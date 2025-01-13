Reliable podcast channel Nate the Hate has claimed that Nintendo's 'Switch 2' will be revealed this coming Thursday, 16th January (thanks, VGC).

Speaking on Nintendo's plan for its Switch successor, Nate the Hate states that the console "will be revealed on Thursday, January 16th, just a few days from now". He goes on to state that he's heard of more specific details regarding the trailer itself, but this might be "incomplete".

To elaborate, the reveal trailer will supposedly focus entirely on the console itself, with Nate the Hate stating that "there is not going to be any presence of games". Similarly to the reveal trailer for the original Switch, there may be some software running on the Switch 2's screen or on a TV, but this won't necessarily be the main focus.

It's likely, then, that Nintendo will release a second presentation later down the line that will focus more on the software that we can expect to see from the new console. This lines up quite nicely with how Nintendo revealed the Switch, which commenced with a debut trailer on 20th October 2016 followed by a more in-depth presentation on 13th January 2017.

Elsewhere, Tom Warren of The Verge also believes the Switch 2 will be revealed this week.

in case it wasn't obvious from my tease in Notepad last week, I've heard it should be the Switch 2 reveal this week 👍 https://t.co/2m3ZEW2kyf January 13, 2025

It's all speculative for the time being, but we'd definitely recommend keeping your Spider-sense on high alert this week. It's only a matter of time now.