The Switch Pro was heavily rumoured not so long ago as a mid-generation upgrade on the existing Switch console, which launched in 2017.

Reports suggested that Nintendo was planning to release a more powerful variant with an improved screen, but, despite numerous sources seemingly corroborating this - including developers who had apparently been told about it - no Switch Pro was forthcoming, and the arrival of the OLED edition seemed to indicate that another hardware update wouldn't be on the way for a while.

Now, the gang behind Digital Foundry are claiming that the system was in Nintendo's plans at one point, but was eventually cancelled. As of now, there are no plans to release a more powerful version of the Switch before its successor arrives.

This rumour has been confirmed to Digital Foundry by more than one unnamed developer.

As for Nintendo's next console, Digital Foundry says we shouldn't expect to see it next year.

Digital Foundry also speculates that Nintendo is "worried" about transitioning from Switch to its next system. It's a fair assumption to make, given that Nintendo went from boom (with the Wii) to bust (with the Wii U) and back again with Switch, but one would think the company is wise enough to stick with the hybrid approach, given that it has proven so successful and is essentially its own niche. But who knows?