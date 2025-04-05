We've had an absolute overload of information about the Switch 2 this week and somehow fans keep finding all sorts of new and exciting details.

If you haven't already noticed, Switch 2 game cases are now slightly different (and seemingly a bit bigger). Instead of transparent plastic borders, they're now red. Perhaps most interestingly though is how the box art wraps around the case, over the spine. In other words, you'll no longer be looking at red spines with mostly just plain text on them.

It's worth noting the photos in the social post here are specifically showing Switch 2's Japanese box art design, which is currently on display at the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto.





Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza game boxes on display at the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto (photo from @MrSheika) CONFIRMED: Nintendo Switch 2 cases will no longer feature red spines and instead it looks like the box art wraps around. April 5, 2025

And if you look closely, you can see the game title (at least on Mario Kart World) is on the upper half of the spine. Once again, this might not perfectly match the design and specific markings on the local box art (although it's looking much the same at this point, judging by a 3D graphic from the Switch 2 parental controls video).

This is also only a look at two first-party releases, so we'll just have to wait and find out how exactly this new design is applied across third-party games and if it remains consistent.