Expectations on SEGA’s part definitely should have been lowered, especially when you are competing against the MK juggernaut in the same year (regardless of weather you feel the game is better than the competition or not).

That said, it’s odd they see it as failing “so far” considering it peaked early for the million (which it achieved much faster than its predecessors).

But it’s the selling for the longer haul that is more important. Lack of a Switch 2 version probably didn’t help matters from the start, but the DLC campaigns and keeping players engaged is what will be important going forwards.

Price wise… I don’t think this is big issue. Crossworlds is neither on the high end or budget side of what games currently cost (basically, they placed it in the middle tier bracket, which is appropriate for what was on offer).

I think the real stinger is in the DLC pricing, which is currently far too expensive. The ongoing way this is promoted is also confusing for a lot of casual players. Despite the staggered release schedule, no one seems to understand what is free DLC and what is paid DLC, what characters are added that you get for free, and what you don’t, or that DLC tracks need to be paid for in the DLC to own (but that you can play on them regardless online for free), and that festivals are just part of the online experience and are not paid DLC experiences.

Due to this, I’m not paying a dime on the DLC despite wanting to support the game, either the cost of what’s on offer needs to be lowered significantly, or I’ll just wait for a sale to own the 3rd party characters. The important thing for me is that I can still race on all the tracks when playing online.