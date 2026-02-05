Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase February 2026
And there you have itm folks, the February 2026 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has come and gone, giving us 30 minutes of video game goodness for both Switch 2 and Switch 1. And it seems like third-parties are queueing up around the block to get their games on the newest system!

If you happened to miss the Partner Showcase or you just need a handy place to find every announcement, this round-up will have you covered. Below is every announcement from the Partner Showcase, the complete Direct video, trailers for every game, a description of each game, and our own coverage. Phew!

We've also got a couple of polls ready for you to take part in, right at the end. Make sure you vote and let us know what your favourite announcements were and what you thought of the Direct.

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase February 2026 - The Whole Presentation

First up, here's the entire Partner Showcase video if you want to catch up with the whole broadcast. Or maybe you just want to watch it again!

Every Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase February 2026 Game Announcement & Update

And here's each announcement from the Direct with its accompanying trailer, release date, and what platforms each game is releasing on.

Note that this doesn't include any announcements exclusive to the Japanese version of the Direct, so if we're missing something... then it's likely from there!

Orbitals (Switch 2) - Summer 2026

Orbitals lets players team up and brave the deadly Storm Wall and the perils beyond to save their home. Designed for asymmetric 2-player co-op either in local split-screen or online with GameShare or matchmaking with a friend, Orbitals rewards smart teamwork and clear communication.

Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse (Switch 1) - 19th February 2026

Set in the coastal region of Ise-shima, Japan, this original standalone story introduces new atmospheric locations, supernatural legends, and a new cast of characters to experience as players navigate the chilling mysteries surrounding the Mermaids of Ise.

Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters (Switch 1) - 2026

Gear up for spectacular soccer action in the latest game in the globally beloved anime series Captain Tsubasa! CAPTAIN TSUBASA 2: WORLD FIGHTERS features 22 elite teams and over 110 characters. With a series of exceptional plays by international athletes that drive the game toward a number of breathtaking moments, players can master special moves and powerful shots to vie for soccer supremacy!

Tokyo Scramble (Switch 2) - 11th February 2026

A life-or-death struggle begins deep below Tokyo, where clear thinking and split-second decisions could make all the difference. You play as Anne, a survivor who finds herself in a network of subterranean caverns overrun by Zino – mysterious creatures that resemble dinosaurs. Use stealth, strategy, quick thinking and unwavering determination to escape the prehistoric world alive.

Valheim (Switch 2) - 2026

Become one of Odin’s chosen warriors and survive the monster infested realm to earn your place in his halls with the world-renowned Viking exploration game Valheim. Players can brave the adventure alone or with up to nine friends online to discover a beautiful procedurally generated world of land and sea.

Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5th February 2025

Time to forge your own path! Explore twisting caverns, battle tainted creatures and solve ancient mysteries at the kingdom’s heart – all from the comfort of your Nintendo Switch 2. With higher resolution, improved frame rates and additional effects, Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition lets players experience a classically styled 2D action adventure across a vast interconnected world.

eFootball Kick-Off! (Switch 2) - Summer 2026

Experience the passion and excitement of soccer anytime, anywhere – solo or with friends, offline or online with eFootball Kick-Off! Play in World Tour mode where you can establish your own club team and participate in competitions around the globe. Or take on “International Cup” mode and feel the excitement of soccer’s ultimate festival as national teams battle for global supremacy.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Switch 2) - 18th June 2026

Embark on a perilous journey to lift a curse and save the kingdom – a journey that will unfold across four ages in The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales! In this new single-player action-RPG from the team behind the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series, players will take control of Elliot the Adventurer and his fairy companion, Faie, to experience a gripping tale full of action, exploration and heart.

Super Bomberman Collection (Switch 1 & 2) - 5th February 2025

Party battle game SUPER BOMBERMAN is now available as a collection featuring seven titles with 12 versions – including the previously unreleased localized versions of SUPER BOMBERMAN 4 and SUPER BOMBERMAN 5! Including BOSS RUSH mode, support features, libraries, and more, players can also join up to three other players via GameShare to share in the explosive fun!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Switch 2) - 3rd June 2026

Cloud Strife and his comrades escape the city of Midgar into the wide world beyond to hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud’s past bent on ruling the planet. Ride Chocobos, sprint across sweeping plains, and explore a vast, expansive world with new features and encounters to be had as the story unfolds.

Pragmata (Switch 2) - 24th April 2026

Explore the all-new science fiction action-adventure from Capcom. Set in the near future, spacefarer Hugh Williams and android Diana must escape a lunar research station and find their way back to Earth. Play as both protagonists simultaneously as you leverage Diana’s unique ability to hack open enemy armor to create openings for Hugh to take them down with his varied arsenal of firearms.

You can download the demo for Pragmata on the eShop right now.

Turok: Origins (Switch 2) - Fall 2026

Face off against ferocious dinosaurs and an alien threat when Turok: Origins comes to Nintendo Switch 2. Embark on an interplanetary quest for a superpower to turn the tides of war either solo or as a team of warriors online.

Kyoto Xanadu (Switch 1 & 2) - 2026

Set in an alternate reality where Kyoto is the capital of Japan, Kyoto Xanadu players take on monsters and mysteries coming from the great labyrinth known as Xanadu. As a student, players will challenge the labyrinth and grow through their battles within Xanadu while also deepening bonds with various people during your daily life.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger (Switch 1 & 2) - 10th July 2026

Players will find themselves thrown into a world-ending event with both the human and the Digital World on the precipice of ruin. To save both worlds, players will work with over 450 Digimon with non-linear evolution paths to succeed in the game’s strategic, turn-based combat.

Embark on an epic journey in the Sky Realm. In this visually stunning action RPG, players will journey alongside a diverse cast of allies, exploring breathtaking floating islands and battling powerful foes. With over 20 playable characters, up to four people can team up locally or online for multiplayer action.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Switch 2) - 13th March 2026

Embark on a brand-new journey as you ride into in the next adventure in Capcom’s turn-based RPG series. Players step into a world where natural order has collapsed, monsters face extinction, and a mysterious Elder Dragon stands between you and the truth.

A demo is available now on the Nintendo eShop.

Arcade Archives Rave Racer (Switch 1 & 2) - 26th February 2026

Arcade Archives 2 Rave Racer for Nintendo Switch 2 and Arcade Archives Rave Racer for Nintendo Switch are out soon, where every track bursts with color, sharp turns, and dramatic elevation changes that push your skills to the limit.

Console Archives (Switch 2) - 5th February 2026

Get ready for classic gaming at home or on the go! Battle your way through relentless enemies, deadly traps, and supernatural forces in a quest to stop the sinister plans of Emperor Ashtar in Console Archives NINJA GAIDEN II: THE DARK SWORD OF CHAOS! Or experience the thrill of extreme winter sports in Console Archives Cool Boarders, where players can shred snowy mountains, carve through sharp turns, or pull off jaw-dropping tricks.

Partner Spotlight Sizzle Reel

Scott Pilgrim EX (Switch 1) - 3rd March 2026

Another Eden Begins (Switch 1 & 2) - Summer 2026

Reanimal (Switch 2)- 13th February 2026

WWE 2K26 (Switch 2) - 13th March 2026

Star Trek Voyager - Across the Unknown (Switch 2) - 18th February 2026

Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 25th March 2026

PGA TOUR 2K25 (Switch 2)- 6th February 2026

Culdcept Begins (Switch 1 & 2) - 16th July 2026

Goat Simulator 3 (Switch 2) - 1st April 2026

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Switch 2) - 18th March 2026

Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition (Switch 2) - 22nd May 2026

Resident Evil Requiem (Switch 2) - 27th February 2026

A new era of survival horror arrives with Resident Evil Requiem, the latest and most immersive entry yet in the acclaimed series. Dive into the action with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and legendary agent Leon S. Kennedy - where both of their journeys and unique gameplay styles intertwine into an experience that will chill players to their core. Experience the story your way by choosing from different difficulty modes and freely switching between first and third-person views at any time.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition (Switch 2) - 24th February 2026

Celebrate a decade of adventure, survival, and choice in a world forever changed. Scavenge, build, fight and forge alliances as a Vault Dweller trying to reshape the Wasteland and what remains of civilization in Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. Players are free to explore the outcomes of their decisions in a massive open world filled with hundreds of locations, characters, and quests. This new edition of the game also includes six official add-ons and over 150 Creation Club content to expand your adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Switch 2) - 12th May 2026

When adventure calls, Indiana Jones answers. The iconic adventurer returns in an authentic journey set in 1937 between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Use Indy’s whip and wits to take on sinister forces as you travel from the halls of Marshall College to the sunken temples of Sukhothai to unlock the secrets of the Great Circle.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Switch 2) - 2026

Return to exploring the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before when the renowned open world fantasy RPG returns with improved graphics and enhanced gameplay. Players and newcomers alike are invited to journey through the rich world in this modernized 2006 Game of the Year. With stunning new visuals and performance, the game has been meticulously recreated from scratch. Characters, weapons, pieces of cheese, even sweet rolls.

Our Reaction

Well, that was a lot to pack into 30 minutes! Curious about what our video team thought? The lovely Alex and Mai have shared their impressions below, so have a watch:

