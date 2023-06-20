We were a bit heartbroken to hear that Ubisoft was "disappointed" in sales for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, though it's fair to say the developer had a bit of a rough 2022 all around. Now, in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz (via VGC), CEO Yves Guillemot has revealed that he thinks the game may have "released too early" and should've waited for a new Nintendo console.

In the discussion, he talks about the developer's future (following Ubisoft's Summer Game Fest appearance and showcase) and his thoughts on the space-faring sequel. And in an interesting comment, Guillemot reveals that the developer received some sage advice from Nintendo: "that it's better to do one iteration on each machine".

Guillemot acknowledges the ongoing cost-of-living crisis which is putting pressure on many people's spending, but he believes that because Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle had already been released on the Switch, Sparks of Hope should have waited for Nintendo's next console. Here's the quote in full:

"Although, I think it was a different issue with Mario. We had already released a Mario Rabbids game [on Switch], so by doing another we had two similar experiences on one machine. On Nintendo, games like this never die. There are 25 Mario games on Switch. Nintendo [advised] that it's better to do one iteration on each machine. We were a bit too early, we should have waited for [the next console]."

There are a fair number of differences between Kingdom Battle and Sparks of Hope, particularly the new battle system and new characters, but this is an interesting comment nonetheless given that there were five years between the original game and the sequel. Nintendo has occasionally released two similar games in a series on one console — Super Mario Galaxy and Galaxy 2, and Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are just two examples (though with the latter, BOTW was a cross-gen title).

We also have no idea when the next console will be coming — Nintendo has remained pretty tight-lipped about it despite tons of speculation — so if Ubisoft had gone that route, how long would we have had to wait?

Interestingly, Guillemot also mentions that Ubisoft thinks Sparks of Hope "will last for ten years", and the developer plans to "update it for the new machine that will come in the future." That perhaps points to a Definitive Edition, including all updates and DLC along with some visual enhancements and performance tweaks.

Speaking of DLC, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope isn't done yet. Earlier today, we reported that details of the second DLC 'The Last Spark Hunter' have appeared online. Plus we still have that final DLC featuring Rayman to come.

Make sure you read the full interview on GamesIndustry.biz for Guillemot's reflections on Ubisoft's showings at Summer Game Fest, which includes thoughts on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

What do you think of these comments? Do you think Sparks of Hope should have waited until the 'Switch 2'? Would you pick the game up if it gets a "Complete Edition"? Go BWAAAAH in the comments (or just let us know what you think).