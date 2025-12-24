Adding Mouse Mode controls, the expected boost to visuals with a 4K/30 option while docked (or 1080/60 if you prefer), Civ VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition also supports all map sizes and more players in multiplayer. As a 10-local-currency-units upgrade to the Switch 1 version, it'd be rude not to.

Related Articles

30. UFO 50 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Mossmouth / Developer: Mossmouth Release Date: 7th Aug 2025 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2025 ( UK/EU )















What stands out about UFO 50, Mossmouth’s delightful collection of retro-styled games, is not that so many of them are absolute bangers – although they are – rather, it’s the fact that it genuinely all comes together as a single experience. In this game, you are a visitor in some wonderful exhibition, and UFO 50 is your 8-bit time machine. It's magnificent, and a perfect fit for Switch.

29. Mario Kart World (Switch 2) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 5th Jun 2025 ( USA ) / 5th Jun 2025 ( UK/EU )



















At first, this doesn't quite feel like the reinvention of Mario Kart that people wanted or expected, but the more time you spend in the open world and racing with friends, you’ll uncover a mechanically rich kart racer full of secrets and joy. Mario Kart World refines and expands the formula in meaningful ways while upping the charm in many others. Few games have brought as much laughter as this one since launch. If you need a pick-me-up, Mario Kart World is sure to bring a smile, and it feels like a perfect start to Switch 2's life.

28. Yakuza Kiwami (Switch 2) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Release Date: 13th Nov 2025 ( USA ) / 13th Nov 2025 ( UK/EU )









This beefed-up version of Yakuza Kiwami is effectively the same game, but Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio took advantage of the newer console’s specs for a much smoother, crisper experience that now hits 60fps. Some aspects can be a little grating, for sure. Boss fights go on for a little too long at times, while the overall pacing isn’t quite as satisfying as Yakuza 0; this is fundamentally a 2016 remake of a 2005 game, and the developers have polished the series since then, ditching features and mechanics that don’t quite work here. Still, it doesn’t feel quite so bloated as some of the later entries, and it still flexes a peerless sense of style at every opportunity. Playing Kiwami portably on Switch 2 is a joy.

27. SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Release Date: 29th Aug 2025 ( USA ) / 29th Aug 2025 ( UK/EU )















In reinventing the retro wheel, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance leads the way: a demonstration of how modern tools, accompanied by thought and talent, can be expanded upon to not just reboot franchises, but actually rebuild them in new and incredible ways. It’s one thing to revisit an arcade action game with new graphics, moves, and weapons, cherry picking familiar set-pieces and nostalgic visuals; it’s another entirely to create a new experience, utilising craftsmanship and a belief that the hardware can offer more. Art of Vengeance, its cadence and flow, its violence and exhilaration — and the fact it makes you feel like an absolute badass from one slain enemy to the next — is a trendsetter. Fix that frame rate, and it’s pure ninja gold.

24. Absolum (Switch) Publisher: Dotemu / Developer: Guard Crush Games Release Date: 9th Oct 2025 ( USA ) / 9th Oct 2025 ( UK/EU )



















Absolum is an on-par experience to Vanillaware's Dragon’s Crown, but a superior game in terms of its key metrics. Its combat, collectible augmentations, and planning are exceptionally well-formulated, ensuring no run is ever quite the same, and its strategic options and play-styles are ever-deepening. It’s incredibly impressive in its reconstitution of arcade, role-playing, and roguelike formats, evolving them into something fresh and exciting. To that end, it’s one of the best of its kind, whatever that kind may be. If you don’t enjoy the idea of repetition and grind, you may not fall in love with its initial five hours, but the momentum for one-more-go becomes so compelling after a while that it’s impossible to relinquish the pad.

23. Split Fiction (Switch 2) Publisher: EA / Developer: Hazelight Release Date: 5th Jun 2025 ( USA ) / 5th Jun 2025 ( UK/EU )



















Split Fiction feels like a gift. Its sole aim is to entertain and bring players together by testing them at every turn. Hazelight gives us two distinct worlds, each filled with a huge array of activities for co-op partners to enjoy and argue over. It serves as a surprising visual showcase for the Switch 2 and enhances the Friend's Pass feature, allowing our original Switch buddies to join in the fun.

21. Deltarune (Switch 2) Publisher: 8-4 / Developer: tobyfox Release Date: 5th Jun 2025 ( USA ) / 5th Jun 2025 ( UK/EU )



















Deltarune is a game that can feel odd to recommend, as it’s both difficult to convey in words what makes this game feel special and… well, with further chapters yet to join the present four, it still isn’t finished yet. Its goofy and subversive narrative, innovative battle mechanics, and killer soundtrack all combine to make this follow-up to Undertale from Toby Fox worth the purchase in its current state, even if it is incomplete and the visuals feel a tad underwhelming.

17. Red Dead Redemption: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Publisher: Rockstar Games / Developer: Rockstar San Diego Release Date: 2nd Dec 2025 ( USA ) / 2nd Dec 2025 ( UK/EU )



















This Switch 2 update, on paper, gives us the basics and no more. You've now got mouse controls for fine-aiming, and the expected resolution and frame rate increases look and feel very nice indeed. Remember the journey into Mexico, that magical bit with the music, the showstopping part? It's all the more magical when you can see the very dust in the air, the shimmering heat haze in the distance, now as clear as day thanks to pristine visuals. HDR helps things pop in comparison to the older port, that's for sure. There's still no multiplayer, but it now feels as though the game is being presented on a Nintendo console in a manner befitting such an epic slice of gaming history. With slick controls, DLSS, HDR, volumetric effects, options to personalise mouse mode, 60fps that felt flawless, and a resolution bump that's got it looking super sharp, this is a gem that still feels modern, immediate, and relentlessly replayable on Switch 2.

And there you have it, the best Switch game(s) of 2025. Any surprises? How many have you played?

Switch GOTY 2025 FAQ

Before we go, some housekeeping.

What were the best Switch games of previous years?

Here's a round-up of all the previous Switch GOTY winners on Nintendo Life (click the year if you'd like to see the whole list):

Hang on, where's [GAME X/Y/Z]?

For any game with both a Switch 1 and a Switch 2 version which garnered enough high ratings to appear, we've excluded the lowest-ranking version.

We also included the Mario Galaxy 1 and Galaxy 2 bundle release, rather than the separate eShop versions.

How can I add a game to the list?

Think something is missing? All Switch 1 and 2 games released in 2025 are eligible and available to rate in our database. These real-time lists, based on the User Ratings in our database, are a living ranking of each year's finest video games, so any Switch or Switch 2 game launched in 2025 has a chance of showing up, even now.

Use the search bar at the very top of the page (or the handy bar below) to find the game page on our database and rate away!

Please note that a game must have a minimum of 30 User Ratings (and a sufficiently high rating, natch) to appear in the list above.

If you're curious about Nintendo Life staff's personal GOTY picks, you can find them below: