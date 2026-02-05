And there you have itm folks, the February 2026 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has come and gone, giving us 30 minutes of video game goodness for both Switch 2 and Switch 1. And it seems like third-parties are queueing up around the block to get their games on the newest system!

If you happened to miss the Partner Showcase or you just need a handy place to find every announcement, this round-up will have you covered. Below is every announcement from the Partner Showcase, the complete Direct video, trailers for every game, a description of each game, and our own coverage. Phew!

We've also got a couple of polls ready for you to take part in, right at the end. Make sure you vote and let us know what your favourite announcements were and what you thought of the Direct.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase February 2026 - The Whole Presentation

First up, here's the entire Partner Showcase video if you want to catch up with the whole broadcast. Or maybe you just want to watch it again!

And here's each announcement from the Direct with its accompanying trailer, release date, and what platforms each game is releasing on.

Note that this doesn't include any announcements exclusive to the Japanese version of the Direct, so if we're missing something... then it's likely from there!

Orbitals (Switch 2) - Summer 2026