This review was originally published in June 2018 when Hollow Knight launched on the Switch 1. To celebrate the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, we're republishing it along with some brief impressions of the free upgrade, which is available to download now.
The Switch isn't exactly lacking for quirky Metroidvanias, with the likes of Yoku's Island Express, Dandara and SteamWorld Dig 2 all stretching the genre in new and interesting directions. Hollow Knight, though, is arguably the most striking of the lot. Team Cherry's platform-adventure has long been awaited by Switch owners in the know. The game has attracted considerable buzz — and no small amount of fan art — since its PC debut last year. Now Hollow Knight has taken its console bow, and it doesn't disappoint.
You take control of the titular knight, a tiny bug warrior in an insectoid world gone to seed. The art style might be cartoony, but this is a surprisingly mournful setting from the off. The once-mighty kingdom of Hallownest has crumbled, its communities either abandoned or driven mad. All but a few lingering eccentrics have disappeared into the ground, drawn downwards by a mysterious miasma.
It's a beautifully melancholic canvas onto which you must gradually paint in the details. In time-honoured Metroidvania fashion, that involves venturing into the unknown to map out the world, conquering lumbering bosses, and expanding your ability set so that you can access new areas.
Structurally, then, Hollow Knight doesn't offer much that's new, but it's in the execution that it really shines. At the core of the game is a crunchy sword-and-magic combat system. Our knight might carry a so-called 'needle', but this spindly blade lands with a heck of a thwack. The recoil from each hit sends both you and your enemy back a little, which is both empowering and potentially endangering — particularly when battle takes place in the midst of a precarious platforming section.
Thankfully, the movement system is just as tight. Whether you're using the left Joy-Con stick or the D-pad on the Switch Pro Controller, our hero responds beautifully. It's no great spoiler to reveal that one of the first abilities you acquire is a dash, and this quickly becomes a staple part of your calculations throughout your adventure. It grants you extra speed on the floor and additional range and manoeuvrability in mid-air.
Your magical abilities are fuelled by a smart system that feeds on the souls of defeated enemies. Given that your knight's first magical ability is to heal himself, it means that the best form of defence really is attack in Hollow Knight.
Not that you can afford to be too gung-ho about your business. This is a challenging game, with many of the regular grunts employing unorthodox movements and lightning-quick attacks to cause you headaches, particularly in combination. The bosses, meanwhile, will have you failing repeatedly with their formidable health bars and varied attacks.
There's a Dark Souls-like system at play here, too, which means that you'll drop your soul along with all of your Geo (the game's currency) when you die. You'll need to backtrack and literally fight your own spirit to regain them.
To explain what really sets Hollow Knight apart from pretty much anything else on the eShop, though, we need to go back to its world design. This is a decidedly 2D game, but it's so thick with detail, shade, and texture that it feels positively three-dimensional. The world is full of items and foreground elements that exist only to be broken or smashed through, adding to an enthralling sense of physicality — and it all runs at a silky smooth frame rate in both docked and portable modes.
The sound design is equally inspired, from the dank drip of a drizzly city to the distinctive (and hilariously human) babble of its characters. The map maker's contented hum and a certain boss's prideful goading when you near his lair are particular stand-outs.
Like indie hits Yoku's Island Express and Celeste before it, Hollow Knight feels like it's found its natural home on Switch. The game's beautiful 2D world, tactile combat, and impressive bevvy of secrets constantly drag you in for more, and it proves to be as strong an experience on the move as it is on your TV. On an eShop that's already filled with top-quality indie games, Hollow Knight is one of the very best.
Conclusion
Hollow Knight is a big, beautiful, forboding Metroidvania that's absolutely thick with detail and feels very much at home on Switch, proving to be as strong an experience on the move as it is on your TV. From its punchy combat system to its charming art and sound design, if you're up for the challenge this is one of the finest, richest adventures you can have on Nintendo Switch.
This game is brilliant.
Already bought, the game is fantastically crafted.
I've played it for about 3 - 4 hours now, & it just isn't gripping me like I thought it would. I'll keep playing, though, & hopefully it'll grow on me. I admittedly haven't gotten very far, yet (I have only one special ability, next to healing).
Been looking forward to this review, even though I got caught up in the hype and bought it anyway lol. Glad it's doing so well on the Switch eShop, another indie success!
Looks interesting! I haven't bought an indie game yet because I have been catching up with first party titles but now seems like a great time to start
I'm 15 hours in so far and I must say this is hands down one of my favorite games I have ever played....I am having trouble putting it down! The difficulty is just right for me where I die often but learn from my mistakes and when I eventually prevail it is super satisfying. 10/10 from me and I cannot wait to see the back half of the game.
I’m holding out for a potential physical version. I desperately am trying to conserve space on my Switch and this game is somehow nearly 4GB.
Absolutely going to buy this... but not right now. I want to clear out my Switch backlog a bit first (though that's about to be added to with Mario Tennis and Donkey Kong lol).
This game is amazing.
9/10 are quite common now - which is amazing for all of us - BUT this is way beyond almost all of them. Not disagreeing with the score - but if the website had a 9.5 option that would probably be more appropriate.
However from my personal experience so far this is one of those rare 10/10. Nothings perfect but some things come close enough that it's barely worth mentioning anything negative. This one is really special and possibly the best in this amazing genre so far!
And heres the thing - and I mean this as literally as I can – this is the best Metroid game since Zero and Fusion. It has a huge chunk of that feel – just with a more reflective and somber setting. I just don't think this has really been said much – this is like getting a new and possibly superior new Metroid.
12 hours in. Absolutely brilliant little game. Tied with Shantae and the Pirate's Curse as my favorite indie game on the system.
I'm surprised this didn't get a 10/10 (or a 9.5). A must-have game for every Switch owner. An expertly fine-tuned Dark Souls/Metroidvania game that I wouldn't mind paying double for haha
@thesilverbrick Just delete other stuff - seriously.
I was going to hold out for a physical version but the reviews are so good and it's so cheap that I don't think I can resist.
10/10, I can't stop playing
Great game. 9/10 from me just because I’m not the biggest fan of Metroidvania level design which seems to include getting lost and backtracking. I guess that’s part of the fun though. Graphics and sound design are top notch. I wish Nintendo would make a 2D game with similar hand drawn looking graphics.
A truly excellent Metroidvania, among so many already great Metroidvanias.
Ok I’m down. I promised myself no new games until I’ve completed at least one of the existing ones....Adventure Pals, seriously, can’t be too hard can it?
Talking of hard, this sounds quite difficult, is there a setting for this?
Thought they called it a "nail" not a "needle". Though there someone with a needle in the game.
Liking it so far. Though it is very charming at times, the tone is oppressively dour along some stretches, I find it a bit punishing at times, and the map system can be problematic. Leads to some frustration for me, at least. Otherwise, it's what this review and previous comments say. A must play for 2D action game and especially Metroidvania fans.
Edit: Now 20 hours in, it's almost impossible to stop and is a standout in the genre bringing some RPG-style elements with careful customizing of skills for different situations, and shops and money being real factors.
This quickly became one of, if not my favorite game in one of my favorite genres.
I poured nearly 50 hours into my file. There is a vast variety of excellent content here.
@KIRO
It gets pretty hard. This gets frustrating due to the lack of save points. For example, in Castlevania: SotN you'd get a save point before a boss. In Hollow Knight, that save point before a tough boss may be several screens away.
Holy crap! So I take it buy this if your a metroidvania fan?
I honestly can't think of any aspect of this game that could be significantly improved... graphics, performance, characters, level design, HUD, battle mechanics, dialogue...
Everything is as close to perfection as it gets, so I guess the perfect 10 score is impossible to achieve on this publication.
@NintyNate Yes!
Didn't touch it on PC waiting for its Switch release. I avoided spoiling it with YouTube videos and such and played not knowing what the game is all about. It was a gaming revelation, similar to my first time I played Dark Souls!
<---"you will never be like me though"
Amazing game. Mesmerizing. Nothing more to say.
@brunojenso I don’t want to delete stuff. I’ll wait. It’ll wind up in a physical form at some point.
@thesilverbrick I feel the same way. I don’t have that big of an SD card and don’t want to buy another one, since a good size one is the price of a game. Rocket League takes up a staggering 9GB but I can’t bring myself to delete it since it’s popular and would take so long to redownload. I prefer physical games anyway.
Been on the fence about this. Got to admit I'm not a big indie fan and tried Steamworld, Shantae etc and didn't get hooked. Anybody in the same boat but played this and loved it?
@thesilverbrick Very admirable patience - good on you. I'm not so bothered about physical myself - unless it's a pricey title I'm likely to want to sell when I've completed it. I'm not a collector - I've collected too may things in the past, now I value the space more. I have about 7 Physical switch games - but around 30 digital and I'm going to have to invest in another SD card some.
@Monkeyofthefunk I am a fan of the genre, but also could not really get into Steamworld. I played a few Shantae games, they're not bad, but Hollow Knight is leagues ahead in my opinion.
One of the best games available and only $15. Only negative, is there is no physical release which is an injustice.
How hard is this? I've been playing Super Chariot and the hidden level is really, really hard to do on your own. I know it was designed as a co-op game, but I'd like to have finished it. Life's too short, though.
Incredible game.
I shall look into it next month ... I really want a new Metroid 2D for Switch though
I have been playing this all week. The score does not surprise me, it has been very good thus far in every aspect.
This game.....this game I've waited so long to get on switch. I refunded the steam version when I learned it was bound to happen on switch.
Simply put, this is a AAA quality-level game. You like metroidvania genre and a dark but quirky tone à la Tim Burton? Don't hesitate a single second and download this gem. I can't praise this game enough.
"We can create a religion out of this"
10/10 for me. Fave game of last year, including Zelda and Odyssey. Team Cherry have really undervalued it. Id ve been more than happy to pay £50 for it. An absolute steal at £10.
I haven't been able to put Hollow Knight down since I bought it.
It's picking up the slack left by Celeste. I found Celeste to be wayyy over hyped and I was left disappointed. Hollow Knight on the other hand is tough but fair, has an amazing art style, great soundtrack, tons of content, and it's all for just $15.
Hollow Knight is an absolute no-brainer.
I registered after being only a silent reader for years just so I could say this: this game did start out amazing for me, and it is amazing in many ways, but it has become frustratingly punishing, and it made me quit.
The issue is the save points before bosses. They can be very far from the boss room. And the bosses are hard. I reached a boss that killed me immediately, and then I had to run 5 minutes just to get there again. Then he killed me again. And again, and again.
I did this about 10 times, still far from beating the boss, then I uninstalled this game and never came back. This game does not respect my time and effort. Why do I have to slog through the same 5 minutes of game every time just to reach the boss and die after a few seconds?
I knew this game was going to be one of the E-Shop's many gems as soon as I heard about it. This game is going on the wishlist for sure!
@thesilverbrick Physical for me too. Sounds like this is one that really deserves the special treatment.
A few days in and even just sitting on the bench is charming.
Now this the handheld experience I bought a Switch for. Stunning crisp HD art and great gameplay.
Great game after Battle Chasers
@geshem You should try upgrading your nail at the nailsmith and also equip different charms. Some times switching around my charms was enough for me to get through a boss I was having trouble with.
Also due to the open ended nature of the game there's nothing stopping you from leaving that boss and coming back to it later once you have better equipment.
This is definitely the kind of game that appeals to a very specific kind of person, but it is definitely a quality effort. With that said this totally isn't for me.
so many games on my wish list. will wait for this to go on sale then grab it up! also who knows a physical may be revealed a year down the road, then I'll for sure have to grab it up.
I definitely want this game based on reviews, comments, the trailer and hearsay....but just like Yooka-Laylee, I'm going to wait for the probable physical release.
@geshem Games like this are made to please a very specific niche when it comes to gamers. It is like the Dark Souls games and other hardcore games made for hardcore gamers. These kind of things are made for people who have a lot of time to waste and love grinding away at a game for long periods of time that goes out of it's way to be difficult. It is made for fans of repetition in other words, people who love to obsess over something for a long period of time.
Just finished Yoku's Island Express which I loved, so looking forward to picking this up next. And I have enough gold points from picking up Splatoon 2 on sale and a couple of other games recently to get it for free!
@Monkeyofthefunk The game is excellent. Give it a shot (at least if it goes on sale). It’s beautiful, if anything. I was also a bit disappointed by Dig 2 (not bad but could have been better).
I’m 22 hours in and loving every single second of it.
It’s my favorite game so far, almost perfect in every possible way. It’s a resounding 10/10 from me.
I can’t recommend this game enough to anyone even remotely interested in Metroidvanias.
The art style, the sound, the setting... everything is outstanding.
Best money spent ever!
@geshem it’s a very challenging game but not punishing.
Try upgrading your nail or find more masks to increase your life. Also try with different combinations of charms.
Some benches might be a bit far from the boss but I haven’t found one yet that is far as five minutes... you should explore a bit more and try to find if there’s a closer bench somewhere.
And remember that you can always skip a boss and come back later when you’re more prepared for that fight. Blindingly trying over and over again will only frustrate you.
Outstanding game so far, caught me completely off guard.
Awesome presentation, great gameplay, and a compelling narrative. This one is a worldie!
@kevin74 Same (hours-wise I think I'm at 6 or 7). I do think this game is technically an 8 at least (if I look beyond myself), but this weekend, I kept playing and was like "I know this is VERY good. I know I should be in love right now, but....I only like it alright? Why isn't this grabbing me?" I dunno, maybe it's a little too joyless (for no great reason) in tone? Maybe I got spoiled by Steam World Dig 2, Celeste and Axiom Verge? SWD2 and Celeste had somber tones in them, but they still crackle with FUN/JOY. Axiom Verge is super somber, but the graphics are full of life and the music begs you on forward. I like gothy things a lot, but I think maybe the art style in the game is little too familiar as well? Or I am spoiled? I feel like a butthole even commenting this.
@Stargazer @geshem This save system is much better than SotN due to the fact that you don't lose any progress when you die between saves. Whatever map you've cleared gets saved and any extra big enemies or items you've acquired since your last bench visit gets saved. The only thing you have to do is run back to where you died and pick up the money you dropped. If you keep dying at a boss you need to remember that bosses all have patterns. If you're dying at a boss, you're not learning the pattern.
Never really understood the love for this game, and all the people saying it's their favorite Metroid-like game ever and all that, I doubt they've played very many games in the genre. The level design is bland and very messy, the game feeds you new functions in dribs and drabs, it's overly large for the sake of being large, checkpoints are too few and far in between, and the combat is about as simple as it gets, especially in the beginning. The game is just empty and drab, with the graphics consisting of multiple shades of black and gray.
I've played much better, at best I'd give it a 6/10.
Why not spring for the 10/10?
Hollow Knight is best in class in the genre, and belongs in the discussion with Super Metroid, Symphony of the Night, and Ori and the Blind Forest. Without time to reflect yet, it's the top for me, and beating out God of War for my GOTY so far.
Okay... you all convinced me. Will get this one. I started playing it on Mac, though was good. Consensus here is that’s the best in class for sure. A must have.
Played this back in 2017 on steam. Excellent Metroidvania with an emphasis on exploration, a thing that the previous competitors of the genre lacked. I can see myself double dipping on this, I'm thinking I should abstain from acquiring any of the optional map upgrades (which makes exploration astronomically much more effortless) for this run and rely on my cognitive abilities this time.
@Monkeyofthefunk I didn’t get into Shantae on Switch, but this one seems closer to Steam World Dig 2 anyway with its money system to buy upgrades. However, this is a different beast altogether and plays more like a mix of Metroidvania and Dark Souls at the same time.
I love love love this game!! I’m finding a similar experience akin to Breath of the Wild or The Witness while talking with others about the cool places I’ve discovered in the game and they tell me about what they’ve found.
Jumped on this again at $15, and I will say they did a fantastic job on the port. Runs well, haven't had any major issues, and looks good on the small screen (minus the tiny text). GET. THIS. GAME.
@Onion I've played nearly every 2D Metroidvania game ever and am very curious which games in the genre you like more than Hollow Knight. IMO, most of them pale in comparison. Obviously it's a subjective matter of opinion but I'm genuinely curious to hear yours.
@Sakura it can be challenging... Mostly some of the boss. But like some here have said, you can simply go do something else if you get to a point you cant beat something.
I could not pass one boss, but got a spell and a charm in another section - came back and smoked it. There is a spike at one point. But it is well documented online what to do at that point.
Not an "easy" game. And there is no option, it is what it is. I feel that is something it should have.
This is one of the pinnacles of Metroidvania imo. Between this, Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia and Symphony of the Night, these are the cream of the crop. Double-dipped on this game immediately.
Managed to do another 100% playthrough on the Switch, this time within 21 hours and it was worth every penny. Team Cherry is undercharging for this wonderful game. They could sell this as a $60 game and I would have no qualms about it.
This game has quickly consumed my free time. It’s a solid 10 out of 10 and everyone should have it in their library. Completely incredible!
I'm going to buy it in Mexico, it's the cheapest eShop for this game, but with my backlog I fear a physical edition will be announced before I play it.
Anyone else thinks a game so popular is going to get the retail treatment in the future?
Absolutely loving this game. I think it’s to cheap for what it is. Amazing value.
And unlike Yoku's Island and Celeste , it launched at the right price!
@nagash 10/10s are mostly reserved for 1st party AAA titles. And Celeste and Axiom Verge.
Surprised this didn’t get 10/10 to be honest. Nothing in the review to suggest anything otherwise.
I tried this game for about half an hour but I fail to see what makes it anything special, the enemy designs and enviroments felt uninspired, the music was super atmospheric with no interesting melodies and the main characters default move pool was very basic.
Maybe I should consider giving it another shot at some point.
@Expa0
you should - like many others here, I am really hooked and find myself having problems to stop playing. It is just that good. I usually do not buy indie games but this one really doesn't feel like one. And it has a lot of content.
Personally, for me it is 10/10 - in my opinion a better crafted Metroid-like game than Metroid Returns on the 3DS which was also good but not that good in comparison.
@GraveLordXD
"Top notch" isn't quite what I meant, I mean the people you see saying it is literally THE best game in the genre, which is certainly debatable when the genre is home to some of the best games of all time such as Super Metroid and Symphony of the Night to name a few. I'm less concerned about people thinking it belongs in that criteria and more annoyed by the ones that think it's the BEST, which is just too much for me.
If someone thinks it's as good as those games, okay then. I disagree, but that's their opinion and they're welcome to it. To say it's BETTER than those games? Yeah, no. The Metroid genre has too many better (or equally good if you prefer) games for that to be the case, including Cave Story. It's a pretty crowded genre and for me, Hollow Knight would sit somewhere in the middle of the pile and certainly not the top of it. Heck, I would argue the more recent Axiom Verge is a serious contender, not to mention games like Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Dragon's Trap, Strider, Steamworld Dig 2, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, a whole slew of Castlevania games and Metroid games... yeah. It's a big genre. To claim Hollow Knight is the best of such a massive genre is definitely bold, and leads me to believe the people making that claim haven't played many.
Like @Expa0, I failed to see anything special about it and I put in a fair bit more time than 30 minutes. Just doesn't do it for me. Case in point though, @EvilLucario states the game is at least as good as SOTN (and to my surprise, OoE, which I agree is a great game) and that's an opinion that's much easier to swallow. When I see reddit topics like "This is the best game I have ever played" or "The best Metroidvania I ever played", I seriously roll my eyes, especially when it's borrowing things from the very games that came before it. I get why people like it, just don't get the "best evar" attitude some people have for it.
Had kinda the same issue with Ikaruga. I get the praise for it, but I don't get what makes it "the best shooter evar", especially when I've played so many better shooters like Radiant Silvergun. It's subjective, sure, but I can't help but be annoyed by things that annoy me.
MY No.1 Indie Game.
So hyped to finally play this!
@kevin74 Same here. It feels too random and aimless, to me.
@kevin74 keep going it will. I felt the same at first then it just clicked with me.
I'm glad I waited for the switch port.
@fluggy definitely to cheap
@geshem obviously not very good at the game😳
@Onion it’s definitely better than cave story and axiom verge they were average.
@brunojenso have you played axiom verge? I absolutely loved that game and it is one of my favourite in the type.
I own it on Steam and still have to finish it after 20 hours. I want to 100% the game but I hate achievements involving time (looking at you, Ori). Might buy it on Switch too, but not sure.
@Onion wow, you don’t speak for all Metroidvania lovers. I have played quite a share of games in the Metroidvania genre, (every handheld Metroid game, steamworld dig 1&2, Shantae 1/2 genie, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Axiom Verge, Cave Story, Guacamelee, Severed, Xeodrifter, Hollow Knight, plus more — sorry none of the castlevanias), but i’d definitely say this is up as one of the best.
Personally, I’d say Axiom Verge is the best, followed by Super Metroid, but this one would be like 3rd or 4th for me.
Whenever it says "dark soul" kills my mojo about the game and the you lose everything at each death sound cheap. For instance for me the game of the year so far is Celeste that can be hard as nails but it gets you back to the biggining of each room in a second so you can try again (and yes I finished all B sides on that game)
@sandman89 I don't think I'm bad at games in general. Played and finished fairly challenging things like Celeste, Super Metroid - that somebody mentioned here, Cave Story Hell level. But I don't play Dark Souls or Bloodborne. I tried but I don't have patience for this kind of design choice, like the one in display here, where I get sent back half a level for dying at a boss. Feels unfair and unnecessary.
I agree with JayJ - this is not for everyone.
I want this, but holding out, just incase of physical and because of backlog
@geshem I think it would be nice a few extra benches but they are never that far away
This is up there with Celeste and Steamworld Dig 2 as my favorite Switch indie games and probably only behind BotW and Odyssey as my fave Switch games full stop
@Agramonte Thanks! Considering the positive reviews here from players, I've gone ahead and bought it. I don't mind challenge, I just like it to be fair. I think Super Chariot was hard because it was designed first as a co-op game. Another player would make that last level much easier.
@GraveLordXD I played longer than you. Perhaps you will see what I mean soon.
@GraveLordXD I just checked, I played 13 hours. So maybe you did pass that already. I'm talking about the soul master boss.
@GraveLordXD Well, now you know what to expect I found the wall break, it shaved off about 30 seconds from the trip, but was still a slog for me.
@Balta666 No not yet - I'm not fond of the visual style of Axiom Verge - maybe better when you get used to how the visuals describe the world - but at first glance it's like a particularly ugly NES game - like it's all a bit muddy in it's separation of what is foreground and background.
However if the gameplay is as good as everyone says I'm happy to get used to it. I like clean visible pixels without any nasty modern anti-alias filter (looking at you Flashback) - so that's something - this game does have a clean pixelated look.
@GraveLordXD It took me about 20 attempts to beat him.. lol.
Seen that some people have done it first try.
The run back is a pain... SPOILERS especially with the horrible teleporting enemies based around this area.
You guys give out so many 9s, and this really should be a 10 to differentiate. This deserves as much accolades as Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild. (Actually more IMO, but I realize that may be going too far.)
@Whalehome
You're not one of the people I was referring to though, so you can stand down with the defensiveness. I'm referring to the ones who hype it up as the best metroidvania ever. Saying "it's up there" is fine, so we're cool. I don't really agree but it's not such a bold, hyperbolic statement as "it's the best metroidvania I have ever played". Like I said, that's usually where I take issue, as there's way too many better metroidvanias IMO. Heck I didn't even mention some of the others, such as Ori, Salt and Sanctuary, etc. It just comes off as suepr fanboyish and ignorant when people say that about games like Ikaruga and Hollow Knight.
If you ever want to check out the Castlevania's, some good ones to look into are Symphony of the Night, Order of Ecclesia, and Aria of Sorrow. Maybe Portrait of Ruin too.
@sandman89
Haven't really gotten around to Axion Verge yet (bought it, haven't played it), but I agree with on Cave Story. I only mentioned it because it's extremely popular and I wager many people would say it's better than Hollow Knight.
EDIT: missed this one...
@GraveLordXD
Yeah, I can actually agree with that. For me, Super Metroid and SoTN are the pinnacle, so that's why I take some issue with the "best evar" crowd, as I can't see Hollow Knight surpassing those. Saying it's up there with the greats is fine though, really can't disagree with that too much. I can name other Metroidvanias, but I'm not confident enough to say that games like, say, TMNT: Radical Rescue or Wonderboy III are really BETTER than Hollow Knight, even if I don't like Hollow Knight that much. So not much point in naming every single Metroidvania I've played, only ones I think are better. Games like Radical Rescue and Tails' Adventure might be good, but they might not be Hollow Knight good. Just not confident enough to say.
@Sakura Glad to hear!. Yeah, by this point sure you noticed it is not "unfair"... there is a reason behind just about everything.
I found a charm last knight that really helped in a bunch of places.
Would love to play this now but judging on Nintendo's track record with indies, if its successful itll get a physical copy so waiting another week or 2 for it to be announced. I hate buying a indie on eshop knowing it'll get a physical copy
@GraveLordXD no.. it cuts out one enemy that can be easily jumped over but then it just makes it a little shorter.. unless I'm doing it wrong.. haha.
Was good to finally beat him though 😆
nintendo life loves giving games a 6 so much, they even started giving games upside down sixes. SMH.
Jokes aside, it is a relief that this game is finally here.
@Onion Dude you should notice that with many of these comments we are not casually saying we think HN is possibly the best Metroid style game out there - we mean it - and we are giving an educated personal opinion about a subject we are experienced and educated about.
It's still just an opinion but please respect that for many who have played a lot of the classics you reference (modern and ages old) we are excited by what we feel is one of the best, if not the best. It's not a casual statement thrown out just because this is the new kid on the block (which it isn't anyway) - so please stop accusing some of us as saying such high praise casually and let us have our moment. Your not wrong if you disagree - but stating that we are wrong or uneducated in the genre is wrong of you.
So here it comes again: I think this is maybe the best of this genre I have played – sue me.
@brunojenso
That's where you're wrong, MANY people do casually throw this statement around. Perhaps it isn't happening here, but it does happen, and I don't agree that's the best Metroidvania and I've been gaming for 20+ years, with Metroid and similar being one of my favorite genres. As far as I'm concerned, this game is NOT of the same caliber as Super Metroid. Besides, as I keep saying, you're not one of the people I'm referring to. I'm talking about all the reddit and steam topics like "This is the best Metroidvania I have ever played" and so on. Saying it's one of the best or "MAYBE" the best is not what I'm talking about.
Some of you need to chill with being so defensive. As I said above to another poster, If you think it's as good or almost as good as SoTN, that's fine. I'm not even referring to that, I'm referring to the hyper-fanboys who make the statement very casually.
Again your doing it. I didn't say people never casually throw this statement around (hyper-fanboys as you call them) - but you just told me I did and proceeded to tell me I'm wrong for it. Also defending our views (which we are both doing) is not necessarily the same as being defensive.
The rest of your statement is fair enough and all the power to you in your view of this game.
@brunojenso
I think you're reading too much into my statement, I actually was trying to say you're NOT one of the people. Saying "maybe one of the best" is a totally fair opinion and I wouldn't even try to argue on that point. Heck, I might even agree, depending on what games we're comparing it to.
If you aren't being defensive than I apologize, just came off a bit defensive, like you took it as a personal attack.
https://gamefaqs.gamespot.com/boards/189706-nintendo-switch/76707729
^This is the kind of hyperbole I'm referring to for everyone's future reference. Topics popping up like that, definitively declaring Hollow Knight as the best in the genre. It's been popping up on Reddit and Steam for the last while too. After a while, it starts to get kind of annoying. Basically the entire internet acts like this is the greatest game of all time and as someone who doesn't get that vibe at all, it's just kind of annoying. I don't think the game is anything that special and it actually has a lot of flaws.
@Dissident I'd say it's on par with Breath of the Wild, and definitely better than Mario Odyssey.
@Onion Cool stuff - thanks for the link too.
"when you near his lair" typo
@GraveLordXD i can think of one. Just more of it.
60fps?
@adrenochrome Yep!
@brunojenso I agree that the visuals are not great to start with but after a while you understand that they have a purpose (the use of glitches is quite clever) and yes gameplay, ton of weapons and an engaging story make it an awesome game.
@GraveLordXD that's good to hear, I will probably try it. Is the gameplay good? I just bought bloodstained as everyone was praising it but I found the jumps too tank for my taste and after half an hour I am sure I will never launch it again (I know it is a copy of old Castlevanias but I did not play them back in the day so I have no nostalgia about it...)
@Balta666 Cool - and that's what I suspected - and I always appreciate above the norm effort in the story department. I'm very intrigued by the glitch mechanic - I'll definitely check A.V. out and you've helped sell it. Cheers buddy.
Cave story
Undertale
and
Hollow Knight
Liking this game even more, now!
Now 20 hours in, it's almost impossible to stop and is a standout in the genre bringing some RPG-style elements with careful customizing of skills for different situations, and shops and money being real factors.
@geshem There is a stretch in this game where I think some will find it a bit too punishing and your options aren't opened up quite enough, so I can see why that happened to you. Advice: It's usually best to not be too timid and jump into scary situations but it's usually okay to just go try something else too! Spend money (or don't sell valuable items) so you don't get trapped into getting your spirit back after a long stretch because you don't want to lose it. Almost everything you can spend money on is worth it, in my experience so far. It is on the challenging side.
@Balta666 Controls are tight and you can stop on a dime when jumping totally anti-physics to its benefit.
Best metroidvania in recent years and damn great game by itself
@thesilverbrick Just get an SD card. They aren't expensive and this game deserves your HD space.
@Kingdu57 I have an SD card. Even that is filling up too fast. The developer has already stated they’re planning a physical version. I’ll hold out for that.
@thesilverbrick To each their own I guess. I'd buy a physical copy myself. I just don't get why people complain about space. If you can afford to download so many games that you fill up your internal memory and an SD card, you can afford to buy another SD card. Also, if you download so many games you run out of space, why draw the line on this one? It's absolutely incredible. Possibly the best game on my Switch. Anyway, you're in for a treat when you do get it
@thesilverbrick I'm looking to get a couple games soon and I also prefer physical. I just didn't want to wait on this one. I'm thinking about Shovel Knight, Steamworld Dig 2 (physical), and Celeste. Any thoughts on those?
Nice review and nice score. I want to download it someday, it looks great. It took ages to arrive though. It was first planned for Wii u, but that didn't happen. But it still took ages before it arrived on Switch. Well, as long as its great and stable.
I first played this game on PC and was extremely excited to see it hit the Switch. Great game then and still a great game now. My only gripe is the same one I had originally playing; the boss battles can be insane and if you die you end up having to back track due to a lack of save spots. Still an awesome game, especially if you are a MetroidVania fan.
There were several points in this game were I was sure I hated it. Then I realised I was thinking about playing it when i was doing other things and then noticed I had logged dozens of hours into it and all of a sudden I noticed I was having fun exploring and getting murdered by some of the bosses, except one, who caused me so many problems and I couldn’t figure out why but I had a great sense of accomplishment after finishing him.
@geshem Did you never get to upgrade the dream nail enough to eliminate this problem?
Honestly, by the time I got it, I had learned to just not die. But it would've been so helpful if I had gotten it sooner.
Hollow Knight is one of my favorite games. After 120+ hours on steam i'd gladly buy it a second time for the Switch. I'm only waiting for "Gods & Glory" to be released. This game is a steal at $15 with all of the content it offers. There are different strategies and paths you can use to keep the game fresh through new playthroughs. If you're a fan of the score and vinyls check out the limited edition Gods & Nightmares LP.
@Monkeyofthefunk If you want to start off with indie stuff, Shovel Knight and Celeste are the best to offer on switch IMO.
This game started slow for me but damn. Game of the year no doubt.
OK guys and gals, I finally caved in around a month ago and bought Hollow Knight - again - for the Switch. I decided I'm going to destroy that pesky Soul Master once and for all, based on your responses. (see my comments and replies to me above)
This time I didn't reach it after 12 hours... I've reached it after 25 hours! I've found a whole lot more game around that I didn't find last time. I became way stronger. I went to the soul master with the stronger nail and the shield and fast healing charms and I just destroyed it in the 1st attempt! It even had a 2nd stage to the battle - which I was not aware of. Destroyed that too!
Actually, It was the only boss so far that I beat on my 1st attempt. (not including the 10 or so failed attempts at it from when I had Hollow Knight on my computer...)
Now I admit: yes, this game is awesome!
So excited to have preordered the May 31st, 2019 switch limited, I think, physical release of Hollow Knight from bestbuy!
@thesilverbrick @Kingdu57 @BensonUii @Moroboshi876 @Pablo17 @SimplyCinnamon53 There will be a physical Switch release of Hollow Knight on May 31, 2019. You can preorder now at bestbuy.
It's $34.99 and it comes with the 4 "giant" DLCs, a map, and a manual. Hope this helps someone. I've never played it... but am so excited!
Didn't realize you could preorder from Best Buy, but I got the Collector's Edition from Fangamer for $70. Comes with all kinds of stuff. They have a the standard edition as well along with a great hardcover Wanderer's Journal available.
Enjoy the Collector's Edition! Saw that, looks really cool, but, I didn't have the $70 to spend. ...so excited.
edit: @Kingdu57 I didn't know about the fangamer sale, but had read a webpage article that described both the Standard Edition that would soon be at Best Buy and the Collector's Edition... after checking again, the Collector's Edition is not at Best Buy, but only available from fangamer. The article might have mentioned fangamer, but after reading "Best Buy" I must have forgotten "fangamer". Thanks for sharing that.
@nagash is it really as good as all you guys saying.gotta get this its on sale I think ☺
I’m all for a challenge but this was just too difficult.. frustrating in fact! It’s the only Switch title I’ve bought that I regret! I’ve enjoyed several indie titles but this was not for me... such a shame!
Why just 9 stars?
Game its a complete pack of beautiful details, music, graphics, history, character, evolution of your own skills due hardness of advanced bosses.
I just love it.
In just to say I'm really surprised this one didn't score a 10/10.
Game is a rare masterpiece and is frankly unbelievable.
Yeah, this game is a 10. It feels stupid to say it's better than Super Metroid, since this game wouldn't exist without Super Metroid. But if you love that style of game, they just don't get any better than this.
If one game deserves the 10/10 on Nintendo switch, it is HOLLOW KNIGHT
Hollow Knight NL 9/10
Metroid Dread NL 10/ 10
It's the truth. HK is a good game but not on par with Metroid Dread which feels like a true AAA title.
Then again, I would still give certain old classics a 10, such as Metroid Fusion and Castlevania SotN.
@Cia I love Dread but I actually think Hollow Knight is quite a bit better.
If anyone is reading this comment, do yourself a favor and buy this game. It’s a true masterpiece
@JinxTheMagicMan OOOOO, I i'm!
@JinxTheMagicMan PLZ HELP.
I really want to play Hollow Knight but I heard it is so difficult. Is there like an easy mode or no? Is it good for a beginner?
I can't decide whether to get Hollow Knight or Castlevania Advance Collection
@anoyonmus it is difficult, but there is no game I’d recommend pushing through for more. Castlevania isn’t for me, but they’re also quality games
Awesome! Thank you for the Switch 2 impressions update! I'm gonna dive back into this.
Finally took the plunge. Aside from an annoyingly hard boss that spawns you back at a bench at the bottom of a tall vertical area if you die, I'm having a lot of fun with this game so far! Even then, bench placement aside, it's been a while since a search action challenged me like this. I've never been more happy to get my thorax handed to me.
10/10
Stop promoting eternal discontent.
