Well, we've gone from knowing next-to-no information to knowing a boatload of information in roughly one hour. Nintendo has fully lifted the lid on its upcoming hardware in the Switch 2 Direct and it was a packed one.

Below, you will find the full April 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 Direct video, followed by a breakdown of every announcement, game reveal and trailer. There's a lot to get through, so let's dive in...

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct April 2025 - The Full Presentation

For those who missed the initial livestream (or those who just want to watch it again), you can find the full Direct below:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

Every Announcement

Now then, onto the announcements themselves in the order they appeared in the Direct. Things kicked off with a closer look at a familiar face...

Mario Kart World - 5th June 2025