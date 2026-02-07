So, what did other critics have to say? Here's the round up:

Polygon : "Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Jamboree TV, and Meetup in Bellabel Park all serve similar purposes: They show what kind of play is possible with Switch 2 and leave you excited to see what Nintendo can do in a full Mario Party or WarioWare game. The novelty factor that currently makes add-ons like this fun to toy around with is bound to wear off before the console’s one-year anniversary. If mouse controls are going to be more than a bonus gimmick, we’re going to need some more substantial games that make use of the feature soon."

Game Informer : "Meetup in Bellabel Park is about what I expected based on the trailers, and that's a good thing. I had a great time in Attraction Central, and knowing there are so many more stages in each minigame has me looking forward to playing the full release with some family on my couch."

DualShockers: "If you have a friend group you can line up to play together with on a game night, or perhaps some gamer kiddos on hand in your household, Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Switch 2 is absolutely going to be a winner that you can break out time and time again."

IGN: "Each game certainly had some fun to offer, but afterwards I couldn’t help but feel like this concept is awkwardly straddling the line: if I wanted multiplayer mayhem with Mario characters, there are so many other, better options like Mario Kart, Party, or 3D World, just to name a few. And, if I wanted 2D Mario, I’d much rather play the traditional Super Mario Bros. Wonder campaign, which I adore. To be completely fair, there is more traditional content on the way in Wonder’s Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in the form of Wonder Effect boss fights against the returning Koopalings and extra challenges that take place in pre-existing levels, but I didn’t get to try any of that at this preview event. Even so, none of this Edition’s additions currently feel as exciting as a couple of extra brand-new worlds likely would have."

GameSpot: "None of these minigames would be worth the price of admission on their own, but altogether, the package looks to be substantial. We only got a taste of a handful of the minigames during our multiplayer session, and each one we tried had multiple difficulty levels with different stages to try. I also got the sense that there was more to be discovered, possibly through the collection of those special coins that were so tricky to get during the cooperative stages."