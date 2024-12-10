In 2024, the Switch's transfer speeds leave a lot to be desired, but that might be one of the wrinkles Nintendo is hoping to iron out with 'Switch 2', if the speculation surrounding a new job listing is to be believed (thanks, Gameranx).

Yep, the latest chatter from the 'Switch 2' rumour mill is all about microSD cards, specifically, Samsung's upcoming 'SD Express' cards, which the company revealed earlier this year. Samsung claims that these microSDs can reach transfer speeds of up to 800 MB/S — a noticeable bump on the current Switch's 60 MB/S on the branded SanDisk cards and 150 MB/S max on the SanDisk SDXC card — and it looks like Nintendo is hoping to support it in the future.

As flagged by SuperMetalDave64 in a recent YouTube video, Nintendo of America is currently hiring for an Electro Mechanical Engineer to join its Technology Department. According to the job listing, the role's requirements include "Experience with transmission line theory and how it constrains practical PCB design" and "Experience with high speed signaling and power delivery on PCB designs that contain elements such as PCIE, DDR4, MIPI, SD/SD Express".

It's that last "SD Express" note that has got the alarm bells ringing for SuperMetalDave64 and others. If Nintendo is after somebody with a knowledge of the SD Express tech and Samsung is utilising said tech in an upcoming product, then it was only a matter of time before the two were linked together.

Heck, there was even speculation that the upcoming microSD range was developed in collaboration with Nintendo, after Samsung announced the cards as being born from "a successful collaboration with a customer to create a custom product". A cheap, low-power alternative that offers something of a middle ground between current standards and high-end competitors? Certainly sounds like it could be Nintendo, but who knows!

Games are getting ever bigger and while the likes of the SD Express' transfer speeds are not a scratch on some of those boasted by beefy PCs or next-gen consoles, it might open the doors to even more "impossible ports" making their way to Nintendo hardware in the future.

As ever, despite what some of the rumours would lead you to believe, this is far from any sort of confirmation. Nintendo is still keeping schtum on all things 'Switch 2' and will likely stay that way until the console's official announcement at some point "this fiscal year". Talk of increased transfer speeds is all very exciting, but let's not forget that it's still speculation for the time being.