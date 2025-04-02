Well, we've gone from knowing next-to-no information to knowing a boatload of information in roughly one hour. Nintendo has fully lifted the lid on its upcoming hardware in the Switch 2 Direct and it was a packed one.
Below, you will find the full April 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 Direct video, followed by a breakdown of every announcement, game reveal and trailer. There's a lot to get through, so let's dive in...
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct April 2025 - The Full Presentation
For those who missed the initial livestream (or those who just want to watch it again), you can find the full Direct below:
Every Announcement
Now then, onto the announcements themselves in the order they appeared in the Direct. Things kicked off with a closer look at a familiar face...
Mario Kart World - 5th June 2025
In Mario Kart World, you can go off the racetrack and drive virtually everywhere!
Race seamlessly across connected roads and racetracks that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses with no pit stops along the way. And in Free Roam mode, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends.
More details about the game will be shared in an upcoming Mario Kart World Direct on April 17 at 6am PT.