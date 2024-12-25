Despite its advancing years, Nintendo's hybrid handheld showed that it wasn't going quietly into that good night in 2024, at least where great games were concerned.

Nintendo's first-party output was mainly helmed by partner studios in 2024. with plenty of HD remakes and remasters in the mix. However, Switch did play host to a solo extravaganza from Princess Toadstool, an unexpected new chapter in the Famicom Detective Club series, a shiny new Mario & Luigi entry, yet another Mario Party, and a brand-new top-down Zelda. Not bad for a system in its eighth year with a much-talked-about successor eyeing its throne.

Throw in a trove of iconic indie and third-party gems and, even as studios making the games continue to struggle through uncertain times, anyone just playing the games had a pretty great year.

To celebrate the games, large and small, that moved us this year, we've compiled this list of the Top 50 best Switch games of 2024. So sit back, relax, and prepare to scroll through a bunch of the best, ranked for your pleasure.

50. The Plucky Squire (Switch) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: All Possible Futures Release Date: 17th Sep 2024 ( USA ) / 17th Sep 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Performance issues on Switch, at least at launch, bury an amazingly clever and charming adventure that we would wholeheartedly recommend otherwise. The Plucky Squire is certainly playable on the Nintendo Switch, but in no way can we recommend picking it up here if you have other means to play it. The fact that the Switch-branded trailers looked so great and that advance review copies weren't available on the platform — despite them being sent out for other systems — indicates that this version of The Plucky Squire needed much more time on the drawing board before release.

49. Darkest Dungeon II (Switch eShop) Publisher: Red Hook Studios / Developer: Red Hook Studios Release Date: 15th Jul 2024 ( USA ) / 15th Jul 2024 ( UK/EU )

















Darkest Dungeon II may not be the sequel that ardent fans of the original wanted it to be, but its unique approach to that hard-edged, brutal roguelike gameplay is compelling all the same. A memorable art style, tons of replayability, and lots of mechanical depth make this one an easy recommendation to any roguelike fans, even if it can be a little grindy at times. If you’ve been looking for yet another tough roguelike to add to your collection, DD2 is certainly worth your time and your money.

46. BAKERU (Switch) Publisher: Spike Chunsoft / Developer: Good-Feel Release Date: 3rd Sep 2024 ( USA ) / 3rd Sep 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Bakeru is a sweet, snappy, and satisfying linear 3D platformer that feels like a wonderful callback to a genre that doesn’t get a ton of representation these days. It’s really easy (although the Western version ups the difficulty slightly) and has some performance problems, but the gameplay variety, snappy combat, oodles of collectibles, and gorgeous art style all come together to make for an adventure that you won’t want to miss out on.

42. Metal Slug Tactics (Switch eShop) Publisher: Dotemu / Developer: Leikir Release Date: 5th Nov 2024 ( USA ) / 5th Nov 2024 ( UK/EU )











There is a good game here, sometimes a great one. Excellent art and animation, smart gameplay twists, and a genuinely refreshing, run-and-gun pace really add some exciting new depth to the tactics genre and are huge positives. But it takes a while for Metal Slug Tactics to smooth out and actually become enjoyable, and restrictive gameplay design choices don’t do it any favours, either. This is one for the tactics fans looking for a fresh take, but just know you’ll have to put in some work to see the best parts of it.

41. Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble (Switch) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Release Date: 25th Jun 2024 ( USA ) / 25th Jun 2024 ( UK/EU )



















If all you're looking for in a new Super Monkey Ball game is a selection of new single-player levels to tackle, then you're in luck, because Banana Rumble boasts some of the best stages we've seen in recent memory. The additional 'Spin Dash' ability makes traversal a lot more fun, and the physics feel as close to 'classic' Monkey Ball as the franchise has got in quite some time. Unfortunately, if you're looking forward to the multiplayer modes, then temper your expectations. They're simply not very good for the most part and are significantly hampered by the drop in frame rate. As a package, Banana Rumble is a mixed bag, then - though one absolutely worth delving into if you're itching for more single-player shenanigans.

40. Pepper Grinder (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Ahr Ech Release Date: 28th Mar 2024 ( USA ) / 28th Mar 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Pepper Grinder is a wonderfully inventive and fun platformer. Channelling the spirits of several retro dig-based games, it may have a runtime that feels a little too short, but this is ultimately a deeply enjoyable, challenging, and highly replayable game with lots of personality. If any of that sounds interesting, we’d suggest you pick up Pepper Grinder at the next opportunity - and there's a even downloadable demo if you're on the fence.

38. Tetris Forever (Switch eShop) Publisher: Digital Eclipse / Developer: Digital Eclipse Release Date: 12th Nov 2024 ( USA ) / 12th Nov 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Tetris Forever might not be the final word on the complete history of Tetris — it's missing too many of the best versions — but it's certainly a great breakdown of the franchise's creation and evolution so far. Digital Eclipse has truly mastered the art of the interactive documentary, and this one is absolutely filled to the brim with interesting videos, interviews, and archival material - not to mention Tetrises. The playable games don't necessarily represent the most varied selection across the Tetris franchise, but it's a comprehensive bunch of titles, including a recreation of the original Electronika 60 version, a whole bunch of Famicom and Super Famicom variants and spin-offs (many getting their first official release outside Japan), and a couple of MS-DOS entries, including Welltris. On top of that, newcomer Tetris Time Warp is a fantastic addition to a back catalogue that seemingly won't stop growing. All in all, a fascinating and near-essential round-up of one of gaming's most important series.

36. Another Code: Recollection (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Cing Release Date: 19th Jan 2024 ( USA ) / 19th Jan 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Another Code: Recollection's biggest addition to the original DS and Wii experiences, besides the slick new graphics and fully explorable 3D environs, is its all-new navigation and puzzle aids. With the obtuse nature of some puzzles now a triviality should you find yourself stumped, there are now no difficulty spikes or annoying moments to hold you back from a two-part tale that's worth diving into for fans of slow-burn point-and-click titles. The pacing could have done with some more work, but this collection of cult classics is as good a return to Ashley's world as fans could have hoped for.

33. Monster Hunter Stories (Switch eShop) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 14th Jun 2024 ( USA ) / 14th Jun 2024 ( UK/EU )











Monster Hunter Stories, like its sequel on Switch, has some issues on the hardware; in this case, the problems are more related to 3DS-era design hangovers and simplistic porting. Yet when you put these issues to the side, we still have a charming, enjoyable experience either for young gamers or young-at-heart RPG / Monster Hunter fans. You can take or leave all that classic MH depth, and it won't take long to master the battle mechanics, but this is a game with enough silliness and earnest storytelling to deserve its second chance.

30. Stray (Switch) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: BlueTwelve Studio Release Date: 19th Nov 2024 ( USA ) / 19th Nov 2024 ( UK/EU )

















Stray won’t challenge you, frustrate you, or take up too much of your time. Perhaps that’s why we enjoyed it so much. It plays like an open-world point-and-click paired with largely on-rails action sequences. Some minor gripes and expected disparities between the Switch port and versions elsewhere aside, as we sauntered around its post-apocalyptic environments on all fours, Stray did an impeccable job of making us want to talk to everyone and explore everything it had to offer – and we had an appetite for more once it was all over. To us, that’s the mark of a compelling adventure.

27. Pizza Tower (Switch eShop) Publisher: Tour De Pizza / Developer: Tour De Pizza Release Date: 27th Aug 2024 ( USA ) / 27th Aug 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Pizza Tower is the rare sort of game that improves on its inspiration in nearly every way, building upon many of Nintendo’s Wario Land ideas with impressive results. This is an incredibly satisfying, creative, and addictive platformer that’ll keep you busy for a long time if you want to 100% it. Anyone who loved the old Wario Land games will adore this, as will anyone who’s looking for something new with a high skill ceiling and lots of technical depth. Pizza Tower has definitely got it where it counts - platformers don’t get much better than this.

24. FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (Switch) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Mistwalker Release Date: 5th Dec 2024 ( USA ) / 5th Dec 2024 ( UK/EU )



















FANTASIAN Neo Dimension is Hironobu Sakaguchi and Mistwalker at their boldest and bravest, culminating in a JRPG love letter that both delights and frustrates. The stunning world and exploration are a true highlight, and the challenging and rewarding combat will enchant some, but it lacks some of the magic that the game is aiming for and the pacing is uneven. Normal difficulty makes things more accessible for the curious, but make no mistake, this is an RPG for those who want to lose themselves in the mechanics.

23. Cat Quest III (Switch) Publisher: Kepler Interactive / Developer: The Gentlebros Release Date: 8th Aug 2024 ( USA ) / 8th Aug 2024 ( UK/EU )















Cat Quest III is a familiar yet flawless action adventure with fluid and fantastic-feeling combat. Its charming story and witty writing bring life to the Purribean, one of the best-designed mini-open worlds in recent memory. That open world is packed with satisfying quests and engaging puzzles to solve that almost always throw some new idea or challenge at you. The progression here is smooth, and the entire experience is precisely paced with no performance issues at all. Some stunning animation work, accompanied by a gorgeous shanty-like pirate soundtrack tops off an excellent adventure. All of that together ensures that Cat Quest III is a pristine pirate adventure and action RPG.

20. Neva (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Nomada Studio Release Date: 15th Oct 2024 ( USA ) / 15th Oct 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Neva is a spectacular example of art in motion, delivering a thoroughly engrossing platforming experience that’ll stick in your mind long after you’ve rolled credits. The incredible visuals, moving soundtrack, satisfying gameplay, and surprisingly touching story all come together to make for a game that shouldn’t miss. A few frame drops aside, if you’re looking for a new addition to your library that’ll give you something to savour rather than just consume, look no further than Neva.

18. Yakuza Kiwami (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Release Date: 24th Oct 2024 ( USA ) / 24th Oct 2024 ( UK/EU )



















The Yakuza/Like a Dragon series has come a long way and this first instalment is a mixed bag; at times full of life and ambition, at others frustrating and too willing to draw things out in a slightly over-indulgent way. Yakuza Kiwami’s pace-killing negatives, difficulty spikes, and diminishing returns of wandering the Tokyo streets hold it back from being an easy recommendation, then. We'd bet a few thousand yen that some of the less-streamlined elements will test your patience, but it's Yakuza and it's on Switch, finally. And by all accounts, this remaster of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's series debut now runs better following a performance patch, and sales have reportedly been extremely healthy. Fingers crossed we'll be seeing much more of Kiryu in the future.

17. Ys X: Nordics (Switch) Publisher: NIS America / Developer: Nihon Falcom Release Date: 25th Oct 2024 ( USA ) / 25th Oct 2024 ( UK/EU )

















Adol's newest adventure — Ys X: Nordics — stands as another great entry in this long-running action series, bringing in some cool ideas of its own without straying too far from what made its predecessors so beloved. Enjoyable combat, another excellent soundtrack, and an engaging world to explore all make this easy to recommend to both long-time fans and newcomers, even when some of the new ideas don't totally stick the landing. And, as with the other Ys entries on Switch, it stumbles a bit with its performance. If you're looking for another solid action RPG on Switch, then look no further than Ys X.

12. Pentiment (Switch eShop) Publisher: Xbox Game Studios / Developer: Obsidian Entertainment Release Date: 22nd Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 22nd Feb 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Pentiment is a fantastic adventure RPG that revels in a studious approach to history and immaculate recreations of the styles and traditions of 16th-century Bavaria. There's a super smart, funny, and engaging murder mystery to investigate here, but it's how that mystery is so fully rooted in the world that's been lovingly crafted around it that really elevates this experience. It's one of the best games of the past decade, hands down, and to have it running and performing perfectly on Switch is a joyous thing — it feels like it was made for Nintendo's console. This is about as essential as games get.

10. Library of Ruina (Switch eShop) Publisher: Arc System Works / Developer: ProjectMoon Release Date: 25th Apr 2024 ( USA ) / 24th Apr 2024 ( UK/EU )

















We wish we liked Library of Ruina more than we do; its world and characters touch on clever themes and storytelling devices, but slapdash pacing coupled with sluggish, nerve-wracking menus makes playing on Switch an exercise in courting digital whiplash as you cycle between tight story beats and glacially-paced menus. Unforgivable porting choices and grating performance issues make the most minuscule complaints much more severe thanks to the game’s long runtime and, in turn, kneecap a story that has so much going for it. If this unending deluge of compounding problems somehow doesn’t bother you, Library of Ruina presents a spectacularly well-realised world and a memorable story whose characters will likely stick with you after the credits roll.

8. Animal Well (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bigmode / Developer: Shared Memory Release Date: 9th May 2024 ( USA ) / 9th May 2024 ( UK/EU )















Developer Shared Memory's stated goal was “to craft complete experiences that will be playable long after the world loses its internet connection,” and screen after screen, Animal Well excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on. It’s a riposte against a culture of post-launch updates in favour of a meticulously crafted, singular vision with potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in. By all indications, Animal Well delivers on that long-term promise and does so with a one-of-a-kind elegance.

2. Balatro (Switch eShop) Publisher: PlayStack / Developer: LocalThunk Release Date: 20th Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Feb 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp. It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Utterly sublime.