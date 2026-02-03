Pokémon Day is taking place later this month, and ahead of this annual event, Nintendo has announced its US-based stores located in New York and San Francisco will be hosting special events.

They're inviting trainers to celebrate the series' 30th anniversary, which will take place on 27th February 2026. Here's the full announcement (with the same message also shared for the San Francisco store):

Celebrate Pokémon Day at Nintendo NEW YORK Pokémon Day 2026 is on Feb. 27, and you're invited to celebrate 30 years of fun! Join your friends at Nintendo NEW YORK for a full day of festivities.

Stay tuned for more details!

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company released an animation to commemorate the beginning of the 30th anniversary celebrations of Pokémon. Since then there has also been some news about a special McDonald's 30th anniversary TCG promo event and the Pokémon Lego launch has locked in a release date.

Apart from this, Nintendo has announced its stores will be celebrating the Switch 2 launch of Mario Tennis Fever on 12th February 2026, with this particular event to feature game demos, photo ops, and a gift with the purchase of the game.