Nintendo has responded to a question about the 'Switch 2' leaks popping up at CES 2025 this week.

Speaking to Japanese outlet Sankei, a company representative mentioned how the spread of images and videos at the US consumer electronics trade fair was "not official" - here's the machine translation, which is open to interpretation:

A game peripheral manufacturer unveiled a model of the successor to the Nintendo Switch, a home video game console that Nintendo plans to announce within this fiscal year, at a US consumer electronics trade fair. In response to the spread of images and videos, Nintendo commented on the 9th that it was "not official."

It might not seem like much of a response, but Nintendo doesn't always comment on matters like this.

The peripheral manufacturer Genki kicked off the leaks earlier this week at CES, when its 3D-printed mockup of the 'Switch 2' went viral. On the manufacturer's website, it's also showcasing animated renders of the supposed system and controllers.

Various other accessory makers have followed this up with a look at their new products for the Switch "successor", while also seemingly teasing the system itself.

VentureBeat senior writer Imran Khan has chimed in on all the leaks and rumours this week, claiming Nintendo's plans for the Switch "successor" regarding an announcement and reveal "have not changed".

Nintendo's "official" Switch successor announcement is scheduled to take place in the current fiscal year.