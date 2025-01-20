What do people mean by the Switch Pro?

Rumours of a new Switch began early in the system's life. In January 2019, analysts predicted multiple new Switch SKUs including both a Switch Lite and a Switch 'Pro'.

Nintendo dismissed these rumours, saying that a "successor" wasn't being considered at the time, although both Switch Lite and the then-unknown Switch OLED model are variations on the base console.

Various rumours surrounding a 'Switch Pro' did the rounds throughout 2020 and 2021, although many of these were related to Switch OLED, not a next-generation Switch with notable performance improvements.

In September 2021, reports surfaced of developers using 4K Switch software tools provided by Nintendo. Nintendo swiftly issued a denial. A patent was subsequently made public suggesting that Nintendo is working on upscaling technology, and 'Switch Pro' speculation reignited after references appeared following a massive Nvidia leak in March 2022.

Whether this referred to a cancelled Switch 'Pro' variant or the true Switch 2 is unknown.

In December 2022, Digital Foundry claimed that Switch Pro was indeed real at one point, but it was cancelled by Nintendo.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 codename?

References to the codename 'Muji' were found in software development kits in May 2024, although members of Famiboards suggested in September that 'Ounce' was the Switch 2's codename.

A shipping manifest supposedly listed Switch 2 components using the code 'HGU' and also mentioned 'BEE' which is speculated to be Switch 2's retail product code.

Nintendo Switch 2: Latest Information & Rumours



What are the latest Switch 2 rumours?

On 13th January, podcaster Nate the Hate claimed that Nintendo will officially reveal Switch 2 on Thursday 16th January in a video similar to the original Switch reveal. The reveal trailer did indeed drop on that day.

On 8th January 2025, accessory maker Genki revealed a Switch 2 "replica" shown behind closed doors at CES 2025. A page on the firm's website also showcased an animated video of the system with accessories attached. Genki's CEO claimed that the magnetic Joy-Con can be removed by brute force without pressing the release button and that indentations on the console make it incompatible with the original Switch's dock.

In response to the images and information presented by Genki, Nintendo commented to Japanese outlet Sankei on 9th January that they were "not official". This was after Nintendo "lawyers" reportedly made contact at CES. The subsequent official reveal confirmed Genki's model was a close match for the genuine article.

On 1st January 2025, photos claimed to be of the Switch 2's motherboard were posted to Reddit. The images appear to match previous component leaks from September 2024.

In December 2024, someone claiming to have handled the final retail model took to Reddit and reiterated several rumours, including magnetic Joy-Con, 4K output, and the name 'Switch 2'. They also added further details including mentions of a wider, shorter dock. These details were confirmed to be accurate following the official reveal in January.

Accessory maker Dbrand's CEO, Adam Ijaz, claimed that an image of the console in one of its cases is the actual Switch 2. He also provided The Verge with exact measurements which he said were based on a 3D scan of the hardware.

Mention of Samsung's SD Express tech in a Nintendo of America job listing led to speculation that Switch 2 may use the upcoming micro SD cards for higher transfer speeds.

Nintendo is aiming to manufacture and ship approximately 7 million Switch 2 units ahead of launch, according to a rumour concerning initial shipments that came to light on 20th November 2024.

A series of unverified, 'leaked' Switch 2 images (confirmed to be accurate following the reveal) appeared online on 18th September 2024.

These images supposedly show larger Joy-Con controllers with rounded edges and extra buttons, and an additional USB-C slot on the top edge of the main unit, beside a headphone jack.

YouTube channel 小宁子 XNZ published a video showing a 3D-printed version of the 'leaked' Switch 2 model comparing it to the current, smaller model. In December, YouTube channel SwitchUp took a closer look at a similar 3D-printed model from case manufacturer iVolver.

Earlier in September, "industry insider" Nate the Hate claimed that Switch 2 "has backwards compatibility support". This has since been officially confirmed.

The CEO of accessory company Blade claimed that Nintendo was eyeing a March or April 2025 launch date for Switch 2, depending on the firm's financial results.

Other claims in a post on Reddit suggest that the new Joy-Con controllers may integrate scroll wheel-style shoulder buttons.

Have there been any Nintendo Switch 2 leaks?

Just a few! Various Switch 2 leaks occurred in the months leading up to the public reveal, which were confirmed as accurate on 16th January 2025 with the official announcement. Prior to confirmation, some of the images and information purporting to show the console were widely considered legitimate.

Tech experts consider images showing what appears to be the Switch 2's motherboard to be authentic, and there's a high likelihood that many of the internal tech leaks popping up across the internet are also accurate.

On 5th January 2025, two photos depicting what looks to be the left Joy-Con controller from the Switch 2 were posted online. Although not confirmed to be real, they are the most convincing hardware 'leaks' so far. To back this up, users online have tested the supposed serial number from the controller on Nintendo's own warranty website, seemingly confirming its authenticity.

The August 2024 hack of Pokémon developer Game Freak, which came to light in October 2024, resulted in leaked material containing references to 'Ounce', believed to be an internal company codename for Switch 2.

Photos purporting to show 'Switch 2' prototype moulds and 3D renders of the upcoming console appeared plausible according to industry experts Digital Foundry, now confirmed.