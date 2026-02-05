In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, you may have caught a glimpse at a cute-looking RPG called Another Eden Begins. Coming to Switch 2 and Switch 1 this summer, it features time travel, turn-based combat, ten different endings, and New Game+.
What if we also told you that the creator was none other than Masato Kato, one of the writers of acclaimed '90s Squaresoft RPGs Chrono Trigger and Xenogears, as well as the director of Chrono Cross? And that the game's music is composed by Yasunori Mitsuda, who also worked on all three of those games? The pieces are starting to fall into place now.
Yep, while it may have been a footnote during the Direct, this sounds like a big one for classic RPG fans. Plus, while it's not immediately clear from the trailer, this is almost-definitely a reworking of Kato's free-to-play mobile RPG Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, which came out in 2017 and is still ongoing.
Fans online seem to think so, highlighting that Begins appears to only cover the first "arc" of the mobile game, while highlighting some of the differences, including a few character redesigns.
Taking place across multiple timelines, Aldo's younger sister is kidnapped by the Beast King. Forced to pursue them, the young hero finds himself falling through spacetime, where he awakens 800 years in the future.
As Aldo, you'll gather 18 different companions, including an android, a feisty hunter, and a noble frog samurai. Look, you're thinking it, not us (Okay, maybe us too) to help traverse the timelines and save the world. Blend in some strategic turn-based combat and you have a JRPG that feels ripped right out of the SNES and PSOne era.
So, this seems to be following the Octopath Traveler 0 formula of reworking a mobile favourite to remove the gacha elements and make it fit on home consoles. We'll have to wait for more details, but for now, this looks promising.
Are you looking forward to Another Eden Begins? Let us know in the comments.
It looks like it’s the mobile game, but with revised graphics and sound, for sure. This had me leap up out of my chair when I saw it, I absolutely loved the mobile game. Praying for a cart, even if it's not right at launch. If it can happen for Fantasian, it can happen for Another Eden too, right? Please? Either way, great to see another of these games that deserve to break out of app stores and not just eventually be shut down and lost forever get its moment.
When I saw the trailer in the direct I thought this looked like a mobile game, so it being a port of a one makes sense. The character models and their animations had that cheap, papercut-like quality seen in so many mobile games. It's an instant turn-off for me.
So basically the EoS release
Wonder when Sega is gonna do this with 404 Game Re:set.
Give it a proper translation
We can't let any of Yoko Taro's work go to waste!
New Kato/Mitsuda RPG sounds huge! Then I am quite deflated to hear it's based on a FTP mobile game 😅
I'll hope that my anti-mobile pessimism is misplaced in this case.
That's basically Glenn from Chrono Trigger. It's even the same name as Glenn's friend.
@Joe11 Everyone's tastes vary, of course, but I really enjoyed my time with it. The graphics and some gameplay elements in the original release are definitely in the mobile gacha category, but the music is classic Mitsuda (or Mitsuda-style, for the contributions not actually by him), and the writing was at least better than your average mobile game. It's very evocative of Chrono Trigger, while not being quite as memorable. It probably won't be your favorite new RPG, but for what it is, it's worth a look, IMHO.
It’s weird when the main character says ‘now begins an rpg beyond space and time”. As if he’s roleplaying himself.
