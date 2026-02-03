The release of the superhero workplace comedy game Dispatch on Switch and Switch 2 hasn't exactly panned out as expected.

In case you somehow missed it, there has been a lot of back-and-forth over the past week about censorship in the Nintendo versions of the game. It resulted in the developer AdHoc Studio sharing multiple comments, and even Nintendo issued a formal statement.

The previous update from the studio said the plan was to "address at least some of the censored content" in the Switch and Switch 2 releases. Now, GoNintendo has asked about the possibility of a "fully uncensored" physical version of the game on Nintendo platforms, but apparently, this won't be happening:

GoNintendo: Unfortunately the answer isn’t one we hoped for. Our point of contact told us there is “no possibility for a physical version to be released without the adjusted content.” They also went on to say that the discussion isn’t “currently relevant as there are no announcements regarding a physical release at this time.” That is very much true, but you might remember that in our interview with Natalie Herman, Lead Producer on Dispatch, we asked about the potential for a physical release. Herman responded by saying, “Let’s just say we’ve dreamed of Dispatch in a shiny red case. We have a lot of physical media fans on our team.”

The same source also asked about the "singular worldwide release discussion" doing the rounds online and got the following response back from AdHoc's PR:

“AdHoc is legally unable to provide further comment on why separate SKUs were not possible for different regions.”

If there are any other significant developments or comments made, we'll provide an update. You can find out more about Dispatch and the censored content in the Switch versions of the title, in our review and previous stories here on Nintendo Life.