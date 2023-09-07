I've been skeptical this whole time about getting a Switch successor anytime soon, but the evidence is becoming difficult to refute. I hope the launch year will have more than just the "triple-A" titles, as there's many niche franchises that still deserve to have a new entry. Wario Land, Kid Icarus, Rythm Heaven. and Mario Baseball are a few that come to mind. It would suck if the waiting period has to start all over again. I also hope the original Switch still manages to outsell the PS2. That's one of the biggest reasons I've wanted Nintendo to hold off on their next console; a bit petty and fanboyish of me, but it would make me extremely happy to see Nintendo back on top after the Wii U days when it was kind of embarrassing to be a Nintendo fan.

As for what I would want from the new system? The new console had BETTER. BE. BACKWARDS. COMPATIBLE. The Switch has the single greatest software library of any system I've ever played. I need all those games to be able to carry over. I don't know if it's possible, but an update that adds performance boosts and maybe even graphical enhancements for Switch games with significant issues would be awesome. Better online is another obvious addition that needs to be there. Also, GAMECUBE ADDED TO NSO!!! Another improvement needed is refined gyro aiming to make sure pointer controls don't drift for Wii ports.

For the launch title, I think we're gonna see a fully open-world, 3D sandbox Mario game. Maybe even with local and online co-op. A console this powerful should be able to support split-screen play, or you could connect wirelessly and play on both systems. It would make sense, considering the questionnaire that went out about an Odyssey sequel with co-op support. Although I would hope we are getting something entirely new and not a direct sequel to Odyssey.

I would also like to see an enhanced port of Smash Bros. Ultimate that just keeps expanding on what's already there with new characters like Crash Bandicoot and Rayman, the last handful of stages that weren't brought back from previous games, Smash Run, Trophies instead of Spirits, and a new campaign to replace World of Light. That'd be incredible. I also hope the next Mario Kart and Mario Party games just keep building off what's already there and give us even more classic tracks and boards.

I also want more GameCube remasters. Maybe the reason they're porting Dark Moon to Switch is to hold people over until the first Luigi's Mansion gets remade with these apparently PS5-level graphics. Would be quite the technological showcase. A remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door or even an entirely new game that goes back to the classic formula would be amazing. The Switch never got an original Donkey Kong game, so I'd hope we wouldn't have to wait too long for that, either.

Lastly, I want to see Super Mario Maker 3(D), which would allow you to create sandbox levels in the style of Super Mario 64, Galaxy, 3D World, or Odyssey. That's just a few of my wishlist items for a hypothetical new system. In the meanwhile, I still hope Switch finally gets those Wind Waker / Twilight Princess HD ports.