The superhero comedy Dispatch is out on the Switch and Switch 2 this week and as we've already highlighted in our review, the 'Visual Censorship' toggle has been removed from the Nintendo versions of the game, meaning censorship is automatically activated with no option to change it.

We reached out to the developer AdHoc Studio earlier this week to ask what was up, and received the following response:

AdHoc Studio: "Different platforms have different content criteria, and submissions are evaluated individually. For our Switch release, we worked with Nintendo to adapt certain elements so Dispatch could be on their platform."

Now, GoNintendo has got an official statement about "Dispatch's censorship" after contacting Nintendo. Here's what it had to say:

Nintendo: "Nintendo requires all games on its platforms to receive ratings from independent organizations and to meet our established content and platform guidelines. While we inform partners when their titles don’t meet our guidelines, Nintendo does not make changes to partner content. We also do not discuss specific content or the criteria used in making these determinations."

As stated by Nintendo here, games on its platforms must be rated and meet its established guidelines. And while it informs its partners when titles don't meet its guidelines, it "does not make changes to partner content" and also won't discuss the content or criteria used to make determinations.

If there are any other notable developments, statements, or sudden changes, we'll provide an update, but for now, these are the official responses each party has provided. Unsurprisingly, this hasn't stopped fans and gaming communities from speculating about what else might be going on here.

Despite the removal of these "visual censorship" settings, Dispatch on the Switch and Switch 2 still had us hooked until the bitter end with the potential of its ever-changing arcs. You can find out more about the game in our full review, and read more about the removal of the toggle in our previous story.