sword before grabbing a spear, a hammer, and more. You can lock onto enemies, strafe around them, and use a slick mix of offensive and defensive actions accordingly, including the ability to kick your enemies backwards and stab them with a sharp thrust.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

Defeating enemies once again results in their souls drifting upwards into the air, by which point you can absorb them with your gauntlet. This lets you regain lost health, add power to your magic meter, and upgrade your equipment at various shrines dotted around the world. Onimusha 2 dips its toe into RPG mechanics, but it’s light enough that those who aren’t particularly fond of such things need not worry. It’s very much a case of choosing which weapon to upgrade, holding down ‘A’ to spend your currency, and away you go. Crucially, you’re not necessarily punished for not bothering with it too much.

Overall, Onimusha 2 feels like a significant improvement over its predecessor, with deeper combat mechanics, more varied environments, excellent boss encounters, and engaging puzzles (including Sudoku!). The music is also worth highlighting, too, taking inspiration from the feudal setting to bolster its authenticity while providing a bunch of catchy tunes you’ll be humming long after the credits roll.

Neat little extras are also loaded into the remaster. If you’ve played through Onimusha 2 multiple times, you might ‘enjoy’ the new Hell difficulty setting, which sees Jubei die with just a single hit – brutal stuff. On the flip side, an Easy mode has also been added if you prefer to enjoy the story without much hassle.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

Fun yet throwaway minigames, including The Man in Black, Team Oni, and Puzzle Phantom Realm, are now available from the start via the main menu, and the original’s Gallery mode has been included once again with revamped, HD assets to enjoy whenever you like. Finally, extra costumes for the main game are available, but these look kinda goofy in our opinion. If you own the first title on Switch, however, you can opt to wear Samonosuke’s outfit, which will always look badass.