Following the announcement GameCube titles would be coming to Switch Online, Nintendo's Treehouse event provided an update about what exactly is on offer across both tiers.

Some content is also noticeably exclusive to Switch 2 (and yes, this includes the GameCube library and upgrade packs).

Here's the full breakdown, along with a graphic:

Nintendo Switch Online

- Access Nintendo Classics (150+ titles):

Super NES

Game Boy

NES

- Online Play

- Nintendo Music (mobile app)

- Save Data Cloud

- Access to F-Zero 99, Tetris 99

- Exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2:

GameChat

Expansion Pack

- Includes all Nintendo Switch Online features

- Access more Nintendo Classics

Game Boy Advance

Nintendo 64

Access SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive Classics

Access Select DLC

- Exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2:

GameChat

Nintendo GameCube

Select Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade packs

Here's the official graphic of this information:

It's worth noting how Nintendo will also be allowing Switch 2 users to try out GameChat for free until 31st March 2026.

Switch Online's base tier costs $19.99 USD per year and including the Expansion Pack tier it will set you back $49.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).