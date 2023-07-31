Despite the ongoing success of the Nintendo Switch, talk of an inevitable successor appears to be gaining traction with each passing day. Now, according to a recent report, it looks like Nintendo may be targeting a 2024 release for its next major piece of hardware.

Thanks to VGC (and corroborated by Eurogamer), it looks like development kits for Nintendo's next console are now with "key partner studios", with multiple sources claiming that Nintendo is aiming to release the final product in the second half of 2024. This is supposedly to avoid any stock shortages that plagued the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S when they both launched back in 2021.

As for specific details regarding the console itself, these are understandably short for the time being, but VGC states that it will utilise an LCD screen rather than an OLED screen in order to keep costs down. It also states that the console will accept cartridges as a form of physical media and will be playable in a portable mode (which, given the inclusion of its own screen, makes sense).

As for backwards compatibility, we'll likely need to wait for more information on this later down the line. As reiterated by VGC, Nintendo has previously stated that it wants to convert as many of the Switch's install base over to the new console, and backward compatibility will certainly aid such ambitions.