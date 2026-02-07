Nintendo's Partner Direct was loaded with all sorts of surprises, and one of the biggest announcements for retro fans was Hamster Corporation's reveal of its new Console Archives series for Switch 2 (and PlayStation 5).

This will revive classic games, originally released on home consoles, on modern hardware. Two titles Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos and the PlayStation title Cool Boarders are already available on the Switch 2 eShop, so what else is on the way?

Hamster has now provided details about what else is on the way in its latest Japanese broadcast. It features many of the games showcased in the initial announcement. Doraemon by Hudson has been dated for July, but the rest of these games don't have a release date just yet.

For now, here's what's on the way in the near future (via Gematsu):

- Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos (Tecmo 8-bit) – Out now for Switch 2

- Cool Boarders (UEP Systems, 32-bit) – Out now for Switch 2

- Doraemon (Hudson, 8-bit) – 30th July 2026

- Nobunaga’s Ambition (KOEI, 8-bit)

- MagMax (Nichibutsu, 8-bit)

- Sonic Wings Special (Video System, 32-bit)

- Dezaemon Plus (Atena, 32-bit)

- Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (Nippon Ichi Software, 32-bit)

- Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia (Toshiba-EMI, 32-bit)

- Monster Rancher Hop A Bout (Tecmo, 32-bit)

- UFO: A day in the life (ASCII, 32-bit)

Like the Arcade Archives series, Hamster's Console Archives series is "packed with convenient features". This includes customisable button layouts and screen settings, as well as the ability to save and load at any point.

Apart from its reveal of Console Archives, Hamster also announced it would be adding Rave Racer to its Arcade Archives collection on 26th February 2026.