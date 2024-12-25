Despite its advancing years, Nintendo's hybrid handheld showed that it wasn't going quietly into that good night in 2024, at least where great games were concerned.
Nintendo's first-party output was mainly helmed by partner studios in 2024. with plenty of HD remakes and remasters in the mix. However, Switch did play host to a solo extravaganza from Princess Toadstool, an unexpected new chapter in the Famicom Detective Club series, a shiny new Mario & Luigi entry, yet another Mario Party, and a brand-new top-down Zelda. Not bad for a system in its eighth year with a much-talked-about successor eyeing its throne.
Throw in a trove of iconic indie and third-party gems and, even as studios making the games continue to struggle through uncertain times, anyone just playing the games had a pretty great year.
To celebrate the games, large and small, that moved us this year, we've compiled this list of the Top 50 best Switch games of 2024. So sit back, relax, and prepare to scroll through a bunch of the best, ranked for your pleasure.
50. The Plucky Squire (Switch)
Performance issues on Switch, at least at launch, bury an amazingly clever and charming adventure that we would wholeheartedly recommend otherwise. The Plucky Squire is certainly playable on the Nintendo Switch, but in no way can we recommend picking it up here if you have other means to play it.
The fact that the Switch-branded trailers looked so great and that advance review copies weren't available on the platform — despite them being sent out for other systems — indicates that this version of The Plucky Squire needed much more time on the drawing board before release.
49. Darkest Dungeon II (Switch eShop)
Darkest Dungeon II may not be the sequel that ardent fans of the original wanted it to be, but its unique approach to that hard-edged, brutal roguelike gameplay is compelling all the same.
A memorable art style, tons of replayability, and lots of mechanical depth make this one an easy recommendation to any roguelike fans, even if it can be a little grindy at times.
If you’ve been looking for yet another tough roguelike to add to your collection, DD2 is certainly worth your time and your money.
48. Penny's Big Breakaway (Switch eShop)
Penny’s Big Breakaway is a tremendous achievement by Evening Star, expertly combining tight controls, excellent level design, and a raft of creative ideas, all while throwing in a hefty dose of pure speed. Though the Switch version can feel a little rough around the edges at times, this is still an easy recommendation to make to anyone who considers themselves a fan of Sonic, 3D platformers, or both.
Penny’s inaugural adventure has got it where it counts, and if you’re looking for a challenging, yet approachable new 3D platformer to add to your library, it doesn’t get much better than this.
47. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (Switch eShop)
With a gameplay loop that effortlessly integrates the heroes in a half-shell into the world of roguelikes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is a fun and approachable 'Hades-like' that's best played with pals.
However, despite the power of the IP and a co-op addition, it doesn't pack enough of a punch to avoid unfavourable comparisons to Supergiant's classic and constantly feels like it's on the back foot because of it. There is fun to be had here, but those who have spent time in the Underworld will find it hard to shake the feeling that this central loop has been done much better elsewhere.
46. BAKERU (Switch)
Bakeru is a sweet, snappy, and satisfying linear 3D platformer that feels like a wonderful callback to a genre that doesn’t get a ton of representation these days.
It’s really easy (although the Western version ups the difficulty slightly) and has some performance problems, but the gameplay variety, snappy combat, oodles of collectibles, and gorgeous art style all come together to make for an adventure that you won’t want to miss out on.
45. Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure (Switch eShop)
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure dares to be different, and it succeeds with aplomb. By interweaving a heartwarming and inclusive story with addictive gameplay, Furniture & Mattress teaches us that puzzle games can be more than just a vehicle for making the cogs in your brain turn.
If you’re looking for pure puzzling, then the game won’t be for you, but a simple story and simple gameplay loop are both elevated to new heights because of the thought and care that’s gone into them.
44. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch eShop)
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is the epitome of a flawed gem—the kind of game that does a lot of things right and we’re sure will command a dedicated legion of fans, but has legitimate problems that are tough to overlook.
The expansive narrative, gorgeous spritework, and addictive combat all help make it an easy recommendation to any classic JRPG fan, but bear in mind that it can feel dated in its design philosophy and that the Switch version had a lot of performance problems, at least at launch.
If you can get past those issues, this is an enjoyable and immersive RPG that mostly achieves what it set out to do.
43. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Switch)
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is Luigi's Mansion 2 with a fancy HD lick of paint. Surprise! It looks great, and the new models, animations, and revamped visuals make for a game that's close to the glorious Luigi's Mansion 3 in how modern and swish it all is. It also controls much nicer thanks to the second stick on the Switch.
It's just a shame we haven't got any added extras, then, or any new means to save mid-mission, added content, or bonuses. This is 100% the best way to play the game as of 2024, there's no doubt, but it would have been nice to get something a little extra, especially given the price point. Maybe we'll get a Deluxe edition someday.
42. Metal Slug Tactics (Switch eShop)
There is a good game here, sometimes a great one. Excellent art and animation, smart gameplay twists, and a genuinely refreshing, run-and-gun pace really add some exciting new depth to the tactics genre and are huge positives.
But it takes a while for Metal Slug Tactics to smooth out and actually become enjoyable, and restrictive gameplay design choices don’t do it any favours, either. This is one for the tactics fans looking for a fresh take, but just know you’ll have to put in some work to see the best parts of it.
41. Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble (Switch)
If all you're looking for in a new Super Monkey Ball game is a selection of new single-player levels to tackle, then you're in luck, because Banana Rumble boasts some of the best stages we've seen in recent memory. The additional 'Spin Dash' ability makes traversal a lot more fun, and the physics feel as close to 'classic' Monkey Ball as the franchise has got in quite some time.
Unfortunately, if you're looking forward to the multiplayer modes, then temper your expectations. They're simply not very good for the most part and are significantly hampered by the drop in frame rate. As a package, Banana Rumble is a mixed bag, then - though one absolutely worth delving into if you're itching for more single-player shenanigans.
40. Pepper Grinder (Switch eShop)
Pepper Grinder is a wonderfully inventive and fun platformer. Channelling the spirits of several retro dig-based games, it may have a runtime that feels a little too short, but this is ultimately a deeply enjoyable, challenging, and highly replayable game with lots of personality.
If any of that sounds interesting, we’d suggest you pick up Pepper Grinder at the next opportunity - and there's a even downloadable demo if you're on the fence.
39. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (Switch eShop)
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is one of Aspyr's most accomplished projects, successfully giving three of gaming's most iconic titles a much-needed lick of paint while upgrading the controls to give newcomers a welcome leg-up.
Some of the lighting is a bit off with the new visuals, and the need to manually save your game is a big no-no for us these days, but a series of patches have addressed various issues since launch and if you're curious as to how Lara Croft got her start in gaming, this is an impressively faithful rendering of some classics - easily the best way to experience the original trilogy.
38. Tetris Forever (Switch eShop)
Tetris Forever might not be the final word on the complete history of Tetris — it's missing too many of the best versions — but it's certainly a great breakdown of the franchise's creation and evolution so far. Digital Eclipse has truly mastered the art of the interactive documentary, and this one is absolutely filled to the brim with interesting videos, interviews, and archival material - not to mention Tetrises.
The playable games don't necessarily represent the most varied selection across the Tetris franchise, but it's a comprehensive bunch of titles, including a recreation of the original Electronika 60 version, a whole bunch of Famicom and Super Famicom variants and spin-offs (many getting their first official release outside Japan), and a couple of MS-DOS entries, including Welltris.
On top of that, newcomer Tetris Time Warp is a fantastic addition to a back catalogue that seemingly won't stop growing. All in all, a fascinating and near-essential round-up of one of gaming's most important series.
37. Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (Switch eShop)
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster brings back this 1995 'Doom clone' in style — another resounding success for Nightdive Studios (who also handled the excellent Quake and Quake II remasters, among others). It returns LucasArts' curious, nostalgia-laced FPS with loads of new bells and whistles, including enhanced gameplay, revamped visuals, and a wealth of accessibility options.
This is easily the best way to experience Dark Forces and revisit an oft-forgotten era of Star Wars before the prequel trilogy - and before the sequel trilogy booted the Expanded Universe out the 'Legends' airlock.
36. Another Code: Recollection (Switch)
Another Code: Recollection's biggest addition to the original DS and Wii experiences, besides the slick new graphics and fully explorable 3D environs, is its all-new navigation and puzzle aids.
With the obtuse nature of some puzzles now a triviality should you find yourself stumped, there are now no difficulty spikes or annoying moments to hold you back from a two-part tale that's worth diving into for fans of slow-burn point-and-click titles.
The pacing could have done with some more work, but this collection of cult classics is as good a return to Ashley's world as fans could have hoped for.
35. Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Switch)
Pre-launch, Emio - The Smiling Man was hyped up a little too much in terms of how dark in tone the whole thing is. This is still silly, kooky stuff, just like its Famicom Detective Club predecessors. The sometimes frustrating core mechanics also haven't seen any refinement this time around, which is a shame.
And so it's left to some top-notch writing to save the day, which it just about does. Once this troubling and intriguing story has its hooks in you (remember there are three demos to try if you're unsure), it's hard to put down. And that, at the end of the day, is all Tantei Club fans will be looking for.
34. Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Switch)
Mario & Luigi: Brothership takes this long-running RPG series to new heights in a high-seas adventure that's packed full of top-notch combat, inventive variety, a positive and thoughtful story, and lots of signature comedy from the dynamic duo themselves.
This is a big game, packed full of surprises and fun, and the all-new Battle Plug system, alongside lots of flashy specials, a fittingly emotive art style, and a world that's brimming with puzzles and challenges, make for a must-play in our book. We hope this series is back for good with this one.
33. Monster Hunter Stories (Switch eShop)
Monster Hunter Stories, like its sequel on Switch, has some issues on the hardware; in this case, the problems are more related to 3DS-era design hangovers and simplistic porting. Yet when you put these issues to the side, we still have a charming, enjoyable experience either for young gamers or young-at-heart RPG / Monster Hunter fans.
You can take or leave all that classic MH depth, and it won't take long to master the battle mechanics, but this is a game with enough silliness and earnest storytelling to deserve its second chance.
32. Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition (Switch eShop)
Nintendo has been getting heat for the pricing of its recent Switch remasters, so to see Ubisoft's Beyond Good & Evil so lovingly restored for a reasonable price is a true joy.
The 20th Anniversary Edition boasts some lovely visual and auditory upgrades, an excellent gallery feature, and a whole bunch of meaningful extras that make this journey back into Hillys well worth taking.
Granted, the 30fps performance on Switch is a bit of a bummer compared to other platforms, and there's no denying that the experience has aged considerably in certain areas, but the gameplay is so varied, and the world so unique, that you'd be remiss not to at least give it a shot. Welcome back, 'Yade'.
31. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! (Switch eShop)
Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! does not come to Switch with a swathe of bells and whistles or make a host of changes to Game Freak's weirdest mash-up. It's a simple port of the Apple Arcade version — which, in itself, made very few changes to the 3DS original — but with a game this great, that's no bad thing.
Sure, not much has changed since 2016 (even less since 2023), but this charming hybrid card-racer is absolutely worth taking for a ride wherever you can. Giddyap.
30. Stray (Switch)
Stray won’t challenge you, frustrate you, or take up too much of your time. Perhaps that’s why we enjoyed it so much. It plays like an open-world point-and-click paired with largely on-rails action sequences.
Some minor gripes and expected disparities between the Switch port and versions elsewhere aside, as we sauntered around its post-apocalyptic environments on all fours, Stray did an impeccable job of making us want to talk to everyone and explore everything it had to offer – and we had an appetite for more once it was all over. To us, that’s the mark of a compelling adventure.
29. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (Switch)
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is the absolute pinnacle of the series and despite coming to Switch over five years after other platforms, this 'impossible' Switch conversion does very little to degrade the experience. Long-time franchise players and military aviation enthusiasts will be overwhelmed by the fan service at every turn, from craters on the ground to airplanes, liveries, callsigns, and emblems shouting out to previous entries.
We understand the genre is uniquely niche, but if this is your first foray into the franchise, this conversion is a perfect gateway into this rich, revered series. You get tons of content and an epic single-player campaign wrapped up in triple-A presentation that delivers the most comprehensive portable experience ever from Project Aces.
28. Little Kitty, Big City (Switch eShop)
Little Kitty, Big City is an adorable adventure that will almost certainly turn you into a cat lover, if you're not one already. It oozes charm and the realistic cat animations are simply incredible, although for as fun as it is to wander about the city, the game leans heavily on fetch quests and gathering up collectibles, which can lead to repetition.
If you're someone who thrives on that kind of gameplay, however, then you'll have an absolute blast with this one.
27. Pizza Tower (Switch eShop)
Pizza Tower is the rare sort of game that improves on its inspiration in nearly every way, building upon many of Nintendo’s Wario Land ideas with impressive results. This is an incredibly satisfying, creative, and addictive platformer that’ll keep you busy for a long time if you want to 100% it.
Anyone who loved the old Wario Land games will adore this, as will anyone who’s looking for something new with a high skill ceiling and lots of technical depth. Pizza Tower has definitely got it where it counts - platformers don’t get much better than this.
26. SteamWorld Heist II (Switch eShop)
SteamWorld Heist II expands upon its predecessor’s solid foundation, offering a more complex and ambitious experience that rewards patience and careful planning. While the increased difficulty and expanded mechanics may deter some players, those willing to invest time and tweak things to suit their preferences will find a deeply satisfying tactical adventure.
25. Thank Goodness You're Here! (Switch eShop)
Thank Goodness You’re Here! is a brief but oh-so-sweet romp into a world that simultaneously makes no sense and yet perfect sense to those familiar with British culture. Bursting with excellent humour, beautiful artwork, and fantastic animation, it’s a wonder the devs managed to pack as much as they did into its short runtime.
Performance may not be 100% perfect on Switch, and if you’ve no funny bone in your body, you’ll wonder what the point of it all is, but it’s still some of the best and most intense fun we’ve had in years. Our faces hurt from laughing so much, and we don’t think there’s much greater praise than that.
24. FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (Switch)
FANTASIAN Neo Dimension is Hironobu Sakaguchi and Mistwalker at their boldest and bravest, culminating in a JRPG love letter that both delights and frustrates.
The stunning world and exploration are a true highlight, and the challenging and rewarding combat will enchant some, but it lacks some of the magic that the game is aiming for and the pacing is uneven. Normal difficulty makes things more accessible for the curious, but make no mistake, this is an RPG for those who want to lose themselves in the mechanics.
23. Cat Quest III (Switch)
Cat Quest III is a familiar yet flawless action adventure with fluid and fantastic-feeling combat. Its charming story and witty writing bring life to the Purribean, one of the best-designed mini-open worlds in recent memory. That open world is packed with satisfying quests and engaging puzzles to solve that almost always throw some new idea or challenge at you.
The progression here is smooth, and the entire experience is precisely paced with no performance issues at all. Some stunning animation work, accompanied by a gorgeous shanty-like pirate soundtrack tops off an excellent adventure.
All of that together ensures that Cat Quest III is a pristine pirate adventure and action RPG.
22. Sonic X Shadow Generations (Switch)
In what can only be described as a monumental return to form for both hedgehogs, Sonic X Shadow Generations combines two excellent campaigns to create what just might be the very best 3D Sonic game so far.
The remastered Generations content remains a delight, taking you through some of the series' most iconic stages, but Shadow's new chapter represents the franchise's 3D gameplay at its very best. It introduces a bunch of awesome new abilities while showcasing some of the most creative stages we've ever seen.
Alas, there's still no Chao Garden, but we'll keep hoping and praying for its inclusion in the future. Based on this, though, the future of 3D Sonic looks bright.
21. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch)
We genuinely can't believe how lucky we are that the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy games exist, let alone that they've been lovingly polished up for the Switch. Here is some of the best writing you'll find on the console, and it's a steal for all three games plus extras.
A couple of bumps here and there are to be expected with such a wealth of content (three games, DLC, and extras), but they barely leave a dent on the brilliance of this well-written and beautifully illustrated trilogy.
20. Neva (Switch eShop)
Neva is a spectacular example of art in motion, delivering a thoroughly engrossing platforming experience that’ll stick in your mind long after you’ve rolled credits. The incredible visuals, moving soundtrack, satisfying gameplay, and surprisingly touching story all come together to make for a game that shouldn’t miss.
A few frame drops aside, if you’re looking for a new addition to your library that’ll give you something to savour rather than just consume, look no further than Neva.
19. Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition (Switch)
If you give yourself over to Warhorse’s muddy opus, it will reward you with a hundred hours of gruelling and enjoyable trial and error.
It’s buggy and rough around the edges on Switch, but Kingdom Come Deliverance is a singular RPG experience. The pacing and constant juggling of mechanics is not for everyone, but invest the time and you’ll experience an engrossing, grounded adventure.
18. Yakuza Kiwami (Switch eShop)
The Yakuza/Like a Dragon series has come a long way and this first instalment is a mixed bag; at times full of life and ambition, at others frustrating and too willing to draw things out in a slightly over-indulgent way.
Yakuza Kiwami’s pace-killing negatives, difficulty spikes, and diminishing returns of wandering the Tokyo streets hold it back from being an easy recommendation, then. We'd bet a few thousand yen that some of the less-streamlined elements will test your patience, but it's Yakuza and it's on Switch, finally.
And by all accounts, this remaster of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's series debut now runs better following a performance patch, and sales have reportedly been extremely healthy. Fingers crossed we'll be seeing much more of Kiryu in the future.
17. Ys X: Nordics (Switch)
Adol's newest adventure — Ys X: Nordics — stands as another great entry in this long-running action series, bringing in some cool ideas of its own without straying too far from what made its predecessors so beloved.
Enjoyable combat, another excellent soundtrack, and an engaging world to explore all make this easy to recommend to both long-time fans and newcomers, even when some of the new ideas don't totally stick the landing. And, as with the other Ys entries on Switch, it stumbles a bit with its performance. If you're looking for another solid action RPG on Switch, then look no further than Ys X.
16. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Switch)
With Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, there's a decade of gaming evolution here, including what is arguably the pinnacle of Capcom's fighting game craft. Perfectly preserved and presented, everything is beautifully formed and wonderful to play.
Assembled with real clarity, Capcom has thoroughly delivered the goods, from its ton of bonus features to its rollback netcode, with years' worth of combative nuance to explore, learn, and exact in the online arena. Oh, and don't just get it for Marvel vs. Capcom 2; everything is excellent here, but The Punisher, in particular, is awesome.
15. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Switch)
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven is a bit of an underwhelming RPG that has some unique gameplay mechanics. The open-ended world narrative structure feels freeing, but the characters are boring. The glimmer mechanic is fun, but the battle system lacks a strategic hook. Each of its gameplay systems is a double-edged sword, as we’d find a particular aspect enticing while another was baffling.
It feels like a slight step back from the other recent SaGa games, then, but if you’re a fan of the series, Revenge of the Seven might resonate with you more than it did with us.
14. Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (Switch eShop)
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is the last of the Ace Attorney Switch remakes, but certainly not the least of them. Just make sure you're up-to-date on Ace Attorney 1-3 first, or you'll miss out on half the fun.
The first game doesn't quite feel up to par with the series' best, but Investigations 2 certainly does, and might even be one of our favourites. We'll hold it! (heh) in our hearts forever.
13. Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch)
Super Mario Party Jamboree is a fantastic new entry in the franchise that focuses on improving the core mechanics and experience, making for a more involving board game in the process, whilst also polishing everything to a slick sheen.
Online aspects and modern stuff like the game's battle pass and collectibles are woven in smoothly, and the various new modes all have their place in a package that also delivers the goods in terms of minigame quality.
For our money, Jamboree is the best Mario Party to date. So if your invite didn't come through, this is the party to crash.
12. Pentiment (Switch eShop)
Pentiment is a fantastic adventure RPG that revels in a studious approach to history and immaculate recreations of the styles and traditions of 16th-century Bavaria. There's a super smart, funny, and engaging murder mystery to investigate here, but it's how that mystery is so fully rooted in the world that's been lovingly crafted around it that really elevates this experience.
It's one of the best games of the past decade, hands down, and to have it running and performing perfectly on Switch is a joyous thing — it feels like it was made for Nintendo's console. This is about as essential as games get.
11. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch)
With the titular princess taking a starring role in her namesake series for the first time, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom should be the new standard for top-down Zelda going forward.
Rather than abandoning the classic formula, Zelda has shown that the old and the new can come together and produce wonderful results that reward experimentation and reinforce the joy of play.
In our book, this is easily in contention with A Link to the Past and A Link Between Worlds as one of the best top-down adventures in the series, and we hope we don’t need to wait another 35 years for Zelda to take the lead again.
10. Library of Ruina (Switch eShop)
We wish we liked Library of Ruina more than we do; its world and characters touch on clever themes and storytelling devices, but slapdash pacing coupled with sluggish, nerve-wracking menus makes playing on Switch an exercise in courting digital whiplash as you cycle between tight story beats and glacially-paced menus.
Unforgivable porting choices and grating performance issues make the most minuscule complaints much more severe thanks to the game’s long runtime and, in turn, kneecap a story that has so much going for it.
If this unending deluge of compounding problems somehow doesn’t bother you, Library of Ruina presents a spectacularly well-realised world and a memorable story whose characters will likely stick with you after the credits roll.
9. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Switch)
It's been a long time coming, but Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake largely lives up to expectations. Performance issues aside, this is a faithful adaptation of a treasured RPG classic that elevates its strongest aspects while doing its best to make up for any shortcomings. Some may be put off by its relative simplicity but, refreshingly, it neither overstays its welcome nor spreads itself thin with too many half-baked ideas.
It goes without saying that fans of the original will want to snap this up, but if you’re looking for a good ‘entry-level’ RPG or you just want to know what the long-running franchise is all about, Dragon Quest III is the game for you. This is the definitive version of Dragon Quest III in our eyes.
8. Animal Well (Switch eShop)
Developer Shared Memory's stated goal was “to craft complete experiences that will be playable long after the world loses its internet connection,” and screen after screen, Animal Well excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on.
It’s a riposte against a culture of post-launch updates in favour of a meticulously crafted, singular vision with potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in. By all indications, Animal Well delivers on that long-term promise and does so with a one-of-a-kind elegance.
7. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)
For years, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has been held as the best Mario RPG of all time, and the Switch remake proves it has earned that title.
This is a fantastic RPG adventure, whether you’re a Mario fan or not, with some best-in-class combat and brilliant writing. A fresh new localisation, beautifully enhanced visuals, and new quality-of-life features help iron out a few little creases to make this the definitive way to play a GameCube classic.
6. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Switch)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a slick return to the roots of this franchise that serves up clever 2.5D action wrapped up in a delightful art style and satisfying story.
There's a smart balance here between old-school levels of action and challenge, moreish combat, and neat puzzles, all mixed with accessibility options and fine-tuning that open things up to newcomers and casual players.
We knew Ubisoft Montpellier was a pair of safe hands and the (now sadly disbanded) team didn't let us down, serving up the first must-play of 2024 in a Switch port that absolutely does the business.
5. The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak (Switch)
Trails through Daybreak stands as another great entry in the storied Legend of Heroes series, making the most of its new setting with its memorable characters and engaging turn-based combat.
Though it’s held back a bit by things like the awkward introduction of action-based combat and some irritating quirks (and nearly unreadable text in portable mode), this is still an entry that we would strongly recommend to both series fans and, yes, newcomers, too.
Trails through Daybreak is a strong inaugural outing, offering another fresh start for this franchise; we’d suggest you give it a shot.
4. Castlevania Dominus Collection (Switch eShop)
Castlevania Dominus Collection is quite possibly the best compilation that Konami and M2 have produced to date. It presents three exceptional DS games that easily stand the test of time and provide just as much enjoyment now as they did back in the 2000s.
Not only that, but the impossible has seemingly been achieved with the remarkable addition of Haunted Castle Revisited. Included as a fun little bonus, this revamped take on a reviled arcade curio is fantastic, and while it can't compete with the very best 'classic' games in the franchise, it's the closest we've gotten to a brand new Castlevania in years. An exquisite package.
3. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (Switch)
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a stellar example of an enhanced re-release done right - which is fortunate as the original version was delisted when this launched.
Vengeance's comprehensive approach to improving the story and various gameplay systems of the original release makes for an experience that’s even more engrossing. Though we were disappointed by the lack of any performance gains here, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is still an extremely easy recommendation for any RPG fans.
Some may consider SMT to be “Persona without the heart,” but SMT V: Vengeance cleanly demonstrates that this old Atlus stalwart still has an abundance of fantastic gameplay and unique appeal. A wonderful game.
2. Balatro (Switch eShop)
Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp.
It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Utterly sublime.
1. Unicorn Overlord (Switch)
Even amidst a huge strategy-RPG boom, Unicorn Overlord stands out. It’s a smorgasbord of visual delights, intricate systems, and addictive gameplay loops that all come together to create a delightfully thrilling and deep tactical RPG. It’s so easy to get absorbed into everything the game offers, and we lapped it all up.
Vanillaware has long been known for creating beautiful-looking games with unique twists on genres, but with 13 Sentinels and now Unicorn Overlord, this developer should be on absolutely everyone’s radar.
Surprised by the result? Regardless of the exact order, there's so much quality here - a testament to a console that just keeps going!
And let's answer a couple of questions before wrapping things up.
What games won GOTY in previous years?
As a reminder, here's a look at previous Switch GOTY winners on Nintendo Life (click the year if you'd like to see the whole list):
- 2017 | The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- 2018 | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 2019 | Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- 2020 | Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- 2021 | Metroid Dread
- 2022 | Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- 2023 | The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
