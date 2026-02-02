We are back with another look at the UK physical gaming charts, and if you were expecting to see last week's surprise silver medallist towards the top of the pile again, you're sadly mistaken.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has dropped rather substantially from its second-place debut, and now finds itself way down at 17th — just one place behind Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which has made a surprise rebound this week, we might add.

Of course, this opens things up at the top of the pile, and the usual suspects have slotted in to fill the gap. Mario Kart World retains the top spot, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. No surprises there, then.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Mario Kart World 3 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 71%, Switch 2 29% 5 3 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 56%, Switch 2 44% 4 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 9 5 Grand Theft Auto V 6 6 Minecraft 22 7 Ghost of Yotei 16 8 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 NEW 9 Code Vein II 10 10 Donkey Kong Bananza 12 11 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 67%, Switch 2 33% 8 12 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

17 13 Just Dance 2026 Edition 11 14 Nintendo Switch Sports

35 15 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 69%, Switch 11%, PS4 8%, Switch 2 8% 29 16 Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Switch 2 82%, Switch 18% 2 17 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Switch 2 98%, PS5 2% 14 18 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

7 19 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

20 20 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 46%, Switch 2 24%, PS5 15%, PS5 11% 13 21 Monster Hunter Wilds

21 22 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 59%, Switch 41% 32 23 WWE 2K25 PS5 45%, PS4 26%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox Series 6% 25 24 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 51%, Switch 49% 18 25 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 41%, PS5 35%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox Series 1% 34 26 EA Sports FC 25 Xbox Series 52%, PS5 28%, PS4 17%, Switch 3% 30 27 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Switch 90%, PS4 10%, Xbox One 0% 19 28 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 41%, Switch 29%, PS4 25%, Xbox Series 5% - 29 F1 25

- 30 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

24 31 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 68%, Switch 29%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 1% 31 32 Mafia: The Old Country

- 33 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

37 34 Super Mario Odyssey

15 35 Dark Souls Trilogy

33 36 Donkey Kong Country Returns

- 37 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 99%, Xbox One 0%, PS4 0% 26 38 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition

40 39 Resident Evil 2

- 40 Street Fighter 6



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts