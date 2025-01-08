Update [ ]:

Genki now has a website page live showing a video (animated renders) of accessories attached to "the next handheld," which looks like a Switch 2.

No huge surprises here - the console looks exactly the same as the previous leaked images and the 'replica' Genki's showing off at CES, although it does showcase the new Joy-Con connections very nicely.

No official word yet, of course. There's still a small part of us hoping all these leaks and teases are cunning misdirection on Nintendo's part and a console resembling a shower head will shortly be revealed. Watch this space.

Original Story: Last week, accessory maker Genki announced it would be showcasing 'Switch 2' accessories at CES 2025 and it's now delivered on this promise.

These new products are reportedly being shown "behind closed doors" and the German outlet Netzwelt has now shared some photos online. Apart from a look at a docking station with Joy-Con controllers attached, there's also a "Switch 2 replica" model on display.

According to reports, attendees can supposedly "get a feel" for the Switch 2 with this replica model. The publication also goes into detail about the new Joy-Con - mentioning how there is now an extra button on the right controller.

Switch 2 dummy units shown at CES by accessory maker Genki 👀 pic.twitter.com/xh5ccVH2Su January 7, 2025

Some other outlets have also shared video footage of Genki's 'Switch 2' replica and there are apparently claims from Genki's representatives these accessories could be launching as soon as April.





L'accessoiriste Genki indique posséder la vraie console et expose une maquette 3D + des accessoires.



Les détails ici : pic.twitter.com/IJ6taQggIQ VIDEO — La Nintendo Switch 2 en avant-première au #CES2025 L'accessoiriste Genki indique posséder la vraie console et expose une maquette 3D + des accessoires.Les détails ici : https://t.co/5LDlnR2zC1 January 8, 2025

Nintendo has said it will announce the Switch "successor" at some point during the current fiscal year (ending March 2025).