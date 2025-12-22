Every year in December, Team Nintendo Life puts our heads together and we combine our personal Top 5s into an uber, unranked GOTY list encompassing all the Switch games that got us hottest under the collar throughout the year.
2025 brought us Switch 2, of course, but it's been a very strong year across the board, with exceptional games of all sizes on all platforms - and an absolute ton of them. Perhaps the knock-on effects of layoffs taking out huge swathes of the industry haven't quite hit the pipeline, but this year we've once again had more brilliant games than time to play them all.
The future may be uncertain, but the breadth of quality on Switch 1 and 2 this year is undeniable, so let's take a moment to celebrate that. We've got 25 games below, in alphabetical order, with comments from the pickees (yep, making it a word), plus a chunky list of honourable mentions to finish.
Let us know your personal favourites in the usual place, and keep an eye out for our reader-ranked top 50 very soon.
NL staff key: Alana Hagues (AH), Alex Olney (AO), Felix Sanchez (FS), Gavin Lane (GL), Jim Norman (JN), Liam Doolan (LD), Ollie Reynolds (OR), PJ O'Reilly (PJ)
Absolum (Switch)
Quite a few roguelikes have sucked me into their ‘one more run’ trappings this year, but none have held me in a chokehold like Absolum. After bouncing off Hades II, it was Absolum’s simplicity that first pulled me in — its beat-‘em-up controls and Saturday-morning-cartoon visuals making the whole thing feel very un-busy in a way that completely worked for me.
That simplicity hides a wonderful depth beneath, and I was soon crafting builds specifically designed with an end goal in mind. The thing that kept me coming back for more, however, was how the game sells that fantasy of “next time, I’ll do better”. Every run feels like a step in the right direction, every upgrade feels like a game-changer, and, to top it all off, there’s a frog…who’s a wizard. Come on, what’s not to like? - JN
Blippo+ (Switch eShop)
'90s TV sim Blippo would fall apart if just one aspect wasn't perfectly realised. From the technical side, something as notionally simple as CRT static or signal distortion can be difficult to get right, but it's just one tick on a long checklist that the devs absolutely nail.
The interstitial graphics and links are spot-on. The editing, phenomenal. The writing, wonderfully subtle. The set design, transportative. The camera work, impeccable. Performances, inspired. Audio, fantastic. [Feature here], [Strong adjective here]. And it all comes together in this perfect time capsule of late 20th-century TV broadcasting.
Don't, whatever you do, go into it expecting a game, but this is one of the most ambitious projects to come out this year on Switch or anywhere else. - GL
Cast n Chill - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)
A late-releasing entry, Wombat Brawler's Cast n Chill is a game about taking it slow, casting a line, and fishing some fish. The pixel art is quite possibly the best in any game I've played, and the loop, although simple, manages to keep you engaged with its many baits, rods, and fish to be caught.
If you need something after a long and stressful day, this is the right game for you. - FS
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Switch eShop)
I headed into Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector with very little idea of what to expect. I like TTRPGs and all things sci-fi, but I hadn’t played the first game, and everything looked a bit…texty. After making my first few decisions, picking up crewmates, risking their lives, and having rather stern words with those back on a nearby space station, I knew that this would end up sitting high on my GOTY list.
The music is phenomenal, the storytelling is sublime, and the characters — the characters! — well, I haven’t felt this protective over a bunch of NPCs in years. I achieved the exact ending I hoped for for my Sleeper, the one I worked so hard to put into place, and I was still an emotional wreck as the credits rolled. A stunning game, through and through. - JN
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2)
Cyberpunk is the best game what the hell is wrong with the rest of you?
There’s nothing quite like Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2. It’s gritty, it’s dirty, it’s shiny, it’s clean, it’s a living, breathing world that casts a very unflattering reflection of our own. It’s got a belting cast of characters, intense action sequences, and some real heartache. Just be warned, if you’re hoping for a happy ending: wrong city, wrong people. - AO
Donkey Kong Bananza (Switch 2)
After previewing, reviewing, and building a guide campaign for Donkey Kong Bananza, I have put over 100 hours into this 25-hour platforming adventure. And do you know what? I’d do it all over again. I struggle to think of another 2025 game that feels this good, or that has put this big a smile on my face. DK, you Rool. - JN
If anyone asks you why they should consider getting a Switch 2 right now, this exclusive is probably the main reason. It’s the exact kind of platforming experience you want to see showcasing new Nintendo hardware. I’m even happy to overlook the slight performance issues during certain boss encounters, as DK's latest outing is a smashing good time from start to finish. - LD
It’s hard to play Bananza without a massive grin on your face. It’s colourful, dynamic, open, and comes coupled with some absolutely banging tracks to enjoy as you blast through the endless swathes of destructible environments. - AO
Weirdly, every time I go back to DKB (the final boss was tricky, so I returned to previous layers to find more ooo-bananas), I've liked it a little less. But it made such an impact in July that it still makes my top five with its boundless beans and boldness. It channels the quality you'd expect from the Odyssey team into something pleasingly, almost wrecklessly different. - GL
ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (Switch eShop)
Despite releasing way back in January, Ender Magnolia has been ever-present in my mind – even in a year stuffed full of fantastic Metroidvanias. Taking everything good about Ender Lilies and fine-tuning it, including better combat, fantastic traversal skills, excellent bosses, and a refined skill system, makes for a near-perfect experience in my mind.
Tonally, as well, Ender Magnolia has its own identity, a level of melancholia blended with dark steampunk. The characters help bring a little levity to the adventure. But this is a world I could gladly wallow (or delight) in for a long time. Whatever Adglobe and Live Wire do next, I’ll be there. - AH
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)
I never played Fantasy Life on the 3DS, but the buzz surrounding Level-5’s long-awaited sequel could not escape me. And my goodness, Fantasy Life i had a grip on me. Outside of an MMORPG, I don’t think I’ve ever played a game so stuffed full of content that also feels completely coherent. A game that should be completely overwhelming, yet is so relaxed and easy to digest.
Level-5’s return over these past two years has been a joy to watch, and I’m so glad we’re seeing more from the team. I still occasionally dip into Ginomorsia for a few minutes just to run around, level up some lives, and live a carefree life doing stuff. It’s just a great escape, one that I‘m excited to lose more time to when the DLC comes. - AH
Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)
Come on, this is Final Fantasy Tactics, the greatest SRPG ever made. I still feel this way after playing The Ivalice Chronicles, which elevates an all-timer thanks to some incredible voice acting. Joe Pitts and Gregg Lowe deserve all of the accolades for bringing humanity and depth to Ramza and Delita. The gameplay tweaks also help smooth out some of the rougher edges. Basically, this is a must-play, in my eyes. - AH
My favourite Final Fantasy? Indeed it is, and in this Ivalice Chronicles edition, it sings like never before. I have no issue with the missing War of the Lions content in all honesty, having personally preferred the remixed narrative here, and they also tweaked and polished, and added vital stuff like new difficulty levels, whilst nailing the graphical enhancements. A stunner! - PJ
Hades II - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)
I didn’t think Supergiant Games could bring anything new to the Hades formula, but now I’ve played over 100 hours of this, I can tell you, I was very wrong. The gameplay variety here is astounding: each of the six weapons feels unique, with every aspect requiring a completely different build. I’m also a big fan of some of the new boons, especially Apollo and Hera who I’m always begging to get on every run.
I have some qualms with the story, and the various currencies may be a bit much, but it hasn’t dulled my love for Supergiant's output. I’ll buy everything they release, because they know how to make an exceptional game. Hades II is no exception. - AH
Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)
My hype levels were high for Silksong (like, real high), and, miraculously, Team Cherry managed to live up to them. I am, historically, very bad with Soulslike mechanics, but finally beating that High Halls gauntlet after throwing multiple hours at it, oof, there’s no feeling quite like it! - JN
I have a lot to say about Silksong, so I’ll say it elsewhere - look out for a feature! But my worries about this sequel not living up to Hollow Knight were unfounded; I’m desperate to play it again. And again. It makes me sad I’ll never get to experience my first steps into the Citadel or finally defeating the true final boss again. - AH
As far as Metroidvanias go, this is so up at the top of the list it’s hard to see it from all the way down here. It’s brutally difficult, and absolutely not one for those who can’t handle unfiltered rage, but there are few games more satisfying. - AO
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Switch 2)
As a diehard Musou fan, I am always ready to jump in and defend the genre against its many naysayers. With Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, I genuinely, for the first time, don't even feel the need to bother. You can say what you want, mate. This is deep, addictive, and wonderfully fun action fare that looks and performs a doozy on Switch 2.
They've been close with a few entries in the past, but this is the first Warriors game where Switch performance, alongside combat enhancements and, lest we forget, that official nod from Nintendo on the lore front, all marry to make for something I'd unreservedly recommend to any action game fan. - PJ
I really wanted to get into Age of Calamity when it was released on Switch 1, but I wasn’t sold on the game's performance. Fortunately, Age of Imprisonment does a much better job in this department (bumping the action up to 60fps, for the most part), and in terms of the gameplay, it’s one of Koei Tecmo’s best Musous to date. - LD
I, Robot (Switch eShop)
I’ve always been a fan of Llamasoft, so it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that I, Robot resonated so much. While technically a remake of the 1984 original from Dave Theurer, Jeff Minter’s latest creation is a different beast altogether.
Blending deceptively simple gameplay with mind-melting psychedelic visuals, it's a joy to behold, and a game that simply begs to be replayed as you strive for the global leaderboards. I hesitate to use the phrase “there’s nothing else quite like it,” but screw it: There’s nothing else quite like it. - OR
Comments 2
Very nice to see both The Hundred Line and Xenoblade Chronicles X: DE mentioned here.
This list is a good reminder that this year had some absolute gems. Absolum, Hades 2, Donkey Kong, Hollow Knight Silksong, Ball x Pit, Xenoblade Chronicles X, Cyberpunk 2077, The Hundred Line (these are all games I played on Switch), and there is many more. Choosing a GoTY is difficult unless you are talking about exclusives, and if that’s the case Xenoblade Chronicles X takes the crown by a country mile. If we are discussing second and third party games on the Switch 2, Silksong is GoTY. As a whole (all consoles included), Clair Obscur Expedition 33 takes home the crown. I got the platinum for it on the PS5 and loved every second. I hope it gets a Switch 2 port.
