It's been another action-packed week for Nintendo and on top of all the Partner Direct announcements, it's also been rolling out a bunch of new updates this week.

Yesterday, we got a new update for Splatoon 3, and today it's now released an update for Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, bumping the games up to Version 1.3.1. This follows the release of Version 1.3.0 in December last year.

Nintendo's latest patch notes don't go into any specific details, but if there are any discoveries made, we'll be sure to let you know. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of its official support page:

General

Software information has been updated. No in-game content has been changed.

Note: The software must be updated to Ver. 1.2.0 or later to play on Nintendo Switch 2.

General

This is the third update for these titles since they arrived on the Switch last October. The previous updates have addressed multiple issues with the titles. You can find out more about each of these Switch versions in our reviews here on Nintendo Life.