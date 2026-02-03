As is customary with its financial reports, Nintendo has reconfirmed the release windows for its major upcoming games across Switch and Switch 2.

The headliners here are undoubtedly Mario Tennis Fever, Pokémon Pokopia, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Switch 2 Edition, all of which will be dropping in February and March. Meanwhile, we have Yoshi and the Mysterious Book slated for Spring, while Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and Splatoon Raiders both have vague '2026' and 'TBD' launch windows respectively.

So let's dive in and take a look at the full list, hm?

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Tennis Fever - 12th February 2026

Pokémon Pokopia - 5th March 2026

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup at Bellabel Park - 26th March 2026

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - Spring 2026

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave - 2026

Splatoon Raiders - TBD

Nintendo Switch

Not a bad line-up, overall, but we'd argue that 2026 is definitely lacking that 'killer app' at the moment. Y'know, your 3D Mario, your Zelda... The latter is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, so who knows, we may well see something special in the coming months.