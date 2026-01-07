Cast n Chill is one of those games that, the instant I clapped eyes on it, and even with other people telling me that it's real good, I got the feeling I'd just never get around to it.
That's not to say fishing isn't for me or anything. I have fished in real life. Oh yes. My dad used to take me when I was a kid, back in the 1850s, and I even have some very fond memories of fishing-related stuff as a result; sticking hooks through squirming maggots and watching the pus run out of 'em, pouring soapy water on the back lawn to get some worms, and the stink of a fish that I'd taken home to eat (Victorian times just hit different) but forgot about and left in my bag. Yeah, that stank.
Now, though, that I've been sat playing Cast n Chill obsessively for the past couple of days, I'm here to report that it's a very worthwhile experience that you should go get stuck into immediately. The reasons for this are several-fold. Firstly, this is easily one of the nicest-looking things I've had light up my Switch 2's LCD screen thus far, and one of the most effective uses of this retro pixel art style I've yet encountered.
Which feeds straight into the next reason: the atmosphere is immaculate at all times. This is a game about the joy of finding a little pocket of time to go somewhere still and serene, somewhere so still and serene (and Canadian, by the looks of things, though the small Wombat Brawler team hails from Australia) that water turns to glass, time comes to a standstill, and you're left with your thoughts and the fish. And the perfect soundtrack. Lots of things, but the fish are the next main reason.
Fishing here, you see, is actually way more engrossing than I'd expected. Each beautiful little pixelated region you unlock to visit comes with its own unique fish below its waterline. Fish types all behave differently, and so there's actually a tight gameplay loop under all the vibes. Catch fish, add them to your encyclopaedia, sell them for coin, shop for lures, rods, and other upgrades — even new boats! — and then head out to catch the trickier devils, right up to some big old rod-breaking legendary sea beasties who you'll need to tip the shopkeeper to drop rumours about!
It all comes together so nicely, the devs have nailed little details such as the plop and pull of your float, the gentle rumble of your controller as you rake a spinner across a shoal of fish to attract them, the weight and heft of everything, really. Oh and you've got a dog with you to pet. It's perfect!
Also, with only two buttons controlling everything you do (and even an idle mode, if that's your thing), there's nothing standing in your way. Heck, there's even a local co-op mode for a friend to join you in the same boat, so you can cast and chill together. Blissful!
Thanks for the mini review, but seriously. Can we stop with all the abbreviations. YMMV?! What the hell does that even mean? I had to look it up and it means: Your Mileage May Vary.
Since when did we start abbreviating that?! Come on, guys. This is a review, not a chat with friends.
@Pillowpants Fully agreed. It's just lazy. A blog is one thing but this is a corporate funded gaming news outlet.
Thanks for the review and the second opinion. I’m glad you both enjoy it.
A great and relaxing little game that I enjoy playing as a sort of a palette cleanser between more intense games.
It both looks, sound and run great on the Switch 2. I mostly play it handheld but once and again play it on a big screen just to enjoy the visuals at a larger scale.
Thanks for the review and second opinion, was already curious about this game based on the little I've seen and heard of it in before, but now I definitely want to play it at some point (not sure when I'll be able to do so, but I'm getting it now while it's still discounted)!
This is a great game for relaxing and the pixel art is some of the nicest I’ve seen looks great on a monitor it is repetitive but if you are in the mood to play this it’s great
Thanks for the review. Y’all trippin on the ymmv hate. I am OLD and I knew what it meant. It’s ironic this in the comment section of such a chill game
@Pillowpants TL,DR : The game is good, play it ASAP !
@Pillowpants All the abbreviations?
YMMV is a fairly old, fairly common abbreviation and the whole site was built on a friendly tone and conversational style. LLAP 🖖
@Potimarron IYKYK
Ngl... lowk not 4 me frfr but 🔥 af!
@dartmonkey No need to add more fuel to the fire, mate... It's really unneeded to abbreviate it and it's pretty much the first time I ever saw it.
Am living this game. Especially when I just want to chill out and relax. Well worth it.
SwitchUp already sold me on this lovely game. Glad to hear that you enjoyed it, too. I will put this on my list and play it, when I am in the mood for something relaxed and atmospheric.
Just buy it already, it's awesome.
10/10 this is gaming, no FoMo battle pass,bs lootboxes, just gaming.
It's not very big on the game department, but it's very big on the chill department. And that is a vibe in and of itself. I really love how this one looks and have had a good time with it so far. Would recommend.
I first heard of this game last night in the comments and knew as soon as I saw some screenshots, I'd enjoy it. Kingdom Two Crowns was the first game I thought of too. Definitely getting this.
It’s absolutely sets out and does what it intends to do, and that’s relax you. However it may be too relaxing for some.
Most stunning pixel art I’ve ever seen. Just beautiful
@Pillowpants Laughing Out Loud. In My Honest Opinion, maybe drink a glass of water or something to douse those flames. For What It's Worth. Talk To You Later!
@pillowpants I just realized your name....fantastic reference!
Thanks for this review! I was intrigued by Felix's thoughts, and I'm glad to see we have another (2!) opinion(s) that agree(s). The gameplay sounds good, so I'm on board. Definitely adding this one to my list.
Apologies if I came off as lazy with the YMMV in the round-up at the end.
I rarely use them, but honestly it was my last sentence of the review, I needed my morning coffee and I signed off quickly with that. I'll consider not using in future.
Cheers for reading
@Pillowpants I didn't look it up but figured what they meant was that based on context. Doesn't make it right, though. Lol
@Pillowpants Space is at a premium in the Joys/Cons at the end, so abbreviations make sense there.
You might find a cheeky 'FTW' in a personal aside, or an 'ASAP' (or a pun in a tagline), but generally we don't use abbreviations in body text beyond common tech terms (LCD, fps) or Latin.
I don't think having to look something up is a problem, either. I learned hundreds of words from searching for them back when it wasn't as simple as a long-press or punching it into google.
Aaanyhow, great game.
I was unsure until the line about the local co-op, at which point I was sold. Fishing was basically the only thing we did with my kid in Spiritfarer.
Been playing this before bed lately, and it's perfect for that setting. Totally relaxing without being brainless. Great game!
Love this game so much! Truly as its name implies, just Cast n Chill. The loop is fun, though I do believe we earn money a bit too fast as it only took me a couple days to earn all upgrades and ships just by grinding on trophy sized fish. Working on the ice fishing areas/trophies now. Really can’t wait for more content.
Hopefully the dev finds a way to put this on an inf loop of catching and upgrading. Maybe an NG+ with a 10% boost to Rod abilities and fish sizes/difficulties or optional new areas and fish but only through NG+ levels to keep the grind going. (Can disable and just fish away if you would want)
I just crave more and don’t want it to end. May just have to start a fresh save after I’ve completed the first one lol
Edit - Also, some of the most beautiful pixel art I’ve ever seen in a game. Kudos to the devs there
@PJOReilly I say use away, a silly comment to even add! And people should never underestimate the power of that morning caffeine boost!
YMMV has been around since at least the early 90s and more than likely way before during the Usenet days. YOLO, TTFN.
