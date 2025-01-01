Nintendo Life Most Anticipated Switch Games 2025
Image: Nintendo Life

Looking for the best new Nintendo Switch games releasing soon? Even in its twilight years, Nintendo's hybrid console is delivering, but next year could well be ushering in the successor. That doesn't mean the Switch is being left behind in 2025, though.

2024 was a quieter year for Nintendo, but it was still a busy one for the Switch. 2025 is already looking extremely healthy — we'll be kicking the year off with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, with a Wii U favourite in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition filling out the first quarter nicely. 2025 should also give us a brand new Pokémon game in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But, most importantly, the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is due to land in 2025.

Watch on YouTube

Which upcoming Switch games have us saving up our Nintendo eShop Gold Points, though? Below we've rounded up 35 (ish... come on, you know we can't just have 35!) of the biggest new Nintendo Switch games coming soon. And, of course, we'll be adding to (and subtracting from) this list as the weeks and months go by.

Let's take a look at our most anticipated Switch games coming out soon.

Nintendo Switch Upcoming Games

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (Switch)

The Switch is missing a number of Ys games, but The Oath in Felghana is joining the ranks on 7th January 2025 thanks to Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana.

Regarded one of the best Ys game among series fans, Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana gives us remastered visuals, all content from the PSP release of the game, and additional voice acting. If you're looking for a sharp, breezy action RPG, then you should definitely keep an eye out for this one.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Blade Chimera (Switch eShop)

Metroidvania masters Team Ladybug are returning to the genre in 2024 with the gorgeous-looking futuristic action game Blade Chimera.

Set in the futuristic Dark Osaka, you'll explore an occult-inspired world which blends the supernatural with cyberpunk. It looks stunning, and we can't wait to get our hands on it on 16th January 2025.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch)

It may not be a new Donkey Kong game, but we're happy to see Donkey Kong Country Returns HD... return! Originally a Wii and 3DS title, this looks to be the definitive version of the game, as it features everything from the Wii version plus the bonus stages exclusive to the 3DS. It also looks gorgeous, too.

This will be one of the first games we pick up next year, as it launches on 16th January 2025 on Switch.

Tales of Graces f Remastered (Switch eShop)

Tales of Graces returns to a Nintendo console 15 years after its Wii debut in Japan with Tales of Graces f Remastered, a port of the PS3 version of the game, complete with skippable cutscenes, battle encounters, and other quality-of-life features. This RPG has one of the best action RPG combat systems going, and we hope it translates to the Switch better than the recent Symphonia remaster.

Out 17th January 2025, we're making friends all over again with Asbel and co.

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the mist (Switch eShop)

Ender Lilies was one of the biggest surprises of 2021, so we're stoked to see the team return for what looks to be another stunningly beautiful Metroidvania. ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the mist will build upon the formula of the first game, giving us a stunning new world to explore.

It could be one of the best games of 2025, and we'll find out pretty early on — on 22nd January 2025.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Switch eShop)

We've had our eye on Hello Kitty Island Adventure since its 2023 Apple Arcade release but in 2025? The Switch will be joining Sanrio's party. Island Adventure might look like an Animal Crossing-like, but it's got its own story, missions, sidequests, and all the characters have their own unique personality.

Hello Kitty's newest game launches on the Switch on 30th January 2025. It's not just for Sanrio fans or fans of cosy games, and we loved checking this out at Summer Game Fest.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Switch eShop)

As huge fans of the original, we're delighted that Citizen Sleeper 2 will launch early in 2025 — 31st January 2025, to be precise.

The incredible writing, setting, and music return from the first adventure, and this time around, you've got your own ship and your own crew. What problems will we have to roll the dice for this time? Will we form beautiful relationships in space? We can't wait to find out.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Switch)

It's been six years since Civilization VI launched on Nintendo Switch, so we're itching for a new iteration of this classic franchise. Fortunately, Civilization VII is looking absolutely fantastic.

Reportedly the biggest game for Firaxis yet, and featuring the voice talents of Gwendolyn Christie, Civilization VII awaits on 11th February 2025.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (Switch eShop)

Aspyr isn't slowing down with its rereleases, and coming up in 2025 is the second Tomb Raider trilogy, covering The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered allows fans to play through Lara's "darkest adventures" on modern consoles, with many of the bells and whistles Aspyr added for the original trilogy. And you'll get to re-experience these next Valentines Day — that's 14th February, 2025.

Morsels (Switch eShop)

Canadian developer Furcula, formed by the lead artist on Nidhogg II, is bringing its debut title to Switch thanks to Annapurna.

Morsels is a unique-looking roguelite where you swap between multiple characters to escape from the sewers and fight killer cats. it's pretty grotesque, but the scanlines and gameplay have us very intrigued. Morsels launches on Switch in February 2025.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Switch)

Konami's beloved RPG series Suikoden is making a comeback thanks to a brand new compilation. The title may be a mouthful, but Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars brings together the two classic PS1 titles with enhanced visuals, a new translation, new portraits, and other quality-of-life features.

The duo launches on Switch on 6th March 2025 — we know a lot of you love these games, and we're excited to re-experience them with you.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Switch)

No need to pinch yourself — from 20th March 2025, the entire Xenoblade Chronicles series will be available on Nintendo Switch. Yep, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition brings the Wii U-exclusive to the console, after years of fans begging for.

Those upgraded visuals sure look nice, but we're most looking forward to the new story content and getting in those Skells again. Monolith Soft, you've been far too good to us.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Switch)

You can't stop an alchemist, can you? Atelier Yumia brings about a new arc in the Atelier series on 21st March 2025, and with just how good Ryza's trilogy was, we can't wait to see what Gust has cooked up for its next entry.

We don't know much about this one yet, but it looks a lot more action-focused from what we've seen. We'll find out more next year, we imagine.

Croc﻿: Legend of the Gobbos (Switch eShop)

Okay, if you expected to see this one again — let alone on Switch — well, you get a cookie. Croc was a bit hit for Argonaut Games back on the PlayStation, but other than a few sequels, the little fella hasn't seen much action since.

Now, we're getting a remastered version on multiple consoles, with the ability to turn off tank controls and a brand new Crocopedia. We're excited to relive our childhoods sometime in early 2025.

Demonschool (Switch eShop)

We only had a small taste of what Demonschool is all about in our preview in late 2022, but much like its big chompy demon, we're hungry for more. The Persona-like school downtime and the Buffy-esque feeling of being the only ones who can stop the demonic chaos invading our town is enough to get us feeling nostalgic for the 2000s, but the blend of snappy tactics, original visual style, and modern, witty writing has us looking forward to its eventual release.

The game has been delayed multiple times, with a firm release originally set for 13th September. Now, the game has been delayed to Q1 2025.

The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy (Switch)

We've not really seen anything like this from the developers behind Danganronpa and Zero Escape. The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy may sport a familiar premise and the former's well-known art style, but it blends visual novel elements with tactical RPG gameplay. Along with the writing pedigree from these two developers, Last Defense Academy could be something special.

You'll be enrolling in Kazutaka Kodaka and Kotaro Uchikoshi's new Academy on 24th April 2025.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch)

One of Level-5's surprise reveals on February 2023, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time brings back returning characters and new faces on an all-new island. You'll be able to travel to the past as well as take on whatever jobs you want in this one.

The game was originally coming out on 10th October 2024 but has since been delayed to April 2025.

Lunar Remastered Collection (Switch eShop)

Fans of Game Arts' Lunar series thought this day would never, ever, come, but the Lunar Remastered Collection is very real, and it's coming to all platforms in Spring 2025.

The compilation contains the two main games — Lunar: The Silver Star and Lunar: Eternal Blue — and bring new English voice acting, quality-of-life upgrades like fast-forward, and remastered visuals. The pair are apparently based on the PS1 enhanced releases. For many, this will be their first time experiencing Lunar, and this duo promises a cosy, heartwarming pair of adventures.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Switch)

Rune Factory heads to an Asian-inspired land for the first time. Teased as Project Dragon, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma adds town repairs and more weapon variety to the action RPG life sim series. But don't worry, the farming hasn't gone anywhere, nor have the romanceable NPCs.

We'll be heading to Azuma in Spring 2025.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (Switch eShop)

Oh my, we did not see this coming. Dotemu and The Game Kitchen — the team behind the fantastic Blasphemous games — are teaming up to bring us a brand new Ninja Gaiden game in 2025.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound looks absolutely stunning, and the devs promise exquisite combat that's easy to pick up and difficult to master. Just like the classics, then! We'll be first in line when the game drops in Summer 2025.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (Switch eShop)

For those who really want to start the Trails series but want to do it by the book (as in, in release order), then Trails in the Sky the 1st is the game for you. Confirmed to be coming to Switch in Fall 2025, this is a fully 3D remake of the very first Trails game. The original is a lovely time, and the remake looks absolutely beautiful.

If you're after more Trails, then don't forget that Trails Through Daybreak II is also launching in 2025, on 14th February 2025.

Bye Sweet Carole (Switch eShop)

With the horror genre full to bursting with unique games and IPs, Bye Sweet Carole still managed to make its own stamp on the genre. Inspired by classic animation, most likely Disney, this horror adventure game uses the 1900s and the Woman's Suffrage movement as a backdrop for the action.

It looks and sounds beautiful and unsettling, and we'll get to experience it all when it launches in 2025.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Switch eShop)

Okay, hold up, hold up — Power Stone is back?? Yes, friends, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is coming, and it's a real doozy.

Featuring Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein, Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER, and more, if you're a fighting game fan, this will be a no-brainer pick up in 2025.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch)

What, you thought we were just getting the first game in the Erdrick Trilogy? Nope. All three original NES games will be in full HD-2D glory at some point during 2025, as Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake bundles together the first two games in the series.

These two take place in the distant future, after Dragon Quest III, and Square Enix has teased some bonuses if you complete all three. Expect the same level of quality as the III HD-2D Remake when the first two games arrive.

Little Nightmares III (Switch)

Little Nightmares III sees Until Dawn studio Supermassive Games at the helm, and this time, it's a co-op affair. You can play alone with an AI companion or join up with someone online to control new protagonists Low and Alone. Both characters play very differently too, meaning everyone will probably have a favourite.

If you want to get spooked, you'll need to wait until 2025 for the return of Little Nightmares.

Mina The Hollower (Switch eShop)

It's not yet 100% clear if Shovel Knight devs Yacht Club Games will bring this old-school top-down GBC-style game to Switch.

But with all the Nintendo inspiration visible in the game's aesthetic, Mina the Hollower has to come to the Nintendo console du jour, right?

MIO: Memories in Orbit (Switch eShop)

MIO: Memories in Orbit dazzled us with its beautiful visuals when it was revealed during the June 2024 Nintendo Direct. We don't know much about it yet, but we do know that you'll play as MIO and you'll get to explore a nature-meets-technology world which you need to prevent from being shut down.

Developed by Douze Dixièmes — which previously made puzzler Shady Part of Me — will be coming out some time in 2025.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam (Switch)

Level-5 cemented its grand return in the February 2023 Nintendo Direct with multiple new titles, including a brand new Professor Layton game. Hershel Layton and his assistant Luke Triton are back and their adventures take them to the United States, where Luke now lives. Now it's Layton who's a fish out of water.

While teased during that 2023 Direct, a later Level-5 Showcase revealed we'd need to wait until 2025 to reunite with our favourite detective duo. It looks darn good, though.

Rift of the NecroDancer (Switch eShop)

Nearly a year after it was first revealed, Rift of the NecroDancer is reportedly coming to Switch. This gorgeous rhythm spin-off of Crypt of the NecroDancer combines Guitar Hero, Rhythm Heaven, and gorgeous visuals to create a fun, goofy, lovely little thing.

We'll be taking to the stage on Switch later in 2025.

Shadow Labyrinth (Switch)

When Pac-Man teased a "secret" right before The Game Awards 2024, we sort of expected a trailer for its Secret Level episode. What we did not expect was a Metroidvania featuring the yellow Puck, which is actually based on the aforementioned TV show.

Yep, Shadow Labyrinth is a Pac-Man game, but absolutely not in any way you'd expect. It's grittier and darker, and while we've seen so many Metroidvanias over the years, this one has our attention. No firm release date yet, but Swordsman No. 8 and Puck will be coming to Switch sometime in 2025.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (Switch eShop)

Shantae's long-lost GBA sequel is being finished, remastered, and released, 20 years after development was initially halted. Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is coming to Switch in 2025.

There will be a single-player, four-player local Battle Mode, and swappable HD or GBA pixel art portraits and HUD elements. This will be a must-have for Shantae fans and platforming enthusiasts. Plus, you can also snap up a GBA cartridge for this when the game releases this year.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Switch)

Okay, we know next to nothing about Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, but we're always excited about the prospect of a new Sonic racing game — even if they haven't all been winners.

The teaser, featuring 2024's darling Shadow, was slick, and this could be more of a Team Sonic Racing than Sonic & All-Stars Racing situation, but we're mostly just happy that it's coming to Switch sometime in 2025. Hopefully we'll get more details soon.

TRON: Catalyst (Switch eShop)

We never expect Tron, of all Disney properties, to get a new lease of life in the 2010s, but here we are. After last year's TRON: Identity, Bithell Games is returning with a brand new action game set in the Tron universe.

TRON: Catalyst is launching sometime in 2025, and you'll get to ride your own Light Cycle and explore the Arq Grid in neon style.

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch eShop)

Hollow Knight: Silksong, Team Cherry's highly anticipated follow-up to the hugely successful 2D Metroidvania Hollow Knight, was first announced in February 2019. The developers have been relatively quiet ever since, although we've seen some teases.

Most recently, Team Cherry has since delayed the game, pushing it out of its "first half of 2023" window. But with no word since then, we hope we'll be playing this... well, at some point in 2025.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Switch)

Yes yes, we know this one's coming in 2025, but a new Pokémon Legends game? Sign us up. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set to take place in Lumiose City, the central city of Kalos and Pokémon X & Y.

We know very little about this yet, but with a focus on an "urban redevelopment plan", we're definitely intrigued.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch)

Well, well, well. Over seven years since its initial announcement, the June 2024 Nintendo Direct re-revealed the highly-anticipated Metroid Prime 4, along with a new subtitle.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond looks fantastic, but it's taken a long time to get here. In the very first trailer, the game looks like it's running at 60fps, and contains the same mechanics we're all familiar with: the morph ball, missiles, the visor, scanning, etc. We can't wait to find out what else the game will bring when it finally launches in 2025. And yes, it's confirmed for Switch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are games still being made for Switch?

Er, yes! You see all the games above and the ones on the preceding pages? Those ones.

And a load more that we're not looking forward to quite as much, but still might be very good. Plus all the unannounced Switch games. So yes, they are still making games for the Switch.

Rumours persist concerning Nintendo's next console, the fabled 'Switch 2', but right now Switch is Nintendo's only hardware platform. With over 140 million Switch systems sold since March 2017, publishers will be releasing new Switch games for a long time to come.

Is Mario Odyssey 2 confirmed?

Not yet. Although the development team behind Super Mario Odyssey is rumoured to be working on a new game — possibly a Donkey Kong game, and very likely for Nintendo's next console — there has been no official confirmation that Super Mario Odyssey 2 exists or is in development.

What is the newest Mario Party game?

We're so glad you asked! Super Mario Party Jamboree is the third Mario Party game coming to Switch, and it's out now.

This isn't an expansion of Super Mario Party or Mario Party Superstars, but a full-fledged new game with new boards, minigames, and online modes. And anyone disappointed that Superstars didn't get any DLC, there are two returning boards from previous games coming to Jamboree. So that's nice.

What about the next Xenoblade game?

The Switch is indeed getting another Xenoblade game in 2025 — and while it's not a brand new game, it is a remaster of one we've been dying to see escape the Wii U.

You probably saw it in the list above, but Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition launches in March 2025, and we can't wait to see how the Switch version has squeezed all that GamePad stuff onto one screen. Oh, and we're getting new story content too, apparently.

We'll be updating this list throughout the year as we get more announcements. Is there something on your radar that you think we've missed? Let us know with a comment below and tell us which of the games above you're most looking forward to.