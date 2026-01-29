Update [ ]: The Game Business (thanks, VGC) has reported that UK retailer GAME has now closed its three remaining standalone stores in the UK as it enters administration.

This means that it now only operates concession stores located within Sports Direct and House of Fraser. Managing Director Nick Arran, who had been with the company for nearly nine years, has also departed as a result of the new development.

At its peak, GAME had over 600 stores in the UK; a number achieved in part thanks to its 2007 takeover of GameStation, which it subsequently rebranded to align with the rest of its business. Now, there are none. Its concession stores can still be found at over 200 locations, but its overall presence as a retailer has practically been eliminated.

GAME's website will, for the foreseeable future, continue to operate as normal.

Original Story: UK retailer GAME has reportedly filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators in a clear sign that the firm is once again on the brink of collapse.

As reported by Bloomberg and The Business Desk, GAME – which is owned by Frasers Group – has appointed law firm RPC to oversee the 10-day protection period from creditor action while it considers any potential next steps. What those steps might be at this stage is unclear.

Of course, this isn't the first time GAME has fallen into administration – it happened before back in 2012, resulting in the closure of 277 stores in the UK and 2,104 job losses. You might remember shortly before this that several major game publishers refused to provide stock for GAME, with Mass Effect 3 being a particularly high-profile release that simply wasn't available at the retailer.

Private equity firm OpCapita purchased GAME one week after it fell into administration, subsequently selling the business to Frasers Group in 2019. Since then, standalone stores across the country have been closing down in favour of concession stores within Sports Direct. Additionally, GAME no longer stocks pre-owned games, and its reward scheme has gone the way of the Dodo.

To cap it off, the Basingstoke Head Office fully closed down in 2025.

We'll keep an eye on how things pan out with GAME over the coming days and weeks, but we're not wholly convinced anybody is going to be keen on saving it this time around. Nothing would thrill us more than to see GAME pulled from the brink and transformed into a thriving specialised retailer that stocks unique, bespoke physical games. But that's probably wishful thinking at this stage.