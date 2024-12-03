Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Gosh, the 'Switch 2' rumours really have been coming thick and fast in recent days, huh?

Last week saw supposed 'Switch 2' accessories begin to pop up on Chinese marketplaces, with several companies claiming to have seen the final design specs for Nintendo's next console. One such company is iVolver, a case manufacturer that is not only keen to showcase its upcoming line of hard shells and screen protectors but also the supposed "final Switch 2 design templates" themselves.

That is according to the YouTube channel SwitchUp, which, in a recent video, showcases a new 3D-printed mock-up of the console from iVolver, and compares its design to the Switch OLED.

Now, to reiterate, this is a model that the accessory manufacturer claims showcases the final 'Switch 2' design. It is not based on any specs from Nintendo, and it veeery closely resembles the so-called 'leaked' designs we all saw earlier this year. All this is to say, take the following with an almighty pinch of salt.

As for the comparison itself, the model and screen protector both dwarf the Switch OLED, with the SwitchUp video showcasing the mock-up's screen as roughly an inch larger than Nintendo's current biggest option. The model's thickness is roughly the same as what we see from the OLED today, and the video comparison states that the two feel very similar in the hand.

Other notable features in the mock-up include bonus back buttons on the Joy-Con, an additional button below the right controller's Home icon and that strange USB-C port on the top. The cartridge slot also appears to be minutely larger — make of that what you will when considering Nintendo's announcement that 'Switch 2' will be backwards compatible. In short, it's near identical to the initial designs we saw back in September.

There's every chance that select manufacturers will have seen the 'Switch 2' specs ahead of a launch that we're all praying assuming will come in 2025, but there's a faint whiff of a marketing stunt in the air here, and we can't shake the feeling that it all looks a bit too similar to everything we've seen before.

But hey, 'Switch 2' could be a beefy boy. That would be fun, right?