While there is still no official word on the whereabouts of the 'Switch 2', sources for both Eurogamer and VGC have reported that demos for Nintendo's next console were shown at this year's Gamescom.
The reports state that the Switch successor was shown to selected developers behind closed doors during the event, supposedly with the former console's launch title, Breath of the Wild, running on the follow-up's more powerful specs. Both outlets stress, however, that there is no suggestion that the title will be re-released.
A further source for VGC claimed that Nintendo demoed Epic's The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo on the 'Switch 2' — the project formally used to showcase the power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X back in 2021.
According to the VGC report, the console demo's visuals were comparable to the current-gen offerings from both Sony and Microsoft, running with Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology with advanced ray tracing enabled.
Apart from that, we still know very little about what form the console will take. VGC sources suggested that the demoed equipment could be used in a handheld mode much like the current Switch, though that seems like a no-brainer at this point.
Nintendo is still yet to announce anything about its follow-up console for the time being, though the latest rumour suggested that the company would be targeting a late 2024 release — only time will tell...