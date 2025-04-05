Well, that was a week, wasn't it? We Nintendo lifers finally got an influx of info, a deluge of details about Switch 2 and the games we can expect to be playing on it. And soon!

Yep, 5th June is exactly two months away, and we're champing at the Joy-Con Strap to get our hands on the launch lineup. We've had a taste, but we're hungry for more.

Today, though, we're asking what you're hungry for? Which Switch 2 games do you deem worthy of the wishlist? Planning on going back to some Switch 1 classics with a fresh lick of paint? Eager to step into the new generation with a totally new experience?

Now that the excitement has reduced to a strong simmer, take a look at the options below and let us know which tasty treats you're most looking forward to - we'll follow up with an update looking at your most popular picks next week.

Switch 2 Launch Games

First up, the launch lineup. Plenty of familiar faces yet, shockingly, no Ubisoft at the time of writing. Nope, not an assassin or dancing panda in sight. There're still two months to go, though - plenty of time for some Clancy.