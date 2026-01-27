If you're wondering what could be on the way to the Switch Online's GameCube library in the future, you might want to read on...

What appears to be official promotional material for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack 'Nintendo Classics' library has been discovered on Walmart's website. Alongside multiple existing releases, there are two GameCube games featured that haven't even been announced for the service.

This includes Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Pikmin 2, which were both locally released on the GameCube in 2004. Here's our own screen capture of this advertising material from the Walmart webpage. You can see Metroid Prime 2 towards the right corner of the top row, and Pikmin 2 is in the middle of the second row.

Nintendo has accidentally leaked upcoming NSO games in the past, so it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise if this latest discovery led to the eventual release of these titles on Switch 2's GameCube service. Of course, there's always a chance this could be some sort of blunder on Walmart's end.

There are currently eight titles available for the Switch 2's GameCube library, with three others confirmed to be on the way. These upcoming releases include Pokémon Colosseum, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and Super Mario Sunshine.