Beneath the microtransaction controversy (which was eventually removed from the game) and the lacklustre story mode,
Chocobo GP was a delightful surprise from Square Enix. It's a slick effort that serves up chaotic kart racing action featuring a generous roster of Final Fantasy characters battling it out on well-designed tracks inspired by locations from across the franchise's history.
This should've been a slam-dunk for Square, but the early game missteps did a disservice to what was otherwise a solid and fun kart racer. And it's why you might find fans a little sour on it.
Yes, we have
Final Fantasy XV at home on the Nintendo Switch.
Okay, so
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD isn't a bad game, but it feels superfluous — it's hard to imagine the audience being served here. While it captures the spirit of the full game well enough, it's an undeniably inferior version of a series entry that wasn't the most celebrated to begin with.
Hardened Final Fantasy enthusiasts won't be satisfied playing through this lighter mobile version as a substitute for the 'proper' experience, there's little reason to dive in if you've already played
the original, and there are better options for curious casuals looking to dip their toe into the Final Fantasy pool.
Publisher: Square Enix Release Date: 18th May 2009 ( USA)
/
22nd May 2009 ( UK/EU)
It's difficult to rate the Crystal Defenders games as separate entities because we can't help but feel that they should have been included in the same package.
Crystal Defenders R2 features a bit more challenge and just feels a little meatier overall than the first release.
If you enjoyed
Crystal Defenders R1, you'll likely enjoy this second title as it's basically more of the same with a little more of an edge to it. However, if you're only going to purchase one of these titles, you'd probably be better suited to choosing this second release.
Publisher: Square Enix Release Date: 20th Apr 2009 ( USA)
/
24th Apr 2009 ( UK/EU)
While it isn’t as feature-rich as its brethren,
Crystal Defenders R1 supplies enough value to be worth a download for fans of the ‘Tower Defense’ genre.
There are a few annoying niggles that prevent it from being a must-have purchase, but if you look past these you’ll find an addictive and ultimately entertaining experience. So break out the swords, shields, and magic. There are crystals in need of defending!
How did Square Enix mess this one up? With a range of issues with the Switch version's release,
Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is the kind of game that will only appeal to a relatively limited demographic. Enjoyable co-op chaos with your friends is the main draw here, but the lack of same-screen or even local Switch multiplayer substantially hobbles that appeal.
Couple that with simplistic gameplay that fails to provide you with much of a hook to stay with it long-term, and you’re left with a rather middling experience that doesn’t do much to incite strong feelings one way or another.
While the DS version of
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time is a great dungeon-crawling game, the same certainly cannot be said about its Wii counterpart, which is nothing but a quick cash-in for Square Enix.
At the end of the day, it shouldn’t be difficult to see that the Nintendo DS version is certainly the way to go if you’re planning on picking up the game. Unless you don’t have a DS, you shouldn’t really consider spending your money on this one.
No one could've predicted how successful Square's Final Fantasy series was going to be, and it's all thanks to the foundations laid in the OG
Final Fantasy. Sure, the game is showing its age and does feel a bit sluggish by today's standards, but you can't deny the importance and impact the game has had on the genre and console gaming in general.
If you've become used to the brisk pacing of the more modern RPGs you'll likely find this release somewhat tedious, but series fans will find it worth investigating or revisiting. It's available in various forms, and is one of the titles on the
NES Classic Mini.
In moving to fully real-time combat,
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers loses a bit of its charm. It's a great-looking Wii game, and a pretty unique entry in this Final Fantasy sub-series with lots of engaging minigames and side activities to jump into.
But there's a distinct lack of polish holding Crystal Bearers back, as well as forced (and inaccurate) Wii Remote controls. Still, there's some fun to be found in the combat, so if you can live with a little bit of jank, then Crystal Bearers might be worth a cheap pick-up.
Final Fantasy: Mystic Quest's low level of difficulty and overly predictable storyline might prove to be a bit too minimal for long-time Final Fantasy fans. Of course, those who've never really given the series a chance or those who've found the standard releases a bit too difficult might want to check out this far more accessible title.
At the very least it's a fitting introduction to the world of RPGs and a nice starting point for those looking to delve into the world of Final Fantasy and all that it has to offer.
Final Fantasy Explorers feels like a good starting point rather than a true rival to Monster Hunter. While the Job system isn't as deep and involving as Monster Hunter's weapon-based classes and the short quests quickly descend into repetition, the online was solid and the allure of forging new items ensures that the desire to find the best loot is always at the front of your mind.
There's also a generous helping of fan service for long-time fans. Overall, then, Explorers is accessible and enjoyable, but the shallow nature of the gameplay might leave seasoned players feeling a little cold after extended play.
Publisher: Square Enix Release Date: 1st Jun 2009 ( USA)
/
5th Jun 2009 ( UK/EU)
The Wii isn't the most ideal way to play
Final Fantasy IV: The After Years — particularly with the closure of the Wii Shopping Channel. But fans of 16-bit Final Fantasy will find plenty to wrap themselves around in this continuation of the Final Fantasy IV storyline.
The classic gameplay elements on display here might prove to be a bit too simplistic for modern RPG fans, even with the new additions. But ultimately, The After Years offers up a lot of content for its price tag.
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! is the best version of Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon in our eyes; we'd even say it’s in the running of being the best Mystery Dungeon game in general. The story is surprisingly heartfelt and mature, and the depth offered by the jobs system, coupled with auxiliary systems like Buddies and equipment, helps to keep the endlessly repetitive dungeon crawling from becoming too taxing.
If you don't mind very much grind in their games, or you’re looking for something rewarding, but relatively mindless that you can dump a lot of hours into, Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! is a solid purchase that’s sure to entertain.
Publisher: Square Enix Release Date: 20th Jul 2009 ( USA)
/
17th Jul 2009 ( UK/EU)
Just like its
kingly counterpart, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a Darklord's gameplay can be summed up in one word — deep. There’s absolutely no way you’ll be disappointed with the sheer number of things to consider throughout the game. Although the game is extremely addictive and represents great value for money (the less said about the generally-unnecessary DLC the better), the same general formula does exist for every level, and more intuitive controls could have easily been implemented.
Nevertheless, if you were able to grab this title before the Wii Shop closed down, we’re more than confident that you won’t regret giving this strategy title a spin.