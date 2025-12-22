Every year in December, Team Nintendo Life puts our heads together and we combine our personal Top 5s into an uber, unranked GOTY list encompassing all the Switch games that got us hottest under the collar throughout the year.

2025 brought us Switch 2, of course, but it's been a very strong year across the board, with exceptional games of all sizes on all platforms - and an absolute ton of them. Perhaps the knock-on effects of layoffs taking out huge swathes of the industry haven't quite hit the pipeline, but this year we've once again had more brilliant games than time to play them all.

The future may be uncertain, but the breadth of quality on Switch 1 and 2 this year is undeniable, so let's take a moment to celebrate that. We've got 25 games below, in alphabetical order, with comments from the pickees (yep, making it a word), plus a chunky list of honourable mentions to finish.

Let us know your personal favourites in the usual place, and keep an eye out for our reader-ranked top 50 very soon.

NL staff key: Alana Hagues (AH), Alex Olney (AO), Felix Sanchez (FS), Gavin Lane (GL), Jim Norman (JN), Liam Doolan (LD), Ollie Reynolds (OR), PJ O'Reilly (PJ)

Absolum (Switch) Publisher: Dotemu / Developer: Guard Crush Games Release Date: 9th Oct 2025 ( USA ) / 9th Oct 2025 ( UK/EU )



















Quite a few roguelikes have sucked me into their ‘one more run’ trappings this year, but none have held me in a chokehold like Absolum. After bouncing off Hades II, it was Absolum’s simplicity that first pulled me in — its beat-‘em-up controls and Saturday-morning-cartoon visuals making the whole thing feel very un-busy in a way that completely worked for me. That simplicity hides a wonderful depth beneath, and I was soon crafting builds specifically designed with an end goal in mind. The thing that kept me coming back for more, however, was how the game sells that fantasy of “next time, I’ll do better”. Every run feels like a step in the right direction, every upgrade feels like a game-changer, and, to top it all off, there’s a frog…who’s a wizard. Come on, what’s not to like? - JN

Blippo+ (Switch eShop) Publisher: Panic / Developer: YACHT Release Date: 23rd Sep 2025 ( USA ) / 23rd Sep 2025 ( UK/EU )



















'90s TV sim Blippo would fall apart if just one aspect wasn't perfectly realised. From the technical side, something as notionally simple as CRT static or signal distortion can be difficult to get right, but it's just one tick on a long checklist that the devs absolutely nail. The interstitial graphics and links are spot-on. The editing, phenomenal. The writing, wonderfully subtle. The set design, transportative. The camera work, impeccable. Performances, inspired. Audio, fantastic. [Feature here], [Strong adjective here]. And it all comes together in this perfect time capsule of late 20th-century TV broadcasting. Don't, whatever you do, go into it expecting a game, but this is one of the most ambitious projects to come out this year on Switch or anywhere else. - GL

Cast n Chill - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Publisher: Wombat Brawler / Developer: Wombat Brawler Release Date: 18th Dec 2025 ( USA ) / 18th Dec 2025 ( UK/EU ) A late-releasing entry, Wombat Brawler's Cast n Chill is a game about taking it slow, casting a line, and fishing some fish. The pixel art is quite possibly the best in any game I've played, and the loop, although simple, manages to keep you engaged with its many baits, rods, and fish to be caught. If you need something after a long and stressful day, this is the right game for you. - FS

Donkey Kong Bananza (Switch 2) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 17th Jul 2025 ( USA ) / 17th Jul 2025 ( UK/EU )



















After previewing, reviewing, and building a guide campaign for Donkey Kong Bananza, I have put over 100 hours into this 25-hour platforming adventure. And do you know what? I’d do it all over again. I struggle to think of another 2025 game that feels this good, or that has put this big a smile on my face. DK, you Rool. - JN If anyone asks you why they should consider getting a Switch 2 right now, this exclusive is probably the main reason. It’s the exact kind of platforming experience you want to see showcasing new Nintendo hardware. I’m even happy to overlook the slight performance issues during certain boss encounters, as DK's latest outing is a smashing good time from start to finish. - LD It’s hard to play Bananza without a massive grin on your face. It’s colourful, dynamic, open, and comes coupled with some absolutely banging tracks to enjoy as you blast through the endless swathes of destructible environments. - AO Weirdly, every time I go back to DKB (the final boss was tricky, so I returned to previous layers to find more ooo-bananas), I've liked it a little less. But it made such an impact in July that it still makes my top five with its boundless beans and boldness. It channels the quality you'd expect from the Odyssey team into something pleasingly, almost wrecklessly different. - GL