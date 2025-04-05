DK Bananza
Image: Nintendo

Well, that was a week, wasn't it? We Nintendo lifers finally got an influx of info, a deluge of details about Switch 2 and the games we can expect to be playing on it. And soon!

Yep, 5th June is exactly two months away, and we're champing at the Joy-Con Strap to get our hands on the launch lineup. We've had a taste, but we're hungry for more.

Today, though, we're asking what you're hungry for? Which Switch 2 games do you deem worthy of the wishlist? Planning on going back to some Switch 1 classics with a fresh lick of paint? Eager to step into the new generation with a totally new experience?

Now that the excitement has reduced to a strong simmer, take a look at the options below and let us know which tasty treats you're most looking forward to - we'll follow up with an update looking at your most popular picks next week.

Switch 2 Launch Games

First up, the launch lineup. Plenty of familiar faces yet, shockingly, no Ubisoft at the time of writing. Nope, not an assassin or dancing panda in sight. There're still two months to go, though - plenty of time for some Clancy.

Mario Kart World Cover

Mario Kart World (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Nintendo

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Cover

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Nintendo

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Cover

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2)

CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt Red

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Cover

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Nintendo

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Deltarune Cover

Deltarune (Switch 2)

tobyfox / tobyfox

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Fast Fusion Cover

Fast Fusion (Switch 2)

Shin'en Multimedia / Shin'en Multimedia

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Cover

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Nintendo

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster Cover

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Silicon Studio

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics Cover

Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Nintendo

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition Cover

Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition (Switch 2)

IO Interactive / IO Interactive

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Street Fighter VI: Years1-2 Fighters Edition Cover

Street Fighter VI: Years1-2 Fighters Edition (Switch 2)

Capcom / Capcom

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut Cover

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Switch 2)

SEGA / RGG Studio

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer Cover

Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2)

HAMSTER / Namco

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Survival Kids Cover

Survival Kids (Switch 2)

Konami / Unity Games

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Cover

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Switch 2)

Capcom / Capcom

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Hogwarts Legacy Cover

Hogwarts Legacy (Switch 2)

Warner Bros Games / Avalanche Software

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Split Fiction Cover

Split Fiction (Switch 2)

EA / Hazelight

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S Cover

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (Switch 2)

SEGA / SEGA

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition Cover

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition (Switch 2)

Koei Tecmo / Koei Tecmo

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Cover

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Take-Two Interactive / Firaxis Games

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Fortnite Cover

Fortnite (Switch 2)

Epic Games / Epic Games

5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Remaining 2025 Nintendo Slate

Once we're out of launch week, Nintendo's got various things lined up for the new console. What takes your fancy following that first flush of software, once the new hardware smell has worn off? Take a look at the first-party picks below...

Donkey Kong Bananza Cover

Donkey Kong Bananza (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Nintendo

17th Jul 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Cover

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Nintendo

Jul 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World Cover

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (Switch 2)

Nintendo / HAL Laboratory

28th Aug 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Cover

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Koei Tecmo

Q4 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Cover

Pokemon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Game Freak

Q4 2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Cover

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Retro Studios

2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Kirby Air Riders Cover

Kirby Air Riders (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Nintendo

2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Drag x Drive Cover

Drag x Drive (Switch 2)

Nintendo / Nintendo

2025 (NA/UK/EU)

Feel free to expand on your vote(s) in the comments below, look out for the results soon, and check out our hands-on impressions of a bunch of these games in our Switch 2 Experience previews.