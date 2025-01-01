Looking for the best new Nintendo Switch games releasing soon? Even in its twilight years, Nintendo's hybrid console is delivering, but next year could well be ushering in the successor. That doesn't mean the Switch is being left behind in 2025, though.
2024 was a quieter year for Nintendo, but it was still a busy one for the Switch. 2025 is already looking extremely healthy — we'll be kicking the year off with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, with a Wii U favourite in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition filling out the first quarter nicely. 2025 should also give us a brand new Pokémon game in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But, most importantly, the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is due to land in 2025.
Which upcoming Switch games have us saving up our Nintendo eShop Gold Points, though? Below we've rounded up 35 (ish... come on, you know we can't just have 35!) of the biggest new Nintendo Switch games coming soon. And, of course, we'll be adding to (and subtracting from) this list as the weeks and months go by.
Let's take a look at our most anticipated Switch games coming out soon.
Nintendo Switch Upcoming Games
Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (Switch)
The Switch is missing a number of Ys games, but The Oath in Felghana is joining the ranks on 7th January 2025 thanks to Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana.
Regarded one of the best Ys game among series fans, Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana gives us remastered visuals, all content from the PSP release of the game, and additional voice acting. If you're looking for a sharp, breezy action RPG, then you should definitely keep an eye out for this one.
Blade Chimera (Switch eShop)
Metroidvania masters Team Ladybug are returning to the genre in 2024 with the gorgeous-looking futuristic action game Blade Chimera.
Set in the futuristic Dark Osaka, you'll explore an occult-inspired world which blends the supernatural with cyberpunk. It looks stunning, and we can't wait to get our hands on it on 16th January 2025.
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch)
It may not be a new Donkey Kong game, but we're happy to see Donkey Kong Country Returns HD... return! Originally a Wii and 3DS title, this looks to be the definitive version of the game, as it features everything from the Wii version plus the bonus stages exclusive to the 3DS. It also looks gorgeous, too.
This will be one of the first games we pick up next year, as it launches on 16th January 2025 on Switch.
Tales of Graces f Remastered (Switch eShop)
Tales of Graces returns to a Nintendo console 15 years after its Wii debut in Japan with Tales of Graces f Remastered, a port of the PS3 version of the game, complete with skippable cutscenes, battle encounters, and other quality-of-life features. This RPG has one of the best action RPG combat systems going, and we hope it translates to the Switch better than the recent Symphonia remaster.
Out 17th January 2025, we're making friends all over again with Asbel and co.
ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the mist (Switch eShop)
Ender Lilies was one of the biggest surprises of 2021, so we're stoked to see the team return for what looks to be another stunningly beautiful Metroidvania. ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the mist will build upon the formula of the first game, giving us a stunning new world to explore.
It could be one of the best games of 2025, and we'll find out pretty early on — on 22nd January 2025.
Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Switch eShop)
We've had our eye on Hello Kitty Island Adventure since its 2023 Apple Arcade release but in 2025? The Switch will be joining Sanrio's party. Island Adventure might look like an Animal Crossing-like, but it's got its own story, missions, sidequests, and all the characters have their own unique personality.
Hello Kitty's newest game launches on the Switch on 30th January 2025. It's not just for Sanrio fans or fans of cosy games, and we loved checking this out at Summer Game Fest.