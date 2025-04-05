Well, that was a week, wasn't it? We Nintendo lifers finally got an influx of info, a deluge of details about Switch 2 and the games we can expect to be playing on it. And soon!
Yep, 5th June is exactly two months away, and we're champing at the Joy-Con Strap to get our hands on the launch lineup. We've had a taste, but we're hungry for more.
Today, though, we're asking what you're hungry for? Which Switch 2 games do you deem worthy of the wishlist? Planning on going back to some Switch 1 classics with a fresh lick of paint? Eager to step into the new generation with a totally new experience?
Now that the excitement has reduced to a strong simmer, take a look at the options below and let us know which tasty treats you're most looking forward to - we'll follow up with an update looking at your most popular picks next week.
Switch 2 Launch Games
First up, the launch lineup. Plenty of familiar faces yet, shockingly, no Ubisoft at the time of writing. Nope, not an assassin or dancing panda in sight. There're still two months to go, though - plenty of time for some Clancy.
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2)
CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt Red
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Shin'en Multimedia / Shin'en Multimedia
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition (Switch 2)
IO Interactive / IO Interactive
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Street Fighter VI: Years1-2 Fighters Edition (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Warner Bros Games / Avalanche Software
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition (Switch 2)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)
Take-Two Interactive / Firaxis Games
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)
5th Jun 2025 (NA/UK/EU)