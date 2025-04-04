Nintendo has delayed pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the US while it evaluates the potential impact of new tariffs from The Trump Administration.

As reported by The Verge, the proposed release date for the Switch 2 remains unchanged and the console will launch on 5th June 2025 as planned, but there's currently no word on when pre-orders might go live. Previously, it was expected that customers would be able to place their pre-orders on 9th April 2025.

Here's the full statement from Nintendo:

"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged."

Currently, the Switch 2 console is priced at $449.99 for the console on its own and $499.99 for the bundle including Mario Kart World. There's nothing to say that this will definitely be altered, but we wouldn't be surprised to see a price change in light of the current global economic situation.

The Trump Administration has announced a 46% tariff on Vietnam, where the Nintendo Switch 2 console is manufactured, and a 24% tariff on Japan, where Nintendo Switch 2 physical cartridges are manufactured.

We'll be sure to update you on more as and when we hear it.

