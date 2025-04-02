Switch 2 Direct
Image: Nintendo Life

Well, we've gone from knowing next-to-no information to knowing a boatload of information in roughly one hour. Nintendo has fully lifted the lid on its upcoming hardware in the Switch 2 Direct and it was a packed one.

Below, you will find the full April 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 Direct video, followed by a breakdown of every announcement, game reveal and trailer. There's a lot to get through, so let's dive in...

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct April 2025 - The Full Presentation

For those who missed the initial livestream (or those who just want to watch it again), you can find the full Direct below:

Every Announcement

Now then, onto the announcements themselves in the order they appeared in the Direct. Things kicked off with a closer look at a familiar face...

Mario Kart World - 5th June 2025

In Mario Kart World, you can go off the racetrack and drive virtually everywhere!

Race seamlessly across connected roads and racetracks that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses with no pit stops along the way. And in Free Roam mode, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends.

More details about the game will be shared in an upcoming Mario Kart World Direct on April 17 at 6am PT.

GameChat

Chat, share your game screen, and hang out with friends using GameChat, a new online feature for Nintendo Switch 2!

With GameChat, people can play games and talk like everyone is in the same room, even if they are miles apart. Whether sharing a victory or just waving hello, GameChat makes it feel like online friends around the world are on the same couch. Players can start a chat with friends anytime by pressing the C Button on the right Joy-Con 2 controller.

GameShare

Switch 2 Direct
Image: Nintendo

A new way to play games together locally on multiple systems, using just one game. GameShare lets you temporarily share compatible games with up to three other systems (Switch 1 or Switch 2), so you can each play on your own screen. The feature's rollout will begin with a free update to Clubhouse Games, but will later come to other titles including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Super Mario Odyssey, Big Brain Academy and more.

New Console Features

Witness the system’s powerful processing speeds delivering visuals never seen before on a Nintendo system via a bigger screen showcasing vibrant color and clarity. Discover reimagined Joy-Con 2 controllers that snap to the system with magnetic connectors and can each be used as a mouse. From compatible games in existing Nintendo Switch libraries to Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games – connect and play with friends and family in surprising new ways!

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour - 5th June 2025

Switch 2 Tour
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is an introduction to the new system, giving you helpful tips on what the Switch 2 is capable of. You'll be able to read the facts via information boards and see them in action through a series of minigames. It's a paid experience (oh, Nintendo), but it launches alongside the console on 5th June.

Game Cart & SD Card Information

Switch 2 Direct - Carts
Image: Nintendo

We got our first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 game carts, which are now red and boast much faster speeds. Nintendo also informed us that the system won't be compatible with Micro SD cards, and will require you to use Micro SD Express cards instead.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Switch 2 Direct - Pro Controller
Image: Nintendo

The all-new Switch 2 Pro Controller has a C button for GameChat and new GL and GR buttons on the rear for you to map your own inputs to. There's also a headphone jack on the bottom.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Games

A host of Switch 1 games are getting enhanced Switch 2 Editions for the new console. These beefed-up versions will boast features like improved visuals, unique Switch 2-specific controls and more.

Nintendo went into depth on a handful of games getting a Switch 2 enhancement — Super Mario Party Jamboree, Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A — stating that all will be available both digitally and physically. If you already own the original version of the game, you'll be able to purchase an 'Upgrade Pack' to get the new edition.

Drag x Drive - Summer 2025

A new 3v3 game experience, Drag x Drive challenges players to use both Joy-Con 2 at the same time to intuitively steer, speed up and make plays.

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition - 2025

Rise, Tarnished. The critically acclaimed dark fantasy action RPG ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this year – including the base game, Shadow of the Erdtree expansion new armour and a new Torrent appearance customisation feature.

Hades II

Battle beyond the Underworld using dark sorcery to take on the Titan of Time in this bewitching sequel to the award-winning rogue-like dungeon crawler.

Street Fighter 6 - 5th June 2025

Street Fighter 6 is coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2 on June 5! Enjoy an evolved experience that anyone can easily dive into, anywhere, with anyone!

Exclusive Modes for Nintendo Switch 2
- Local Wireless Match supports "One on One" with legendary fighters and "Avatar Match" with avatars leveled up in World Tour.
- Enjoy brand new party modes using the Joy-Con™ 2, such as "Gyro Battle" and "Calorie Contest."
- The Joy-Con supports all three control types: Classic, Modern, and Dynamic. It also supports Tabletop Mode, so you can enjoy battles with friends and family on the go.
- Three types of amiibo™ figures and 22 types of amiibo cards that are compatible with the game are also available.

Start your battle journey with a bang with the "Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition" which includes the additional characters and stages from Years 1 & 2!
Standard Edition is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2!

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion - 5th September 2025

Become the ultimate mech warrior and liberate your future in DAEMON X MACHINA: Titanic Scion, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 September 5th.

Split Fiction - 5th June 2025

The critically acclaimed Split Fiction is coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2! Jump into the mind-blowing moments of this boundary-pushing co-op adventure from the studio behind It Takes Two.

Play together with couch co-op or remotely with Friend's Pass*, now featuring cross-platform play. As long as one of you owns the game, both of you can play.

Master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds.

EA Sports FC + Madden NFL

EA promised that we will see both EA Sports FC and the Madden NFL series on Switch 2.

Hogwarts Legacy - 5th June 2025

Avalanche Games announced that Hogwarts Legacy will be arriving as a Switch 2 launch title. This new edition packs in mouse controls, improved visuals and seamless world transitions.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 - July 2025

The much-anticipated Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 remasters are coming to Switch 2 at some point this July.

Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition - 5th June 2025

IO Interactive, the independent video game developer and publisher behind, among others, the internationally acclaimed HITMAN franchise, announced that HITMAN World of Assassination will be available for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025. HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition includes HITMAN World of Assassination as well as premium content and extra locations and missions, for +100 hours of content to play through.

Project 007

It's a very similar teaser to the reveal one we saw four years ago, but IO Interactive revealed that the James Bond-starring title 'Project 007' is still very real, and it will be coming to Switch 2 at some point.

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster - 5th June 2025

BRAVELY DEFAULT, the first title in the BRAVELY series, comes to Nintendo Switch 2, remastered in high definition on June 5th, 2025.

Discover the origins of the classic Brave and Default battle system alongside new and enhanced features , including all new mini-games!

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut - 5th June 2025

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut, the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed origin story is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

- Never-before-scene cutscenes
- Red Light Raid online 4-player online mode with up to 60 unlockable characters
- French, Italian, German, Spanish Text
- English Voiceover

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Winter 2025

Experience the untold story of the Imprisoning War when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 this winter!

Nintendo Switch Online GameCube Library

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will be getting a new service exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 users: Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics.
The following titles will be available when the service launches on June 5, 2025:
• The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
• SOULCALIBUR II
• F-Zero GX

Additional titles will be added to the service later.

Enjoy clearer image quality, with higher screen resolution than the original GameCube releases. Up to 4 players can play together in supported titles, either locally or online with friends.

Deltarune Chapter 3+4 - 5th June 2025

Continue Kris, Susie and Ralsei’s adventures in the all-new Chapters 3 and 4 of DELTARUNE, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 June 5th.

Borderlands 4

Gearbox announced that "the most ambitious Borderlands game we've ever made", Borderlands 4, will be launching on Switch 2. This one is still in development, but the studio promised that more information will be coming our way in future months.

Civilization VII: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5th June 2025

Switch 2 Direct Fortnite
Image: Epic Games

Firaxis announced that a special edition of Civilization VII will be launching on Switch 2. This new version includes mouse controls and a purchasable upgrade will be available for all those who own the original Switch 1 game.

WWE 2K + NBA 2K

2K Games announced that both the WWE 2K and NBA 2K series will be cropping up on Switch 2 in the future.

Survival Kids - 5th June 2025

Team up with up to three other players to collect, cook, craft and survive together to escape the islands! Survival Kids arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 June 5th!

Enter the Gungeon 2

Enter the Gungeon 2 is a reloaded, high-caliber sequel to the iconic bullet hell dungeon crawler, reinforced with a new 3D art style, new weapons and enemies, and expanded gameplay.

Battle through areas familiar and unknown as the ruined Gungeon reveals its secrets to those brave enough to enter. Discover, unlock, and master fantastic weaponry within its procedurally-generated halls and destroy the legions of Gundead pouring forth from within. Charge into dynamic battles against devilishly cute enemies, previously confined to the 2D plane, and delight as they are knocked around, tossed into the air, and thrown deep into pits.

Choose from an expanding roster of Gungeoneers full of both familiar and new faces as you rescue and extract marooned heroes from the depths of the Gungeon. Become mighty through unexpected combinations of powerful passive items, explosive active items, blessings, curses, and your own mastery over an impressive armory of weapons.

And seek to understand why you find yourself under assault in the Gungeon once again...

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions - 2026

Explore star systems and worlds unknown in this co-op adventure set in the Astroneer universe. STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions is coming soon to Nintendo Switch 2.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - 5th June 2025

CD Projekt Red revealed that it's bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to Switch 2. This ultimate edition version of the 2020 action RPG includes all of the game's content to date.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Square Enix is bringing the first entry in the Final Fantasy remake series to Switch 2 under the new title of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. There's no release date at the moment, though we were told to look out for more updates in the future.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - 5th June 2025

Experience Capcom's unique action and strategy game - acclaimed by fans and critics as one of 2024's hidden gems - wherever you go, now with added features:
- New extra content: Otherworldly Venture
- New mouse controls

Already own the game? Existing owners can play the new extra content, Otherworldly Venture via a free update that will launch alongside the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 version. Stay tuned for more info in the future.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - 2025

Switch 2 Direct - Civ VII
Image: Take-Two Interactive

Team Cherry didn't provide much information, but it did give Hollow Knight: Silksong a 2025 release window and confirm that it's coming to Switch 2.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - 27th August 2025

Zephyr Town’s bazaar was once one of the grandest in the world, drawing customers and peddlers from all four corners of the globe. These days, though, the bazaar has more tumbleweeds than customers. It’s up to you to turn its fortunes around! Raise animals, harvest crops, craft rare delicacies, and then sell your wares at your very own stall in the bazaar. As the bazaar business grows, new goods and services will arrive, which you can use to improve your farm. Help return prosperity to the bazaar, and Zephyr Town will thrive once again!

Goodnight Universe - 2025

Goodnight Universe is the next game from the critically acclaimed independent game studio behind Before Your Eyes. Goodnight Universe is a game in which you are a 6-month-old baby, developing mysterious psychic powers.

Two Point Museum - 2025

Coordinate Experts on expeditions to uncover exciting artefacts from far-flung locations. Strategically decorate and plan your exhibits to engage and immerse guests. Ensure your staff are happy and trained, achieve objectives to unlock new expedition locations, secure donations, and try your best to keep children away from the dinosaur bones…
- Curate and design your very own museum!
- Explore on expeditions to discover new exhibits
- Enhanced management - provide guest tours, optimise prices and organise staff zones
- Excite guests by providing top-notch entertainment and useful exhibit information
- Manage mayhem - care for carnivorous plants and deter thieves whilst maintaining your museum
- Creative freedom - build internal walls, customise item colours, splash paint and lay carpet as you lovingly arrange each prehistoric fern

Are you ready to dust off your management tools before the grand opening?

Wild Hearts S - 25th July 2025

Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts inside a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan! Hunt in a pack of up to four players in seamless co-op or play as a lone wolf as you fight fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself.
Craft your hunting grounds and weapons, gear up to hunt, then take down the massive monsters in this chaotic world gone wild.

Witchbrook - Holiday 2025

Discover the magic around you and spark life into a charming seaside community when you become Mossport’s new resident witch. Master spells at Witchbrook College, craft goods to grow your witch business, participate in seasonal events, and customize your charming cottage and garden to suit your style. Make friends, find love, and discover a world filled with wonder on the road to graduation and beyond!

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S - 5th June 2025

Packed with all the content from Puyo Puyo™Tetris®2, this classic duo is back with 12 different ways to play Puyo Puyo™ and Tetris®. What's more, this latest installment introduces Puyo Tetris Doubles: a two-player co-op mode where two friends can work together on the same board to organize, stack and chain Puyo pairs and Tetriminos as they fall.

Spectators watching the game locally can now use their Joy-Con™ 2 controllers to point on the players' board to provide support and join in on the fun!

Both Puyo Puyo™ and Tetris® can be played both offline and online too, with competitive and co-op modes for up to 4 players available. Hop online to play with others from around the world!

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 5th June 2025

The classic action-RPG and life-simulation gameplay beloved by Rune Factory fans the world over is boldly reimagined in Guardians of Azuma, an all-new adventure set in the eastern lands of Azuma. A once-thriving land, this never-before-seen region was struck by a terrible calamity. The gods of nature vanished, causing the land to wither and the people to suffer. For the very first time, play as an Earth Dancer and call upon unique powers to battle blighted monsters and restore the land, people, villages, and even gods to their natural glory.

Marvel: Cosmic Invasion - Holiday 2025

After Annihilus has launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave.
From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the universe will be fought for across the stars in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion!

Star Wars Outlaws - 2025

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game, set between the events ofThe Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition - 5th June 2025

Conquer Warring States Japan under one banner.
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition is coming June 5, 2025 to Nintendo Switch™ 2 and PlayStation®5!

This edition includes the base game and additional content,and includes additional content such as new scenarios and other elements.

Fast Fusion - 5th June 2025

Hypersonic Speed
The fastest racing game you may have ever experienced! Non stop adrenaline pumping action at 60 fps in up to 4K HDR.

Antigravity Jumps
FAST Fusion vehicles are equipped with antigravity hyper jump technology. Cut corners and get ahead of your oppenents by jumping and boosting over them.

Vehicle Fusion
Create hundreds of new Racing machines by fusing your favorite vehicles.

Hyper tracks
Zoom through Redwood Forest, Alpine peaks, futuristic cities and many more breathtaking landscapes.

Motion Controls, HD Rumble
Play with smooth motion controls, enjoy immersive HD Rumble and customize the buttons.

Shadow Labyrinth - 18th July 2025

Phase shift between Swordsman No. 8, Mini PUCK, and GAIA to discover secrets and consume your foes in this genre-twisting take on PAC-MAN. On this mysterious world, it’s eat or be eaten, to survive you must consume darkness.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - 19th June 2025

The beloved supernatural action RPG from ATLUS returns! Experience the story of Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, apprentice detective and Devil Summoner. Undertake the case of the century and uncover the secrets of the Soulless Army with the aid of your demons.
With revamped visuals, quality of life updates, new voiceover, and an overhauled battle system, an exciting and unexpected journey awaits both veterans and newcomers alike.

No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files - 25th July 2025

Uncover the truth hidden in reality and in dreams! Join Special Agent Kaname Date on the case to discover the whereabouts of internet idol Iris, who has been trapped in a mysterious escape game.

Reanimal - 2025

A brother & sister go through hell to rescue their friends in this terrifying horror adventure. Either solo or in local and online co-op, use your wits to survive and escape this twisted island.

Fortnite - 5th June 2025

Switch 2 Direct - Silksong
Image: Team Cherry

Shocking absolutely nobody, Epic Games revealed that Fortnite will be arriving on Switch 2 as a launch title.

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer - 5th June 2025

"RIDGE RACER" is a racing game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1993. Experience the essence of virtual reality with the 3D CG system, "System 22." This title offers four game modes, including three difficulty levels—Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced—as well as Time Trial (T.T.), where you compete one-on-one against a rival car to achieve the best time. Additionally, a DX version featuring support for an H-shifter and clutch is also included.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 2025

Layton and Luke's next adventure, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will be arriving on Switch 2 at some point this year.

Tamagotchi Plaza - 27th June 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Tamagotchi Plaza adds three exclusive shops that can be played with mouse controls!
Players can upgrade from the Nintendo Switch version of Tamagotchi Plaza with the "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack"!
Nintendo Switch 2 console and Joy-Con 2 will be required to play this upgrade pack.

Human Fall Flat 2

Team up and let your creativity run wild in Human Fall Flat 2, the outrageous new sequel to the much-loved capers of everyone’s favourite physics-based human friends.
Human Fall Flat 2 is the bigger, better and clumsier sequel to the puzzle platformer global sensation featuring brand new levels, customisable characters, and even wilder physics-based fun.

Each intricate level comes packed with new toys and devices to fiddle with as you'll solve a range of fiendish puzzles on your own or in teams of up to eight friends.

A new physics-engine, new gameplay interactions and new mechanics will make every session uniquely silly and more dynamic than ever before. Along with refined controls, visuals and music, Human Fall Flat 2 is a slapstick experience unlike any other!

The Duskbloods - 2026

The moontears will flow for one and one alone when The Duskbloods, a brand-new multiplayer game by FromSoftware, is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026!

Kirby Air Riders - 2025

Kirby Air Riders is a brand-new title directed by Masahiro Sakurai. The original Kirby Air Ride game was originally released on Nintendo GameCube over 20 years ago.

Donkey Kong Bananza - 17th July 2025

Explore a vast underground world—by smashing your way through it! Bash, throw, and climb through just about anything in DK’s brand-new 3D platforming action-adventure game!

Hardware Options

To wrap things up, Nintendo revealed that you will be able to purchase Switch 2 in two different packages. You'll be able to pick up the console on its own for $449.99 / €469.99 / £395.99, or get it bundled with a digital copy of Mario Kart World for $499.99 / €509.99 / £429.99.

Our Reaction To The Switch 2 Direct April 2025

It wouldn't be a Nintendo Direct without a reaction video from our lovely video team, so here it is:

Hey, we said it was a big one! There's lots to tuck into there, from much-discussed hardware specs to some tasty-looking upcoming games — 2025 is looking set to be a big one!

What did you make of the Nintendo Switch 2 April 2025 Direct? You can let us know by visiting our poll article, but also take to the comments and let us know which announcement has you the most excited.