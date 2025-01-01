Shantae's long-lost GBA sequel is being finished, remastered, and released, 20 years after development was initially halted. Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is coming to Switch in 2025.

There will be a single-player, four-player local Battle Mode, and swappable HD or GBA pixel art portraits and HUD elements. This will be a must-have for Shantae fans and platforming enthusiasts. Plus, you can also snap up a GBA cartridge for this when the game releases this year.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Switch) Publisher: SEGA Release Date: 2025 ( USA ) / 2025 ( UK/EU ) Okay, we know next to nothing about Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, but we're always excited about the prospect of a new Sonic racing game — even if they haven't all been winners. The teaser, featuring 2024's darling Shadow, was slick, and this could be more of a Team Sonic Racing than Sonic & All-Stars Racing situation, but we're mostly just happy that it's coming to Switch sometime in 2025. Hopefully we'll get more details soon.

TRON: Catalyst (Switch eShop) Publisher: Big Fan Games / Developer: Bithell Games Release Date: 2025 ( USA ) / 2025 ( UK/EU ) We never expect Tron, of all Disney properties, to get a new lease of life in the 2010s, but here we are. After last year's TRON: Identity, Bithell Games is returning with a brand new action game set in the Tron universe. TRON: Catalyst is launching sometime in 2025, and you'll get to ride your own Light Cycle and explore the Arq Grid in neon style.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Switch) Publisher: The Pokémon Company / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 2025 ( USA ) / 2025 ( UK/EU ) Yes yes, we know this one's coming in 2025, but a new Pokémon Legends game? Sign us up. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set to take place in Lumiose City, the central city of Kalos and Pokémon X & Y. We know very little about this yet, but with a focus on an "urban redevelopment plan", we're definitely intrigued.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are games still being made for Switch?

Er, yes! You see all the games above and the ones on the preceding pages? Those ones.

And a load more that we're not looking forward to quite as much, but still might be very good. Plus all the unannounced Switch games. So yes, they are still making games for the Switch.

Rumours persist concerning Nintendo's next console, the fabled 'Switch 2', but right now Switch is Nintendo's only hardware platform. With over 140 million Switch systems sold since March 2017, publishers will be releasing new Switch games for a long time to come.

Is Mario Odyssey 2 confirmed?

Not yet. Although the development team behind Super Mario Odyssey is rumoured to be working on a new game — possibly a Donkey Kong game, and very likely for Nintendo's next console — there has been no official confirmation that Super Mario Odyssey 2 exists or is in development.

What is the newest Mario Party game?

We're so glad you asked! Super Mario Party Jamboree is the third Mario Party game coming to Switch, and it's out now.

This isn't an expansion of Super Mario Party or Mario Party Superstars, but a full-fledged new game with new boards, minigames, and online modes. And anyone disappointed that Superstars didn't get any DLC, there are two returning boards from previous games coming to Jamboree. So that's nice.

What about the next Xenoblade game?

The Switch is indeed getting another Xenoblade game in 2025 — and while it's not a brand new game, it is a remaster of one we've been dying to see escape the Wii U.

You probably saw it in the list above, but Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition launches in March 2025, and we can't wait to see how the Switch version has squeezed all that GamePad stuff onto one screen. Oh, and we're getting new story content too, apparently.

We'll be updating this list throughout the year as we get more announcements. Is there something on your radar that you think we've missed? Let us know with a comment below and tell us which of the games above you're most looking forward to.