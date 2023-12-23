Looking back over the last 12 months, it's been an incredibly fruitful year for gamers, and Switch has enjoyed an excellent seventh year on store shelves.

Industry-wide layoffs in the latter half of the year made for a sobering counterpoint to the glut of great games, and at times the pandemic-related backlog of projects which flushed through in 2023 made it difficult to keep tabs on everything we would have liked to, but it's been a good year for anyone just playing video games.

While the future is uncertain in many respects, it's impossible to deny the quality and quantity of software that launched across all platforms in 2023, as our (and we're sure your) backlogs can attest. Here at Nintendo Life, once again we have compiled your selections of the best games of the year --as governed by each game's User Rating in our games database — into a dynamic community-ranked Top 50 Switch games of the year: 2023 Edition.

The year started out quiet, with little of note on Nintendo's announced first-party release list beyond January's Fire Emblem Engage and the tentpole TOTK, but the calendar soon fleshed out with the long-awaited Advance Wars 1+2, the excellent Pikmin 4, and the delightful Super Mario Bros. Wonder — the first for brand-new 2D Mario for over a decade. Add some surprise ports like Quake II and Vampire Survivors, third-party classics like Theatrhythm Final Bar Line and Persona 5 Tactica, and indie gems like Sea of Stars and Blasphemous 2, and 2023 was bursting at the seams with incredible Switch games.

But where do they stack up against each other? We asked Nintendo Life readers to rate the games this year, and the list below is the result. Please note: The order can and likely will change, even after publication, subject to those fluctuating User Ratings. This means that it's not too late to rate your collection and influence the list, even as you're reading this. Just click on the star icon and score the game from 1-10.

Can't see your favourite? Use the search bar below to find what you're looking for and rate the game(s) accordingly. Note. To become eligible, a game needs to have been rated by a minimum of 30 users.

Looking for Team Nintendo Life's personal picks? Check them out in Staff Awards round-up below. Otherwise, let's take a look at the 50 best Switch games of 2023, as ranked by you...