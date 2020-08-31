49. Chocobo GP (Switch) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 10th Mar 2022 ( USA ) / 10th Mar 2022 ( UK/EU )



















Beneath the microtransaction controversy (which was eventually removed from the game) and the lacklustre story mode, Chocobo GP was a delightful surprise from Square Enix. It's a slick effort that serves up chaotic kart racing action featuring a generous roster of Final Fantasy characters battling it out on well-designed tracks inspired by locations from across the franchise's history. This should've been a slam-dunk for Square, but the early game missteps did a disservice to what was otherwise a solid and fun kart racer. And it's why you might find fans a little sour on it.

46. Crystal Defenders R1 (WiiWare) Publisher: Square Enix Release Date: 20th Apr 2009 ( USA ) / 24th Apr 2009 ( UK/EU )













While it isn’t as feature-rich as its brethren, Crystal Defenders R1 supplies enough value to be worth a download for fans of the ‘Tower Defense’ genre. There are a few annoying niggles that prevent it from being a must-have purchase, but if you look past these you’ll find an addictive and ultimately entertaining experience. So break out the swords, shields, and magic. There are crystals in need of defending!

43. Final Fantasy (NES) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Squaresoft Release Date: 12th Jul 1990 ( USA ) / 7th May 2010 ( UK/EU )













No one could've predicted how successful Square's Final Fantasy series was going to be, and it's all thanks to the foundations laid in the OG Final Fantasy. Sure, the game is showing its age and does feel a bit sluggish by today's standards, but you can't deny the importance and impact the game has had on the genre and console gaming in general. If you've become used to the brisk pacing of the more modern RPGs you'll likely find this release somewhat tedious, but series fans will find it worth investigating or revisiting. It's available in various forms, and is one of the titles on the NES Classic Mini.

42. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers (Wii) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 28th Dec 2009 ( USA ) / 5th Feb 2010 ( UK/EU )

In moving to fully real-time combat, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers loses a bit of its charm. It's a great-looking Wii game, and a pretty unique entry in this Final Fantasy sub-series with lots of engaging minigames and side activities to jump into. But there's a distinct lack of polish holding Crystal Bearers back, as well as forced (and inaccurate) Wii Remote controls. Still, there's some fun to be found in the combat, so if you can live with a little bit of jank, then Crystal Bearers might be worth a cheap pick-up.

40. Final Fantasy Explorers (3DS) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 26th Jan 2016 ( USA ) / 29th Jan 2016 ( UK/EU )



















Final Fantasy Explorers feels like a good starting point rather than a true rival to Monster Hunter. While the Job system isn't as deep and involving as Monster Hunter's weapon-based classes and the short quests quickly descend into repetition, the online was solid and the allure of forging new items ensures that the desire to find the best loot is always at the front of your mind. There's also a generous helping of fan service for long-time fans. Overall, then, Explorers is accessible and enjoyable, but the shallow nature of the gameplay might leave seasoned players feeling a little cold after extended play.